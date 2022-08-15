Read full article on original website
8 students injured after South Carolina school bus crashes
Eight students were injured after their school bus crashed on Friday in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, says the school district.
Fairfield County woman celebrates 102nd birthday
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Sunday was a special day for residents of the Shelton community in western Fairfield County. On that day, 102 years earlier, Esther Lee Lyles Wilson, was born. Known as Eula to her family, Wilson celebrated the day at home with her extended family and friends....
SC firefighters needed amid nationwide shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A nationwide firefighter shortage continues to hit close to home. Just last year, the South Carolina State Firefighters Association (SCFA) estimates there were over 700 vacancies across the state. Some departments are making progress filling positions, including in Sumter where James Fitzwilliam found his passion, after...
Man airlifted to hospital after Sumter shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Police say a man has been flown to an area hospital for treatment following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Sumter. Sumter Police said they were called to Barwick Road around 2:30 p.m. to a shooting. They arrived to find a 43-year-old man inside his home with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim has since been flown to a Columbia hospital for treatment.
How EdVenture is tailoring services for kids with autism
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Bright lights, loud noises, and tons of activities are just some of the ways that EdVenture tailors their space for your kids. However, for some children these factors can make a fun time anything but inviting. Dr. Kathie Williams is the health and safety advisor at EdVenture. She explains the difficulties some families face.
Criminals using real name, rank of SC deputies in fake calls for cash
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Law enforcement is warning of a years-long scam where callers pretend to be with their departments. It's impacting communities around the country with local authorities, including in Lexington and Richland Counties, saying there's little they can do to stop it, as many calls come from overseas.
Old Bethune Elementary school reborn, welcoming new tenants
BETHUNE, S.C. — The former Bethune Elementary School will soon be welcoming new tenants to the building. The site passed over from Kershaw County School District to the Town of Bethune is now officially being transformed, as the Kershaw County Council of Aging has announced they are one of four entities moving into the building.
Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves one dead
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at 3315 Broad River Road last night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, deputies say a man was found unresponsive, lying down in the parking lot with a wound. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Winnsboro man shot during altercation near Fairfield Central High School
Winnsboro, S.C. (WIS) - Officials say an altercation on Friday, Aug. 19, around 11:45 p.m. resulted in one man being shot. Winnsboro Department of Public Safety responded to reports of a man shot multiple times at a local Exxon at the intersection of US Hwy 321 and Ninth Street. According...
Tenants asked to find new apartments in a matter of days with evacuation notice
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents of Spring Lake Apartments say they were shocked by a notice on their door early Friday morning. Residents who answered the knock on the door, say they were spoken to by the current property manager who told them that they would have 10 days to evacuate their property.
One killed in shooting inside gas station near Fairfield County schools
WINNSBORO, S.C. — Authorities say one person is dead after a shooting inside a Winnsboro gas station across the street from multiple Fairfield County schools. Winnsboro Department of Public Safety Chief John Seibels said the shooting happened on Friday night around 11:45 p.m. at the Citgo gas station and convenience store across from Fairfield Central High School, Fairfield Career and Technology Center, and Fairfield County Middle School.
Several businesses in Kershaw County are struggling to find workers
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Now Hiring signs fill billboards and shop windows in Camden and Lugoff as businesses are struggling to hire. Alan Blackmon owns a restaurant in the area and says hiring hasn't been easy, "difficult, very difficult." Blackmon has owned the small town restaurant since 1958 and...
Orangeburg County School District progressing on campus upgrades
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Work continues in the Orangeburg County School District with capital projects at its various schools and facilities. Assistant Superintendent of Operations Bob Grant says it includes new secure access doors and security cameras at the east and west schools. “We will then continue to look...
Teen arrested for public disorderly conduct at Krispy Kreme, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A teenager has been arrested in reference to an incident at Krispy Kreme, said Columbia Police. Dequaris Wright, 18, is charged with public disorderly conduct for being loud and boisterous at the Krispy Kreme on Garners Ferry Road in Columbia Thursday night. Officials said on...
'Things need to be accounted for': Swansea council members file lawsuit against town
SWANSEA, S.C. — Where are the assets? Where is the money? Is it missing? Is this an issue of poor accounting, or is something else happening in the Lexington County town?. These are the questions being asked after a recent audit of Swansea's finances for the year ended June 30, 2021 found more than $3,000,000 quote 'understated.' That report has led to frustration, confusion and a lawsuit.
Affordable, accessible transportation: Nonprofit provides free bikes to lower income residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Cola Town Bike Collective provides free bicycles to people without access to reliable, affordable transportation. The non-profit is now trying to raise money to purchase a building so it can continue serving Columbia residents. Damien Brown is the newest owner of a bicycle from the bike...
Contractors pepper-sprayed in Irmo while working on ATM, suspects escape with cash
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police and multiple other law enforcement agencies are investigating a robbery that occurred outside a bank on Lake Murray Boulevard, Friday. Police Chief Bobby Dale said that contracted workers were performing maintenance on the automated teller machine (ATM) outside the First Citizens Bank when two suspects - a male and a female - walked up and used pepper spray as they forced access to cash bins in it. One of the victims was sprayed in the process.
Lexington High School student charged with making bomb threat
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington High School student was charged with making a bomb threat Thursday. A male student, whose name will not be released because he is under the age of 17, was charged after allegedly sending a message to a student about a bomb inside a book bag, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Students upset with unclean apartments as they move in
COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Ashlee Gainey, a senior mass communication major at the University of South Carolina was excited to start the year off on a good foot with a new apartment. She was disappointed. Gainey, who had just studied abroad, had her friend look for apartments. They decided...
Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast items in Aiken, Augusta
ATLANTA — Two nearby cities will serve as a testbed for a new product concocted by Georgia-based Chick-fil-A. The company announced on Monday that, for a limited time, it will be offering new Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites at various Chick-fil-A restaurants around the country. In addition to being tested in Columbus, Ohio, Norfolk Virginia, Portsmouth, Virginia, Miami, and New Orleans, the new products will also find their way into locations in Aiken, South Carolina, and Augusta, Georgia.
