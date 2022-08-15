ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belcourt, ND

Silver Alert canceled for Belcourt man

KX News
KX News
 6 days ago

Update 08/15/22 7:48 am: According to law enforcement officials, Cecil “Sonny” Jeanotte has been safely located in Rock Lake.

____________________________________________

Original story:

A Silver Alert has been issued for 77-year-old Cecil “Sonny” Jeanotte by the North Dakota Highway Patrol and the ND Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

He is described as a American Indian male with white hair and brown eyes. Jeanotte is five feet and five inches tall, weighing 170 pounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RU0Yp_0hHe6Y2e00

He was last seen in the early morning of Aug. 15 along BIA Road 12 in Belcourt. He is believed to be driving a maroon 2017 Chevy Silverado Duramax with Turtle Mountain license plates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g0eF2_0hHe6Y2e00

If you have any information on Cecil “Sonny” Jeanotte’s whereabouts, you can contact the BIA at (701) 477-6134.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
wdayradionow.com

Belcourt man arrested for assault in Downtown Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- A Belcourt man is under arrest after authorities say he assaulted someone in downtown Fargo. Police responded to the ten block of Broadway North Sunday morning, where officers found 21-year-old Seth Baker lying in the street. He was detained after he became agitated and uncooperative. Police later...
FARGO, ND
KX News

The Green Room: Heather Rae on entertainment and educating musicians

The world of independent musicians is vast, and with an ever-changing world of music comes an ever-growing variety of genres and performers. Heather Brockell, otherwise known as Heather Rae, is one of these — bringing her unique style of alternative pop music to the county hotspots of Nashville and North Dakota. Heather has previously appeared […]
NASHVILLE, TN
KX News

Found: Missing 13-year-old girl from Rugby located

RUGBY, N.D. (KXNET) — According to Rugby Police, the missing 13-year-old Gabby Dillow of Rugby has now been found. Rugby Police posted this photo on its Facebook page, asking the community for help finding Gabby Dillow, which was shared by the community. Rugby Police has confirmed she has been found.
RUGBY, ND
KX News

KX News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy