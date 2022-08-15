ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Miami Cop's Alleged Radio Call During Officer Shooting Under Investigation

No. 1 - The Miami-Dade Police detective critically injured after a shooting that left a suspect dead has been identified as a five-year veteran of the department. Det. Cesar Echaverry was fighting for his life Tuesday after he was shot in the head Monday night. Echaverry, 29, is a member of Miami-Dade Police's Robbery Intervention Detail, a squad that works in areas that are prone to crime and frequently encounters dangerous suspects. RID detectives were in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and 17th Avenue Monday night when they spotted a white sedan that had been involved in an earlier armed robbery in Broward County. The vehicle pursuit ended but a foot pursuit ensued, before there was a confrontation and shots were fired, Ramirez said. Echaverry and the suspect were both shot, officials said. Meanwhile, a second armed robbery suspect connected to a shooting that left his accomplice dead and a Miami-Dade detective critically injured was fatally shot by officers Tuesday in Miami Springs, sources said.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man arrested for setting Hialeah property on fire after being evicted

Hialeah – On Wednesday morning, Bret Berlant was arrested after setting a property on fire after being evicted. On June 15, a fire was reported at 6045 W 10th Ave., in Hialeah. After paramedics arrived at the scene, officers conducted a search of the area through video surveillance. The...
HIALEAH, FL
NBC Miami

Dirt Bike ‘Influencer' Arrested, Accused of Fleeing Fort Lauderdale Police

The growing problem of renegade riders on dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles in the streets of Fort Lauderdale has resulted in the arrest of a person police call an ATV "influencer.”. Nathan Lee Adams, 25, is described as someone with a “large voice and presence” in the “dirt bike community”...
WINKNEWS.com

Miami-Dade officer shot identified as 5-year-veteran Cesar Echaverry

MIAMI (CBS Miami) On Tuesday afternoon, Miami-Dade officials held a press conference where they identified the officer shot on Monday evening as a five-year veteran of the department, Cesar Echaverry, 29. Echaverry is in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital. He is a member of the Robbery Intervention Detail. Echaverry...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Suffer, no more! Drivers delighted with opening of second lane on SR836-I95 ramp

MIAMI - Attention South Florida drivers, this note will likely make your day, week, month or possibly even year.You will no longer have to suffer through seemingly interminable traffic congestion as you approach the eastbound SR-836 to I-95 northbound ramp, as the long-expected second lane opened in the last week or so. "I am used to leaving a good 20 to 30 minutes earlier from home on my commute to Broward, expecting to be stuck in traffic as we approach that ramp," said Angela Torres, of Kendall. She said she was pleasantly surprised as she only found out Wednesday morning about the...
MIAMI, FL
WGAU

Miami-Dade officer critical after shooting; suspect killed

MIAMI, Florida — (AP) — A Miami-Dade police officer was critically wounded and an armed robbery suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire during a car chase Monday night, authorities said. The suspect smashed his vehicle into a police cruiser and another car while trying to flee...
MIAMI, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Liberty City robbery attempt leads to tragedy

A community with historic tensions between residents and police watches and waits as information trickles out about the robbery suspect killed by police on the streets of Liberty City Monday night, who reportedly shot officer Cesar Echaverry in the head when confronted. The streets remained calm Tuesday as investigators combed...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

MDPD officer, 29, remains in critical condition 2 days after shooting

MIAMI – Miami-Dade police have identified the officer critically wounded in a shootout in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood Monday night. The officer has been identified in a department memo as 29-year-old Detective Cesar “Echy” Echaverry, a member of the department’s Robbery Intervention Detail. The memo...
MIAMI, FL
daystech.org

Truck carrying cell phones worth $11.5 million stolen on way to Miami

MIAMI – A multi-million greenback heist is below investigation after a trailer heading to Miami carrying costly cell telephones was stolen. “The truck stopped at a rest stop and we get notification that the complete truck is gone,” stated. The numbers are thoughts boggling. More than 54,000 cell...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Broward Deputy Involved in Teen's 2019 Rough Arrest Defends Actions

No. 1 - A Miami-Dade Police officer was shot and injured and an armed robbery suspect died after an altercation Monday night in Miami, officials said. Investigators with the department's Robbery Intervention Detail responded to an armed robbery after 8 p.m. in the area of NW 62nd Street and 17th Avenue, according to Miami-Dade Police. The suspect struck detectives' vehicles and hit a civilian's vehicle while trying to escape, police said. An altercation ensued, during which the officer and suspect were shot, police said. The suspect died at the scene, and the officer was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. Three people in the civilian vehicle were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate fatal crash in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and put another in the hospital. The incident took place at the intersection between the MacArthur Causeway and Fountain Street, Monday night. The driver of a Honda Civic sped through a light and...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

FBI agents search for Broward bank robbery suspect

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The FBI released photographs on Monday showing the suspect of a bank robbery on Aug. 2 in Broward County. According to special agents at FBI Miami, the bank robbery was shortly after 10:45 a.m., at the Truist Bank branch at 11200 Pines Blvd., in Pembroke Pines.

