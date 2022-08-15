Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Click10.com
Police: Student arrested in SoBe after fingerprints turn up in car involved in crimes
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police officers arrested a 19-year-old student on Tuesday in South Beach after his fingerprints turned up in a car that was involved in crimes in Miami-Dade County. Crime scene investigators found Dominic Snell’s fingerprints inside the silver Chevrolet Malibu with a Georgia tag that was...
Miami officer still critical as robbery suspect identified
MIAMI (AP) — A 29-year-old police officer who was shot in the head while trying to stop a robbery suspect in Miami remained in “extremely critical condition” early Wednesday, officials said. Det. Cesar Echaverry was shot Monday night as he and other officers closed in a suspect...
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Miami Cop's Alleged Radio Call During Officer Shooting Under Investigation
No. 1 - The Miami-Dade Police detective critically injured after a shooting that left a suspect dead has been identified as a five-year veteran of the department. Det. Cesar Echaverry was fighting for his life Tuesday after he was shot in the head Monday night. Echaverry, 29, is a member of Miami-Dade Police's Robbery Intervention Detail, a squad that works in areas that are prone to crime and frequently encounters dangerous suspects. RID detectives were in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and 17th Avenue Monday night when they spotted a white sedan that had been involved in an earlier armed robbery in Broward County. The vehicle pursuit ended but a foot pursuit ensued, before there was a confrontation and shots were fired, Ramirez said. Echaverry and the suspect were both shot, officials said. Meanwhile, a second armed robbery suspect connected to a shooting that left his accomplice dead and a Miami-Dade detective critically injured was fatally shot by officers Tuesday in Miami Springs, sources said.
Click10.com
911 caller mistakes umbrella in man’s backpack for rifle near Miami Dade College
KENDALL, Fla. – The Kendall campus of Miami Dade College was placed on lock down Wednesday morning after someone called 911 to report that there was an armed person on campus riding a bicycle. But authorities say the 911 caller mistook an umbrella in the man’s backpack for a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
Man arrested for setting Hialeah property on fire after being evicted
Hialeah – On Wednesday morning, Bret Berlant was arrested after setting a property on fire after being evicted. On June 15, a fire was reported at 6045 W 10th Ave., in Hialeah. After paramedics arrived at the scene, officers conducted a search of the area through video surveillance. The...
NBC Miami
Dirt Bike ‘Influencer' Arrested, Accused of Fleeing Fort Lauderdale Police
The growing problem of renegade riders on dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles in the streets of Fort Lauderdale has resulted in the arrest of a person police call an ATV "influencer.”. Nathan Lee Adams, 25, is described as someone with a “large voice and presence” in the “dirt bike community”...
WINKNEWS.com
Miami-Dade officer shot identified as 5-year-veteran Cesar Echaverry
MIAMI (CBS Miami) On Tuesday afternoon, Miami-Dade officials held a press conference where they identified the officer shot on Monday evening as a five-year veteran of the department, Cesar Echaverry, 29. Echaverry is in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital. He is a member of the Robbery Intervention Detail. Echaverry...
Click10.com
Sources ID suspect killed in MDPD shootout; was pulled over by S. Fla. officer 1 week prior
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The man killed by Miami-Dade police officers in a Monday night shootout that left one officer critically wounded was a 32-year-old man last known to be living in Georgia, sources tell Local 10 News. The series of events that ended in Jeremy Willie Horton being...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSVN-TV
‘They’re gonna have another officer down if they keep going at 70 mph near my car’ said Miami officer on audio
MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Police officer was heard making controversial remarks on police radio transmissions after a Miami-Dade Police officer was critically injured in a shootout. The audio was released Tuesday, and the department said the officer will be held accountable. The radio transmission from an officer...
Suffer, no more! Drivers delighted with opening of second lane on SR836-I95 ramp
MIAMI - Attention South Florida drivers, this note will likely make your day, week, month or possibly even year.You will no longer have to suffer through seemingly interminable traffic congestion as you approach the eastbound SR-836 to I-95 northbound ramp, as the long-expected second lane opened in the last week or so. "I am used to leaving a good 20 to 30 minutes earlier from home on my commute to Broward, expecting to be stuck in traffic as we approach that ramp," said Angela Torres, of Kendall. She said she was pleasantly surprised as she only found out Wednesday morning about the...
Miami-Dade officer critical after shooting; suspect killed
MIAMI, Florida — (AP) — A Miami-Dade police officer was critically wounded and an armed robbery suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire during a car chase Monday night, authorities said. The suspect smashed his vehicle into a police cruiser and another car while trying to flee...
miamitimesonline.com
Liberty City robbery attempt leads to tragedy
A community with historic tensions between residents and police watches and waits as information trickles out about the robbery suspect killed by police on the streets of Liberty City Monday night, who reportedly shot officer Cesar Echaverry in the head when confronted. The streets remained calm Tuesday as investigators combed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
MDPD officer, 29, remains in critical condition 2 days after shooting
MIAMI – Miami-Dade police have identified the officer critically wounded in a shootout in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood Monday night. The officer has been identified in a department memo as 29-year-old Detective Cesar “Echy” Echaverry, a member of the department’s Robbery Intervention Detail. The memo...
daystech.org
Truck carrying cell phones worth $11.5 million stolen on way to Miami
MIAMI – A multi-million greenback heist is below investigation after a trailer heading to Miami carrying costly cell telephones was stolen. “The truck stopped at a rest stop and we get notification that the complete truck is gone,” stated. The numbers are thoughts boggling. More than 54,000 cell...
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Broward Deputy Involved in Teen's 2019 Rough Arrest Defends Actions
No. 1 - A Miami-Dade Police officer was shot and injured and an armed robbery suspect died after an altercation Monday night in Miami, officials said. Investigators with the department's Robbery Intervention Detail responded to an armed robbery after 8 p.m. in the area of NW 62nd Street and 17th Avenue, according to Miami-Dade Police. The suspect struck detectives' vehicles and hit a civilian's vehicle while trying to escape, police said. An altercation ensued, during which the officer and suspect were shot, police said. The suspect died at the scene, and the officer was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. Three people in the civilian vehicle were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
WSVN-TV
Police investigate fatal crash in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and put another in the hospital. The incident took place at the intersection between the MacArthur Causeway and Fountain Street, Monday night. The driver of a Honda Civic sped through a light and...
Click10.com
Police officers search for man in ‘state of depression’ who frequents Lauderhill, Homestead
MIAMI – Police officers asked the public for help on Tuesday with finding a 36-year-old man who needs help. The Homestead Police Department identified the man as Israel “Izzy” Vane and reported he weighs about 155 pounds and is about 5-foot, 10-inches tall. Vane left his home...
WSVN-TV
New surveillance footage shows driver who struck toddler in hit-and-run stop at parking lot
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators have stumbled on a new clue in an Oakland Park hit-and-run. Surveillance video captured a driver pulling into a parking lot to inspect his vehicle for any damage moments after striking a 2-year-old girl. The car, described as a Burgundy-colored Ford Edge, was captured...
Click10.com
FBI agents search for Broward bank robbery suspect
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The FBI released photographs on Monday showing the suspect of a bank robbery on Aug. 2 in Broward County. According to special agents at FBI Miami, the bank robbery was shortly after 10:45 a.m., at the Truist Bank branch at 11200 Pines Blvd., in Pembroke Pines.
Hazmat, bomb squad investigate suspicious package in west Boynton Beach
Multiple Palm Beach County agencies on Tuesday are investigating a suspicious package in a west Boynton Beach community after the homeowners complained of feeling sick.
Comments / 0