Read full article on original website
Related
thefastmode.com
Xiaomi Selects Keysight for 5G Rel-16 Device Validation
Keysight Technologies announced that Xiaomi has selected Keysight's 5G device test solutions to accelerate 5G Release 16 (Rel-16) device validation in support of the latest 3GPP 5G new radio (NR) features and specifications. Xiaomi, the world's third largest smartphone vendor measured by global shipments, selected Keysight's 5G device test solutions...
Tech Times
Inside the Technology: How Fathom is Bringing Deep Learning to Healthcare
Deep learning technology is often associated with cutting-edge tools such as voice assistants and self-driving cars, but until recently it has not had real-world application in the healthcare industry. Because of its relative newness and the amount of computing power it requires, deep learning has not yet become widely accepted across industries.
New NVIDIA Neural Graphics SDKs
NVIDIA has announced the roll-out of new Neural Graphics SDKs to help make Metaverse content creation available to all, providing over 10 different tools and programs including new additions in the form of NeuralVDB and Kaolin Wisp to enable fast 3D content creation for designers and creators worldwide. The Neural Graphics SDKs can be used to create 3D objects for games, virtual worlds and building scenes.
UPDF: A free Solution to Your Digital Document Quandaries
With the transition from the traditional to the digital era, the demand for functional and practical PDF editors is also increasing. There are many options available that have created pandemonium instead of bringing ease. Some digital document editors offering satisfactory features to get the job done, but require complicated instruction fulfillment, while others are paid tools. (UPDF giveaway available in the end of the article.)
IN THIS ARTICLE
dronedj.com
DroneShield’s counter-drone software gets major software update to integrate more sensors
DroneShield has released the latest version of its DroneSentry-C2 Command-and-Control counter-drone software. The company is calling v8.0.0 a “major update” since it contains new sensor integrations as well as performance and security improvements including patches for zero-day vulnerabilities and bug fixes. According to Angus Bean, DroneShield’s chief technology...
This dual-powered submarine isn't like anything you have seen before
It can be used to silently transport troops and be deadly when needed.
A New Material Could Be the Best Semiconductor Ever, But There’s a Catch
Researchers have found a better semiconductor than silicon, potentially allowing faster and smaller computer chips in the future. A new study, published in the Science journal last month, proved that cubic boron arsenide has significantly higher mobility to both electrons and their positively charged counterparts than silicon, the ubiquitous semiconductor used in electronics and computers.
yankodesign.com
This portable power station is perfect for camping, tailgating, and even for working outdoors
Meet the LIPOWER Mars-2000, a beer-cooler-sized power station that gives you up to 2000W of power no matter where you are. Whether you’re camping outdoors, spending a cool evening at the beach, going on a road-trip, or even taking your camera and drone on a day-long expedition for work or casual photoshoots, the LIPOWER Mars-2000 is a pretty capable portable power source that’s equipped with EV-grade LFP batteries for sustained power no matter what your requirement. It’s designed for the outdoors (and has the ability to charge via solar panels), but can even be used indoors during power outages, making it the perfect way to reclaim your energy independence so you don’t need to rely entirely on a power grid. That also means being able to occasionally lower your electricity bills!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hackers prove it doesn’t take much to hijack a dead satellite
Space satellite orbiting the earth. Elements of this image furnished by NASA. Deposit PhotosThe decommissioned satellite was used to broadcast movies and a conference.
Next-gen Google Nest Wi-Fi router will seriously speed up your home network
From the depths of the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) database, a new filing was discovered for a new Google Nest Wi-Fi router that supports Wi-Fi 6E. The filing is available for the public to read through (opens in new tab), but it’s all test results, some reports, and a few letters. Unfortunately there are no images of the new Google Nest Wi-Fi device apart from a label (opens in new tab). What we do know is the model number will be G6ZUC and the different wireless technology (opens in new tab) standard that will be housed with the device.
inputmag.com
Body-tracking shoes will let you step deeper into virtual reality
Even in virtual reality, Surplex knows the importance of quality footwear. The VR company’s latest innovation is a set of footwear that can replace the need for a base station or straps. Known as Full-Body Tracking Shoes, the silver sneakers are ideal for gaming or a simple stroll in the metaverse. The project is only a Kickstarter campaign for now, but Surplex also sees potential for use in 3D animation and the medical field.
The 18 Best Smart Lights for Perfect Lighting at Home
Click here to read the full article. Not long ago, smart bulbs were costly, often over $50 for just a single bulb. Luckily, that’s not the case anymore because increased competition has driven prices considerably down, which means you can add more to your smart home without spending a fortune. In addition, they can also help save you money on your electric bill and enhance your home’s decor. In the last few years, however, smart lights have expanded beyond just traditional smart light bulbs. You’ll find a wealth of smart options like wall lights, string lights, strip lights, lamps, and more....
Exlicon MX innovative drawing tool hits Kickstarter
Designers, engineers and hobbyists would like to draw circles, squares hexagons, pentagrams and other large or small shapes, might be interested in a new drawing tool launched via Kickstarter this week by Ddiin. The company has already has a number of successful campaigns under its belt and its latest drawing tool builds on the unique designs of its previous tools. “Now, we’ve developed another function design tool with an even greater range of design capabilities.”
generalaviationnews.com
Alternator Coupling Tool Kit enhanced
Approach Aviation has introduced an enhanced set of patent-pending tools designed for proper installation, removal, and testing of alternator drive couplings on Continental engines. The company’s first tool kit, ADCKIT1, supported Continental IO-520/550 engines. The new kit, ADCKIT2, adds support for alternator drive coupling inspection and installation on Continental C-75/85/90/115/125/145,...
Digital Trends
How to protect your smart home from hackers
If you are starting to gather a number of handy smart devices around your home, you may be wondering how secure a smart home is and if anyone could potentially hack it. Could someone else be looking through your security camera? Could they gain control of devices like smart plugs -- or even smart door locks? Do hackers really roam neighborhoods looking for smart houses?
ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Pro gaming router
Gamers looking to improve their wireless connectivity might be interested in a new piece of kit unveiled by ASUS this week in the form of the ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Pro gaming router. Designed to provide triple-level game acceleration to boost game traffic “every step of the way“. This lowers ping rate and reduce game latency for a “better gaming experience” says ASUS.
Stratodesk and Davenport Group Partner to Deliver Enhanced End-to-End IT Solutions to Organizations Nationwide
LEWISBURG, Tenn. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Stratodesk, the EUC endpoint OS innovator, and Davenport Group, a Dell Technologies Titanium Partner providing end-to-end solutions for customers around the country, today announced their partnership. Davenport Group is now included within the Stratodesk Edge channel partner program, which delivers enhanced end-to-end IT solutions to organizations nationwide. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005214/en/ Stratodesk helps Davenport Group enhance its strategic focus on the EUC space by making it easy for organizations to self-service with Stratodesk NoTouch OS. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Nature.com
Edge artificial intelligence wireless video capsule endoscopy
Gastrointestinal (GI) tract diseases are responsible for substantial morbidity and mortality worldwide, including colorectal cancer, which has shown a rising incidence among adults younger than 50. Although this could be alleviated by regular screening, only a small percentage of those at risk are screened comprehensively, due to shortcomings in accuracy and patient acceptance. To address these challenges, we designed an artificial intelligence (AI)-empowered wireless video endoscopic capsule that surpasses the performance of the existing solutions by featuring, among others: (1) real-time image processing using onboard deep neural networks (DNN), (2) enhanced visualization of the mucous layer by deploying both white-light and narrow-band imaging, (3) on-the-go task modification and DNN update using over-the-air-programming and (4) bi-directional communication with patient's personal electronic devices to report important findings. We tested our solution in an in vivo setting, by administrating our endoscopic capsule to a pig under general anesthesia. All novel features, successfully implemented on a single platform, were validated. Our study lays the groundwork for clinically implementing a new generation of endoscopic capsules, which will significantly improve early diagnosis of upper and lower GI tract diseases.
Too Few Outlets, Too Many Devices? This Smart Kasa Power Strip Is 41% Off Right Now
Click here to read the full article. No home ever has enough spare outlets, especially for people with a lot of electronics. Between the TV, gaming consoles, smart lighting system, sound system and so on, you’ll need every outlet you can find. Luckily for you, the Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300 has multiple ports for all the smart control you could ask for. Plus, it’s currently 41% off on Amazon for a limited time. Kasa is a well-known name in the smart home industry, especially among smart outlet manufacturers. Kasa’s smart devices include cameras, plugs and much more, and they...
techeblog.com
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Officially Unveiled with Android 12L, Here’s a Hands-On Look
There have been some interesting Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 concepts these past few months, but now, it has been officially unveiled. Featuring a 7.6-inch main screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a less visible 4MP Under Display Camera (UDC), complete with a new scatter-type sub-pixel arrangement. Other features...
GeekyGadgets
Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
Comments / 0