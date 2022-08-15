Read full article on original website
Related
spotonillinois.com
Far-right wins in blue states threaten GOP hopes in November
Republicans have found success in Democratic strongholds like Maryland and Massachusetts when they have fielded moderate candidates who could appeal to voters in both parties. With Democrats facing headwinds this year, Republicans had hoped that strategy could... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 07:16. 07:00. 07:00. 06:23. How high did...
spotonillinois.com
City of Macomb City Council met July 18
Here are the minutes provided by the council: The Macomb City Council met in a regular session at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers in City Hall, 232 East Jackson Street, Macomb, IL. Mayor Mike Inman led the Pledge of Allegiance.City Clerk...
spotonillinois.com
Florida private Christian school asks LGBTQ students to leave
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - A Florida mother is opening up about her decision to remove her lesbian daughter from a private Christian school with a policy that gay students are not welcome and "would be asked to leave immediately." "She was scared she was gonna open... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
spotonillinois.com
'Democrats deliver' is party's rallying cry at State Fair festivities
Illinois Newsroom - SPRINGFIELD - In one of the largest annual gatherings of Illinois Democrats on Wednesday, the party had a message for its faithful that attended a pair of Illinois State Fair week events: "Democrats deliver." This year's gathering of the Illinois Democratic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
Firearm enforcement blitz across Illinois
ILLINOIS - The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 and law enforcement leaders say the blitz had a benefit. Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly has set a media briefing for 9:30 a.m. Thursday alongside Cook County Sheriff's Department Chief... ★ FURTHER...
spotonillinois.com
City of LaSalle City Council met Aug. 8
Here is the agenda provided by the council: CALL TO ORDER PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE APPROVAL OF MINUTES Minutes of the Regular City Council meeting held July 25, 2022. PRESENTATION Presentation from Leah Dettmers and Kim Gross of Ameren regarding... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 19:09. 17:19. 17:19.
spotonillinois.com
Florida firm picks up River Grove shopping center for $30M
East Coast Acquisitions' Elliot Sasson and Thatcher Woods Center (LinkedIn, Google Maps) A suburban Chicago shopping center traded hands for $30.5 million, marking a Florida firm's first acquisition in the Midwest and suggesting demand hasn't cooled for grocery-centered malls. Tampa's...
spotonillinois.com
Impairment goggles help teach safety at Illinois State Fair
IDOT) brought the impairment goggles and interactive games to the Illinois State Fair to show the public "It's Not a Game"... How high did Springfield junior tennis player Olivia Hallberg rank in Girls' 12 singles bracket by week ending July 29?. 06:23. 06:13. How high did Olney junior tennis player...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spotonillinois.com
How high did Edwardsville junior tennis player Milo Kathriner rank in Boys' 14 singles bracket by July?
Belle Valley School District 119 in St. Clair County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Belle Valley School District 119, which teaches 1,100 students,...
Comments / 0