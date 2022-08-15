ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Overnight crash in east El Paso involves a police unit

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Special Traffic Investigations unit responded to a crash early Sunday. Officials say the crash involved a police unit and another vehicle. The crash happened at 11377 Gateway West in east El Paso, according to officials. No injuries were reported. This is a developing...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

EPPD looks for information on west El Paso traffic light shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is asking for the help of the public in the investigation of a shooting that happened earlier this month. On August 7th, a 24-year-old male was shot at a traffic light on Sunland Park Drive near I-10, police say.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Women arrested after hitting a police unit early Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded to a crash early Sunday. Officials say a DWI driver hit the back police unit. The police car was unoccupied as officers had lanes closed, according to officials. The crash happened at 11400 Gateway West in east El...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Shooting in Las Cruces leaves one man injured

Las Cruces, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department is responding to a shots fired call near the intersection of El Paseo and University Avenue. According to detectives, the incident involved a car which crashed at the intersection. One 30 year old man was taken to a hospital...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Person rescued after vehicle falls into canal in lower valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was rescued after a vehicle fell into a canal. El Paso Fire Department stated on Twitter that a vehicle fell into a canal at N Loop and Mauer. EPFD reports the patient was checked at the scene and transported to the hospital...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Structure collapse in west El Paso leaves 20 people displaced

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rock wall collapsed on an apartment building in west El Paso. According to a spokesperson for El Paso Fire Department, the collapse damaged multiple apartments. The structure collapsed on apartments near UTEP at the 3500 block of Sun Bowl. “I saw the ambulance...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Socorro city representative 'almost struck' police officer's vehicle

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The arrest report for a city leader in Socorro stated Ruben Reyes "almost struck, a police officer's unit. Reyes who is a councilman in the city of Socorro was arrested on August 11 for DWI and unlawful carry of a firearm. His arrest report indicated...
SOCORRO, TX
KFOX 14

Locomotives host 1st responders night

Locomotives host 1st responders night, Saturday at Southwest University Park. statewide pension fund association kicks off their summer conference at the Locomotives First Responders’ Night soccer game. Over 100 police and firefighters from across the state of Texas attended the game. Trustees of pension funds for firefighters, police, and...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces police give tips on how to prevent auto burglaries

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Auto burglaries continue to be crimes of opportunity, so Las Cruces police are once again reminding drivers to remove valuables and lock doors before leaving their vehicles unattended. The overwhelming majority of auto burglaries committed locally occur when a vehicle is left unlocked and...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

CBP officers seize 14 pounds of cocaine at Ysleta port of entry

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Ysleta border crossing in El Paso intercepted 14 pounds of cocaine in a failed smuggling attempt. CBP officers encountered a 28-year-old woman, a Mexican citizen, at the vehicle lanes of the bridge on Wednesday.
EL PASO, TX

