WASHBURN COUNTY -- Come learn how this highly invasive bamboo-like perennial shrub can take over your yard or shoreline. It can grow over 10 feet tall and its roots grow as deep as 9 feet! Rhizomes (horizontal roots that send up shoots) grow out to 60 feet. In the spring it sends up numerous early shoots along the whole length of the rhizomes. The rhizomes can also push their way up and through foundations, causing destruction and devaluation of property. You surely don’t want this growing on your property! Identification and discussion on control methods will take place.

WASHBURN COUNTY, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO