WHAS11

'Come hungry': Food trucks to invade Schnitzelburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time ever the Louisville Food Truck Association will be popping up in a neighborhood near you. Over 20 food trucks will be lined up along Hickory Street between Goss Avenue and Lydia Street in Louisville's Schnitzelburg neighborhood. Schnitzelburg Food Truck Invasion will be...
spectrumnews1.com

5 trucks crash on Kennedy Bridge, halting southbound traffic into Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All southbound traffic on I-65 coming into Louisville was halted Tuesday afternoon when five semi trucks collided on the Kennedy Bridge, Louisville police said. Police fielded the call at 1:17 p.m. and there is at least one person with serious injuries as a result of the...
WLKY.com

Butchertown bar to close after 2 years in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — A neighborhood bar in Butchertown is closing its doors later this month,according to Louisville Business First. Gold Bar, located at 1601 Story Ave., announced its impending closure in a social media post on Monday. The bar, which opened in the summer of 2020, will open for the final time on Saturday, Aug. 27.
WLKY.com

WATCH: Louisville first responders escort 9/11 memorial to fairgrounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — First responders in Louisville escorted a mobile exhibit commemorating 9/11 through Louisville on Tuesday. Watch it move through town in the player above. The truck housing the "9/11 NEVER FORGET" mobile exhibit started its escort at 1:30 p.m. and made it to the Kentucky Exposition Center around 2 p.m.
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man killed in Portland neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Tuesday night that left a man dead. LMPD's First Division responded to reports of a shooting just before 8 p.m. in the 2600 block of W Main Street. When police arrived on the scene,...
WLKY.com

Farming groups want to eliminate Shively food desert by creating community food park

SHIVELY, Ky. — There's a push underway right now to convert a portion of a former Shively golf course into a community food park for urban farming. The former Farsnely Golf Center on Crums lane is prime real estate for the city of Shively and two local groups are looking to put some of it to good use. One of those groups is The Food Literacy Project.
Wave 3

Man wounded in Bashford Manor neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that has left a man hospitalized. The victim was found by officers around 12:45 a.m. after officers were called to the 3300 block of River Chase Court. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and listed in serious condition, according to LMPD.
wdrb.com

Man fatally shot in Portland neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday evening. The report of a shooting came in shortly before 8 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Main Street, Louisville Metro Police spokesperson officer Beth Ruoff said. That's near North 26th and Pirtle streets.
