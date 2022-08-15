Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
New garden shop opens in Jeffersontown's historic Gaslight District
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new garden shop is now open in Jeffersontown. Above The Dirt is on Taylorsville Road in the historic Gaslight District. The shop features plants of all varieties for indoor, outdoor and landscaping. Owner Paula Henson said the shop is for plant lovers and hobbyists who...
'There are going to be a lot of unhappy people:' Louisville subdivision pushes against concrete plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Eastern Jefferson County subdivision is pushing back on a concrete plant planning to build across the street. SI Ready Mix has already started clearing ground on Aiken Road near Lake Forest and the company will complete construction if given a permit to do so. It's...
wdrb.com
Louisville food truck owner asks for public's help to save home after filing for bankruptcy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of a Louisville food truck filed for bankruptcy, according to court filings. According to a GoFundMe created by Celtic Pig owner Melissa Ingram, she and her husband are not able to fulfill a lease obligation for their now-closed restaurant in downtown Louisville. The Celtic...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana man arrested on charges he scammed woman for home improvement project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man was charged with theft, accused of scamming a woman for a home improvement project. Louisville Metro Police officers arrested Kyron Anderson for theft by deception of $10,000 or more. Police said he operates K Construction and failed to complete work at a woman's Louisville home.
'Come hungry': Food trucks to invade Schnitzelburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time ever the Louisville Food Truck Association will be popping up in a neighborhood near you. Over 20 food trucks will be lined up along Hickory Street between Goss Avenue and Lydia Street in Louisville's Schnitzelburg neighborhood. Schnitzelburg Food Truck Invasion will be...
WLKY.com
Life-size dinosaur placed back atop downtown Louisville building after 14 years in storage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you look up to the roofs of downtown Louisville and see a dinosaur perched, your eyes are not deceiving you. Watch video of the dinosaur being lowered in the player below. A life-size triceratops that used to be on top of the Kentucky Science Center's...
wdrb.com
Louisville nonprofit breaks ground on Ben Washer Park project repurposing 127-year-old building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 127-year-old building in a park in Louisville's Limerick neighborhood is being repurposed. Bridge Kids International (BKI) broke ground Tuesday to renovate the building in Ben Washer Park on West Kentucky Street near Old Louisville. The nonprofit will use the building as its headquarters and for...
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Ky. issued stop work order to yacht club 2 days before diver was electrocuted
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio described decisions on masking to be “excruciating,” acknowledging a sharply divided public. Plans move forward for apartments at site of burned down church. Updated: 7 hours ago. The site of the church that burned and was ultimately torn down on the corner of...
wdrb.com
The Taste of Southern Indiana fundraiser helps retirees stay involved in their communities
NEW ALBANY, In (WDRB) -- You can help out the Retired Seniors Volunteer Program by just eating. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a sample of the Annual Taste of Southern Indiana. This year's event happens on Tuesday, August 23rd. Enjoy samplings from 20 or more Southern Indiana eateries at Eastside Christian...
spectrumnews1.com
5 trucks crash on Kennedy Bridge, halting southbound traffic into Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All southbound traffic on I-65 coming into Louisville was halted Tuesday afternoon when five semi trucks collided on the Kennedy Bridge, Louisville police said. Police fielded the call at 1:17 p.m. and there is at least one person with serious injuries as a result of the...
WLKY.com
Butchertown bar to close after 2 years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — A neighborhood bar in Butchertown is closing its doors later this month,according to Louisville Business First. Gold Bar, located at 1601 Story Ave., announced its impending closure in a social media post on Monday. The bar, which opened in the summer of 2020, will open for the final time on Saturday, Aug. 27.
WLKY.com
WATCH: Louisville first responders escort 9/11 memorial to fairgrounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — First responders in Louisville escorted a mobile exhibit commemorating 9/11 through Louisville on Tuesday. Watch it move through town in the player above. The truck housing the "9/11 NEVER FORGET" mobile exhibit started its escort at 1:30 p.m. and made it to the Kentucky Exposition Center around 2 p.m.
WLKY.com
There really is a national mullet competition, and several KY teens are finalists
FRANKFORT, Ky. — There's really a competition for everything. Ever heard of the USA Mullet Championship? It's a real thing: A national competition to see who has grown the best mullet and Kentucky is dominating one of the categories. Of the 11 finalists in the teen category, four of...
wdrb.com
New Jeffersonville restaurant offering special deal on Tuesday for becoming 100th location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Taziki's in Jeffersonville is celebrating its 100th location with a 100 cent menu. The Jeffersonville location is the actual 100th location for the company. The Mediterranean café on Veterans Parkway will offer six menu items for 100 cents on Tuesday only. It's one item per...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man killed in Portland neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Tuesday night that left a man dead. LMPD's First Division responded to reports of a shooting just before 8 p.m. in the 2600 block of W Main Street. When police arrived on the scene,...
WLKY.com
Farming groups want to eliminate Shively food desert by creating community food park
SHIVELY, Ky. — There's a push underway right now to convert a portion of a former Shively golf course into a community food park for urban farming. The former Farsnely Golf Center on Crums lane is prime real estate for the city of Shively and two local groups are looking to put some of it to good use. One of those groups is The Food Literacy Project.
WLKY.com
Portland residents outraged to learn homeless camp that popped up was part of movie set
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents in one west Louisville neighborhood were outraged Wednesday after learning what they believed was a homeless camp that popped up in their neighborhood was actually part of a movie set. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content...
Wave 3
Man wounded in Bashford Manor neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that has left a man hospitalized. The victim was found by officers around 12:45 a.m. after officers were called to the 3300 block of River Chase Court. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and listed in serious condition, according to LMPD.
wdrb.com
Man fatally shot in Portland neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday evening. The report of a shooting came in shortly before 8 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Main Street, Louisville Metro Police spokesperson officer Beth Ruoff said. That's near North 26th and Pirtle streets.
WLKY.com
Meet K9 Callie: Four-legged hero helped recover eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A four-legged hero is back in Louisville after helping recover victims from the eastern Kentucky flooding. K9 Callie is the first search and rescue dog in the entire U.S. Military and an official member of the Kentucky Air National Guard. The 5-year-old Dutch Shepherd returned to...
