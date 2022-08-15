ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Guilford County family mourns loss of son to rare neuromuscular disorder

By Tyler Hardin
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C (WGHP) — A young man who fought a long battle with a rare neuromuscular disorder has died.

“He really lived his life to the fullest, considering all the obstacles he had to face,” Kathleen Forbis said. Her son Logan died on August 11 at the age of ten.

FOX8 has followed Logan’s journey over the years . His mother said his disease never defined him, and never stopped him from living his life. He made the honor roll at school, took trips to the beach and went to ACC Tournament basketball games.

“He overcame every obstacle in his way,” Forbis said. That includes the expectations of his doctors. “When we received the diagnosis of x-linked myotubular myopathy, we were told that we might have a year with him.”

20th memorial motorcycle ride for Jennifer Short

They had ten years with Logan. He used a wheelchair, a feeding tube and a ventilator, but Kathleen and Brian Forbis said that never dampened his bright smile or his sense of humor.

“He loved to see other people smile and make other people laugh, he just had such a bright personality,” she said. Thousands got to see his personality shine and follow his journey on the “ Prayers for Logan ” Facebook page. “He was an inspiration.”

“No matter what you’re facing, you have to find all the little joys in life and he did. I think that’s what kept him going for so long. He just kept fighting,” Forbis said.

But the fight ended on August 11, and as painful as the loss is for his mother, she’s able to accept it. “To see him struggle the way that he did, and for him to finally be at peace… it’s comforting to know that he’s not suffering anymore, but it still really hurts.”

Ultimately, they’re just grateful for the time they had with Logan.

There will be a celebration of life for Logan Forbis on August 27 at the Forbis Farm at 3742 Williams Dairy Road in Greensboro, at 5 p.m. It is open to the public.

