Man accused of fatally hitting woman with car on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh

A young man has been arrested in a fatal car accident Sunday morning that left one woman dead, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Caleb Ethan Pressley, 21, of Raleigh, was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle after he allegedly struck a woman in the 4400 block of Capital Boulevard, according to a Police Department news release.

At 7:12 a.m. Sunday officers responded to a call of a woman hit by a car on Capital Boulevard near Calvary Drive.

A preliminary investigation determined the woman, whose name has not been released, was standing on the shoulder of the road and was not trying to cross the street when she was hit.

“Pressley’s vehicle drifted off the roadway to the right and struck the victim with the right front corner of the vehicle,” the release stated.

Police say Pressley’s car was no longer at the scene when investigators arrived.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.