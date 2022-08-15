Read full article on original website
WOWO News
Two in serious condition after Steuben County motorcycle crash
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two people are in serious condition after a motorcycle crash in Steuben County Thursday night. Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of State Road 120 near the I-69 overpass in Jamestown Township on a report of a motorcycle crash at just after 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, a motorcycle was found along with two occupants.
Sheriff: Alcohol believed to be a factor in motorcycle crash
- Two people suffered head injuries after being thrown from a motorcycle on State Road 120 in rural Jamestown Township on Thursday night, according to the Steuben County Sheriff's Department.
WANE-TV
Police: Car makes U-turn on I-69, hits oncoming car
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two drivers were hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 69 Thursday afternoon in DeKalb County. The crash happened at the 322 milemarker, 5 miles north of the Union Chapel interchange, around 4:30 p.m. According to a DeKalb County crash report, a Buick Verano driven...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Man accused in stabbing, running SUV off the road in fatal crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man charged in a 2021 crash in downtown Fort Wayne is accused of stabbing another man before running an SUV off the road, witnesses told investigators in newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County Prosecutors on Thursday charged 45-year-old Richard L. Schlatter...
FWPD searching for missing woman
According to a release from FWPD, 21-year-old Abigail Madisen Swager was last seen around 1:45 Friday morning in downtown Fort Wayne.
sent-trib.com
Driver leads law enforcement on chase, escapes after crashing into field
A driver who led several police agencies on a chase down Interstate 75, then crashed into a Bowling Green field and escaped, is still being sought. Bowling Green police assisted the Ohio State Patrol in the pursuit of a vehicle early Thursday morning. The driver ran into a field after...
Woman who went missing downtown found safe
According to a release from FWPD, 21-year-old Abigail Madisen Swager was last seen around 1:45 Friday morning in downtown Fort Wayne.
13abc.com
TPD: Crash with speeding driver kills 75-year-old woman
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Toledo woman charged with aggravated vehicular homicide faced a judge on Wednesday. Kiarra Daniels is accused of speeding, weaving in and out of traffic, and slamming into a 75-year-old woman killing the woman. Tonight, the victim’s family is speaking out. Jeanine Lump is remembered as...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Parents charged in death of 15-day-old child who they allowed to sleep with them
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man and woman are facing felony neglect charges in connection to the death of their 15-day-old son, who died after sleeping in their bed with them, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County Prosecutors have formally charged Zachary Shaw and...
sent-trib.com
Food delivery person reportedly assaulted in BG
A food delivery person was taken to the hospital after he was reportedly assaulted Tuesday in the 1000 block of North Grove Street. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to a panic alarm set off by the driver at 12:57 a.m. The driver was found non-responsive in the driver’s seat...
Dunlap arrest bodycam footage released by Wapak PD
WAPAKONETA — Newly released video of the arrest of Tyler Dunlap, the Lima police officer arrested in June after reportedly interfering with medics who were attending to an injured woman at his home, shows Wapakoneta Police Lt. Shannon Place pointing her taser at Dunlap and the woman who medics were trying to treat.
13abc.com
Northwood parents indicted by grand jury for allegedly hog-tying child, leaving him bound for hours
NORTHWOOD, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were indicted by the Wood County Grand Jury on felonious assault and endangering a child on Thursday. According to court documents, the victim’s mother and step-father, Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason Sosnowicz Sr. 42, are facing felony charges of Endangering Children - Administering Corporal Punishment for allegedly tying-up a child and leaving him bound for hours.
WANE-TV
Both parents of 9-year-old who shot himself now charged with neglect
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Both parents of a 9-year-old boy who shot himself with a handgun in a home earlier this year are now facing felony charges, according to Allen Superior Court records. Allen County Prosecutors charged the boy’s mother, Shonese Prince-Little, with a Level 3 felony count...
wbnowqct.com
Hoover Enters Plea
A man arrested in 2021 in connection to a fatal stabbing pled guilty in a Steuben County courtroom. Prosecutors say Matthew Hoover entered into a plea agreement to one count of murder and 3 counts of burglary as a level 2 felony. Hoover could be sentenced between 45 and 65 years on the murder charge, and 10 to 30 years on the burglary charge…consecutively in the plea deal…making the total anywhere between 55 and 95 years. Hoover agreed to waive his right to appeal. We reported back in August of 2021, officers found Wilma Ball stabbed to death in her Lake James home. Detectives say…Hoover first denied ever being in Ball’s home and told investigators during an interview that he did not kill Ball. He later admitted to the crime, under oath. During the initial investigation of the crime scene, authorities found a beer can on a nightstand next to the bed Ball was found dead in. Testing found the can had Hoover’s DNA on it. His sentencing is set for October 4th.
fcnews.org
Grand Jury indicts Harris
A Fulton County Grand Jury has issued a five-count indictment of a Wauseon man in relation to the death of a three-year-old girl. Devon A. Harris turned himself into authorities early last week after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He is being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio in Stryker.
One in critical condition after Jackson County crash
MSP said the driver was the only person in the car.
wbnowqct.com
Harris In Custody
Wauseon Police arrests Devon Harris…wanted in the death of a child. Officials tell reporters… Harris turned himself into authorities. An arrest warrant for Harris had been out since Aug. 5 on charges of felonious assault and murder. Harris is currently held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. We reported…officers responded to a report of a child having seizures on August 2. When they arrived, they found a 3-year-old girl unresponsive…and later found out the child’s injuries were life-threatening…as the result of trauma from physical abuse. The child died two days later. A Fulton County Grand Jury indicted Harris on several charges including murder, involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, and more. He’s scheduled to be back in court on August 18.
sent-trib.com
Northwood couple indicted after allegedly tying up child
A Northwood couple has been indicted for allegedly leaving their son hog-tied in a motel room. Jason Sosnowicz, 42, and Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, were indicted Wednesday by a Wood County grand jury for two counts of endangering children, a third-degree felony. Jason Sosnowicz was also indicted for felonious assault, a...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police Division arrests man for domestic violence
Bowling Green Police Division responded to a report of an intoxicated man assaulting a family member Wednesday, around 10:43 p.m., in the 1000 block of North Grove Street. David Levesque, 27, Bowling Green, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to the Wood County jail. Levesque and a family member reportedly started arguing about cleaning the apartment, then Levesque allegedly struck the family member in the face with an open hand. The family member told police this wasn’t the first time being assaulted by Levesque.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Warrants issued for 2 Fort Wayne mothers charged with neglect
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Two Fort Wayne women face neglect charges after Fort Wayne Police (FWPD) say they overdosed in their car with their children in the back seat. According to court records, it was back in May when Marquita Muff and Jennifer Deutsch were found passed out laying outside their car at the Napa Auto Parts at the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and Maumee Avenue.
