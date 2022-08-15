ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, MA

Massachusetts beach fight: 5 arrested, 1 hospitalized after altercation, police say

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EmPy0_0hHe6uGW00

WINCHESTER, Mass. — Authorities in Massachusetts arrested five suspects after several people were hurt in an altercation at Mystic Lakes State Park in Winchester, WFXT-TV is reporting.

Massachusetts State Police said the incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday at Shannon Beach, according to WFXT. Detectives have not confirmed early reports that the fight involved a stabbing, a police spokesperson told the news outlet.

Although the majority of the wounded suffered minor injuries, at least one person was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and likely will undergo surgery, police said. That person also could face charges in connection with the incident, authorities said.

No further details were immediately available.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Deputies: Florida mechanic arrested after threatening customer, mother with machete

SUGARLOAF KEY, Fla. — Sheriff’s deputies in the Florida Keys arrested a man who they said attacked a victim and his mother with a machete in an argument over car repairs. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies were called to Precision Auto Repair on Sugarloaf Key after an argument escalated. Deputies said a customer at the repair shop was upset that he had been charged a fee, even though the mechanic had been unable to make the repairs.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Alex Jones' lawyer faces disciplinary hearing in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. — (AP) — A lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is facing scrutiny from a Connecticut judge, who began hearing testimony Wednesday on whether the lawyer should be disciplined for giving other attorneys for Jones highly sensitive documents, including medical records of relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winchester, MA
Winchester, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tourist dies in fall from Milwaukee drawbridge

MILWAUKEE — A Rhode Island man crossing a drawbridge with his wife was killed when the bridge was raised, causing him to fall. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Richard Dujardin of Providence, Rhode Island, The Associated Press reported. Dujardin was visiting Milwaukee and walking across...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Kids-for-cash judges ordered to pay more than $200M

Two former Pennsylvania judges who orchestrated a scheme to send children to for-profit jails in exchange for kickbacks were ordered to pay more than $200 million to hundreds of people they victimized in one of the worst judicial scandals in U.S. history. U.S. District Judge Christopher Conner awarded $106 million...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Raw oysters from Louisiana linked to 2 deaths in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Two people have died in Florida and raw oyster consumption has been linked to both of the deaths. The oysters were also found to be from Louisana. According to The Associated Press, a man who recently ate at a restaurant in Fort Lauderdale has died from a bacterial infection after he ate some raw oysters while a man in Pensacola died the same way in the past month.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Wfxt Tv#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested in 3 highway shootings in Alabama, Georgia

LAGRANGE, Ga. — (AP) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. One man was seriously wounded. Jerel Raphael Brown of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings...
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
71K+
Followers
126K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy