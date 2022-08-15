Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 77; Low: 61. Mostly cloudy, showers. See the 5-day forecast. MAN SHOT ON NORTH SIDE: A middle-aged man was reportedly shot on Syracuse’s North Side Tuesday morning, police said. Around 11:41 a.m., a 911 caller reported hearing at least one gunshot on Highland Street. When police arrived in the area, they found a man with a gunshot wound on the right arm near the intersection of Highland Street and Graves Street, Syracuse police spokesperson Lt. Matthew Malinowski confirmed.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO