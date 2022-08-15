ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Music guide to NYS Fair. Plus, which health care jobs pay the most in CNY? (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 17)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 77; Low: 61. Mostly cloudy, showers. See the 5-day forecast. MAN SHOT ON NORTH SIDE: A middle-aged man was reportedly shot on Syracuse’s North Side Tuesday morning, police said. Around 11:41 a.m., a 911 caller reported hearing at least one gunshot on Highland Street. When police arrived in the area, they found a man with a gunshot wound on the right arm near the intersection of Highland Street and Graves Street, Syracuse police spokesperson Lt. Matthew Malinowski confirmed.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Business
Syracuse, NY
Government
waer.org

Takeaways from the first Upstate-Crouse merger community forum

Upstate Medical University plans to acquire Crouse Health, brining together two of the region's biggest players in healthcare. The hospitals are hosting public forums to share details of the plan address community questions. The first was held in North Syracuse Monday evening. Here's what we learned:. Upstate and Crouse plan...
SYRACUSE, NY
urbancny.com

Syracuse Land Bank Properties: 125 Elmhurst Ave. & 160 Didama St.

The primary purpose of the Greater Syracuse Land Bank is to return vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax-delinquent properties to productive use in ways that support the community’s long-range vision for its future. “We do this by acquiring these properties, stabilizing them, selling them to responsible buyers for redevelopment, and...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor
Eagle Newspapers

Resigning trustee moving to North Carolina

VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – Having announced in June his plans to resign from his Fayetteville trustee spot, Dennis Duggleby reveals that by the end of this summer he will be leaving the village altogether to embark on a new chapter. Around Labor Day, Duggleby will make the 10-and-a-half-hour drive...
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
localsyr.com

One week out: Vendors prepare for the return of the NYS Fair amid rising inflation

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Fairgrounds were hustling and bustling with workers setting up vendors and other attractions just a week ahead of opening day. From the midway rides to Chevy Court and everything in between preparation for the Great New York State Fair is in full swing and ‘Bosco’s at the Fair’ owner, Steve Bosco was right alongside everyone getting his stand ready.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
mylittlefalls.com

Butter has arrived in Syracuse

More than 800 pounds of butter has arrived at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, N.Y., as construction of one of Central New York’s best-kept secrets and most beloved attractions gets underway – the 54th Annual American Dairy Association North East Butter Sculpture, sponsored by Wegmans. Sculptors...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Newsmakers: Poverty in Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — This week’s guest on Newsmakers is NewsChannel 9 reporter Madison Moore, who recently created a five-piece special focusing on the massive issue of youth poverty in Syracuse. The special, called “City in Crisis: Combating Child Poverty,” looks into statistics, how local organizations are trying to help,...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

4 restaurants fail health inspections with critical violations: July 17-30

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of July 17 to July 30, 2022. Four restaurants failed their inspections: Domino’s in North Syracuse, Dunkin’ Donuts on West Seneca Turnpike, Reef Restaurant and Bar in Memphis, and U Tea in Destiny USA.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Local politicians comment on solar development debate

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – at the latest public hearing the town supervisor urged residents to contact local politicians and ask for assistance in the fight against solar development in their town. “We’ve heard from are some who support some who do not support and my concern more importantly...
ROME, NY
urbancny.com

Syracuse City School District Announces School Supply Distribution

The Syracuse City School District will be purchasing supplies to distribute to each school prior to the 2022-23 school year. The supplies that will be provided were chosen based off the school supply lists provided by each of our school buildings and include things like pencils, pens, crayons, binders, notebooks, folders, graph paper, glue, and more. Supplies are intended to be provided to students throughout the school year, serving as a supplement for families who are unable to purchase supplies on their own.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
58K+
Followers
47K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy