Public Health

bloomberglaw.com

Monkeypox Shot Contract With Jynneos Maker Grows by $1 Billion (1)

An extra $1 billion worth of monkeypox vaccines could make its way to US shores under an increase to the federal contract with Jynneos maker. The Health and Human Services Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response Aug. 12 raised the contract ceiling “for the additional procurement of the Smallpox/Monkeypox vaccine JYNNEOS© in the amount of one billion dollars.” The previous cap was $871 million.
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Walmart, Home Depot lift Dow, housing hit again, oil below $90

Inflation Reduction Act minimum tax targets real estate, mining. Coverage for this event has ended. President Joe Biden has signed the Inflation Reduction Act. GM recalls some 2021-2022 vehicles for safety belt issue. SymbolPriceChange%Change. GM$39.05-0.35-0.89. General Motors is recalling almost a half million vehicles over safety belts. The automaker says...
Reuters

Pandora shares fall on disappointing U.S. sales

COPENHAGEN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Jewellery maker Pandora (PNDORA.CO) on Tuesday reported disappointing second-quarter sales in the U.S. market, prompting its shares to fall, but reaffirmed its annual forecast, saying higher costs of living had not impacted jewellery buying.
US News and World Report

Swiss Expect 5 Billion Franc Budget Deficit Due to Pandemic, Ukrainian Help

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss government is expected to run a budget deficit of 5 billion Swiss francs ($5.25 billion) for 2022, it said on Wednesday, citing extraordinary costs from tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and supporting new arrivals from Ukraine. Expenditures to tackle the economic effect of the pandemic, such...
Benzinga

Benzinga Before The Bell: More Amazon Workers Join Union Over Pay and Work Conditions, UK Inflation Highest In 40 Years, Sole Monkeypox Vaccine Maker Finds It Difficult To Meet Accelerating Demand And Other Top Financial Stories Wednesday, August 17

A BlackRock, Inc BLK Real Assets fund looks to acquire Akaysha Energy, an Australian firm that develops battery storage and renewable energy projects. BlackRock aims to commit over A$1 billion (around $700 million) of capital “to support the build-out” of more than 1-gigawatt battery storage assets. BlackRock shared...
US News and World Report

Cargill Fiscal 2022 Revenue Jumps 23% to Record $165 Billion

(Reuters) -Global commodities trader Cargill Inc on Tuesday reported that its fiscal year 2022 revenue jumped 23% from a year earlier to a record $165 billion. The strong result was the latest for a global agricultural commodities trader after rivals Archer-Daniels-Midland Co and Bunge Ltd reported solid earnings last month amid high farm products prices and robust global demand. Both rival companies also projected strong earnings through the remainder of 2022.
Reuters

Cisco expects revenue growth as supply chain pressures ease

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) gave a positive forecast for first-quarter sales as a COVID-19 recovery in China eases supply chain shortages and helps it meet demand for networking hardware, sending the company's shares 5% higher in extended trading.
Benzinga

Dow Falls 250 Points; Lowe's Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping 250 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.75% to 33,897.14 while the NASDAQ fell 1.59% to 12,894.13. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.99% to 4,262.67. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 0.5% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top...
