Columbia, SC

News19 WLTX

Fairfield County woman celebrates 102nd birthday

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Sunday was a special day for residents of the Shelton community in western Fairfield County. On that day, 102 years earlier, Esther Lee Lyles Wilson, was born. Known as Eula to her family, Wilson celebrated the day at home with her extended family and friends....
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

SC firefighters needed amid nationwide shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A nationwide firefighter shortage continues to hit close to home. Just last year, the South Carolina State Firefighters Association (SCFA) estimates there were over 700 vacancies across the state. Some departments are making progress filling positions, including in Sumter where James Fitzwilliam found his passion, after...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Man airlifted to hospital after Sumter shooting

SUMTER, S.C. — Police say a man has been flown to an area hospital for treatment following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Sumter. Sumter Police said they were called to Barwick Road around 2:30 p.m. to a shooting. They arrived to find a 43-year-old man inside his home with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim has since been flown to a Columbia hospital for treatment.
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

How EdVenture is tailoring services for kids with autism

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Bright lights, loud noises, and tons of activities are just some of the ways that EdVenture tailors their space for your kids. However, for some children these factors can make a fun time anything but inviting. Dr. Kathie Williams is the health and safety advisor at EdVenture. She explains the difficulties some families face.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Old Bethune Elementary school reborn, welcoming new tenants

BETHUNE, S.C. — The former Bethune Elementary School will soon be welcoming new tenants to the building. The site passed over from Kershaw County School District to the Town of Bethune is now officially being transformed, as the Kershaw County Council of Aging has announced they are one of four entities moving into the building.
BETHUNE, SC
WIS-TV

Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves one dead

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at 3315 Broad River Road last night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, deputies say a man was found unresponsive, lying down in the parking lot with a wound. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Columbia, SC
News19 WLTX

One killed in shooting inside gas station near Fairfield County schools

WINNSBORO, S.C. — Authorities say one person is dead after a shooting inside a Winnsboro gas station across the street from multiple Fairfield County schools. Winnsboro Department of Public Safety Chief John Seibels said the shooting happened on Friday night around 11:45 p.m. at the Citgo gas station and convenience store across from Fairfield Central High School, Fairfield Career and Technology Center, and Fairfield County Middle School.
WINNSBORO, SC
wach.com

Teen arrested for public disorderly conduct at Krispy Kreme, police say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A teenager has been arrested in reference to an incident at Krispy Kreme, said Columbia Police. Dequaris Wright, 18, is charged with public disorderly conduct for being loud and boisterous at the Krispy Kreme on Garners Ferry Road in Columbia Thursday night. Officials said on...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

'Things need to be accounted for': Swansea council members file lawsuit against town

SWANSEA, S.C. — Where are the assets? Where is the money? Is it missing? Is this an issue of poor accounting, or is something else happening in the Lexington County town?. These are the questions being asked after a recent audit of Swansea's finances for the year ended June 30, 2021 found more than $3,000,000 quote 'understated.' That report has led to frustration, confusion and a lawsuit.
SWANSEA, SC
News19 WLTX

Contractors pepper-sprayed in Irmo while working on ATM, suspects escape with cash

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police and multiple other law enforcement agencies are investigating a robbery that occurred outside a bank on Lake Murray Boulevard, Friday. Police Chief Bobby Dale said that contracted workers were performing maintenance on the automated teller machine (ATM) outside the First Citizens Bank when two suspects - a male and a female - walked up and used pepper spray as they forced access to cash bins in it. One of the victims was sprayed in the process.
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

Lexington High School student charged with making bomb threat

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington High School student was charged with making a bomb threat Thursday. A male student, whose name will not be released because he is under the age of 17, was charged after allegedly sending a message to a student about a bomb inside a book bag, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Students upset with unclean apartments as they move in

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Ashlee Gainey, a senior mass communication major at the University of South Carolina was excited to start the year off on a good foot with a new apartment. She was disappointed. Gainey, who had just studied abroad, had her friend look for apartments. They decided...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast items in Aiken, Augusta

ATLANTA — Two nearby cities will serve as a testbed for a new product concocted by Georgia-based Chick-fil-A. The company announced on Monday that, for a limited time, it will be offering new Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites at various Chick-fil-A restaurants around the country. In addition to being tested in Columbus, Ohio, Norfolk Virginia, Portsmouth, Virginia, Miami, and New Orleans, the new products will also find their way into locations in Aiken, South Carolina, and Augusta, Georgia.
AUGUSTA, GA
News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
