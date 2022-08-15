Read full article on original website
With one major move, Skaneateles company is finding success in diversifying staff
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Two years ago, ChaseDesign set a goal of diversifying its workforce by hiring more people of varying races, ethnicities and cultural backgrounds. That wasn’t easy to do in Skaneateles, its home for the past 56 years, where nearly everyone is white.
Health care is big business in Syracuse: See which jobs earn the most
Syracuse, N.Y. — All of the highest-paying health care jobs in the Syracuse metro area have average annual salaries of at least $116,000, according to a recent list from Stacker. Health care has long been one of the region’s most important industries. The city’s hospitals are some of its...
Music guide to NYS Fair. Plus, which health care jobs pay the most in CNY? (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 17)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 77; Low: 61. Mostly cloudy, showers. See the 5-day forecast. MAN SHOT ON NORTH SIDE: A middle-aged man was reportedly shot on Syracuse’s North Side Tuesday morning, police said. Around 11:41 a.m., a 911 caller reported hearing at least one gunshot on Highland Street. When police arrived in the area, they found a man with a gunshot wound on the right arm near the intersection of Highland Street and Graves Street, Syracuse police spokesperson Lt. Matthew Malinowski confirmed.
Syracuse developer eyes Watertown building for apartments, commercial space
Watertown, N.Y. — A Syracuse developer is interested in redeveloping the Globe building that has sat vacant for years. Daniel Queri, owner of Queri Development Co., is eyeing the former minimall building for 13 or 14 market-rate apartments on the second floor and about 14,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor.
Takeaways from the first Upstate-Crouse merger community forum
Upstate Medical University plans to acquire Crouse Health, brining together two of the region's biggest players in healthcare. The hospitals are hosting public forums to share details of the plan address community questions. The first was held in North Syracuse Monday evening. Here's what we learned:. Upstate and Crouse plan...
Company news: Christian Brothers Academy announces 5 staff changes
Christian Brothers Academy announced recent staff changes, including the addition of Paul Gasparini as principal. He spent the past 21 years as a principal for the Jamesville-DeWitt Central School District and succeeds Debra Brillante who retired in June. Gasparini served in leadership roles at the local, state, and national levels...
39 new businesses in Central NY include eateries and multiple cleaning services
Last week, 39 new businesses filed to operate in Central New York. Thirty-one of them were in Onondaga County and eight were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. The new businesses include two new restaurants (one is also a food truck) and several cleaning services.
Syracuse Land Bank Properties: 125 Elmhurst Ave. & 160 Didama St.
The primary purpose of the Greater Syracuse Land Bank is to return vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax-delinquent properties to productive use in ways that support the community’s long-range vision for its future. “We do this by acquiring these properties, stabilizing them, selling them to responsible buyers for redevelopment, and...
See where in Central New York home sellers are cashing in the most right now (list, map)
Syracuse suburbs dominate the list of places where home sellers in Central New York are getting the most over their asking prices right now, according to the latest ZIP code data from Redfin, a national real estate firm. The list includes ZIP codes in Cicero, Camillus, DeWitt, Fayetteville, North Syracuse,...
What do you want Syracuse to look like after I-81 comes down? City planners want to know
The city of Syracuse is ready to ask residents how they want to redesign the neighborhoods after the state tears down the Interstate 81 overpass through downtown. City planners have invited residents to attend community design sessions, nicknamed “charrettes,” next week at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, 416 E. Raynor Avenue.
Resigning trustee moving to North Carolina
VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – Having announced in June his plans to resign from his Fayetteville trustee spot, Dennis Duggleby reveals that by the end of this summer he will be leaving the village altogether to embark on a new chapter. Around Labor Day, Duggleby will make the 10-and-a-half-hour drive...
One week out: Vendors prepare for the return of the NYS Fair amid rising inflation
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Fairgrounds were hustling and bustling with workers setting up vendors and other attractions just a week ahead of opening day. From the midway rides to Chevy Court and everything in between preparation for the Great New York State Fair is in full swing and ‘Bosco’s at the Fair’ owner, Steve Bosco was right alongside everyone getting his stand ready.
A Former Steve Wells Campaign Staffer is Talking on Syracuse's Morning News
A former Steve Wells campaign staffer says he walked away due to Wells' failure to defend the right to life and consistent track record of misleading the public. Listen to Caleb Slater on Syracuse's Morning News. LISTEN LIVE!
Butter has arrived in Syracuse
More than 800 pounds of butter has arrived at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, N.Y., as construction of one of Central New York’s best-kept secrets and most beloved attractions gets underway – the 54th Annual American Dairy Association North East Butter Sculpture, sponsored by Wegmans. Sculptors...
Newsmakers: Poverty in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — This week’s guest on Newsmakers is NewsChannel 9 reporter Madison Moore, who recently created a five-piece special focusing on the massive issue of youth poverty in Syracuse. The special, called “City in Crisis: Combating Child Poverty,” looks into statistics, how local organizations are trying to help,...
How to watch syracuse.com Q and A with Steve Wells, GOP candidate for Congress
Syracuse, N.Y. – Steve Wells, a Republican candidate for Congress in Central New York, will participate in a live Q and A interview with syracuse.com at 11 a.m. Thursday. The Q and A will be streamed on syracuse.com and the syracuse.com Facebook page. Wells, 59, the owner of a...
Former diner at busy CNY corner is sold after closing 4 years ago. What will it become?
DeWitt, NY - A tailoring business has plans to move into the former IHOP and Mac’s Local Yolk diner at the busy corner of East Genesee Street and Erie Boulevard East. Karim Courgi, who owns several apartment complexes in Syracuse, bought the property and building in April 2022 for $500,000.
4 restaurants fail health inspections with critical violations: July 17-30
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of July 17 to July 30, 2022. Four restaurants failed their inspections: Domino’s in North Syracuse, Dunkin’ Donuts on West Seneca Turnpike, Reef Restaurant and Bar in Memphis, and U Tea in Destiny USA.
Local politicians comment on solar development debate
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – at the latest public hearing the town supervisor urged residents to contact local politicians and ask for assistance in the fight against solar development in their town. “We’ve heard from are some who support some who do not support and my concern more importantly...
Syracuse City School District Announces School Supply Distribution
The Syracuse City School District will be purchasing supplies to distribute to each school prior to the 2022-23 school year. The supplies that will be provided were chosen based off the school supply lists provided by each of our school buildings and include things like pencils, pens, crayons, binders, notebooks, folders, graph paper, glue, and more. Supplies are intended to be provided to students throughout the school year, serving as a supplement for families who are unable to purchase supplies on their own.
