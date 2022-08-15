Read full article on original website
90-year-old Macomb County man wins $250,000 playing Michigan Lottery's KENO! game
A Macomb County man feels like he’s “on top of the world after finally winning big” —$250,000 big — playing KENO!, according to the Michigan Lottery. His winning numbers were: 01-13-26-32-38-40-55-64-67-79. He bought the ticket at the CVS Pharmacy at 43611 Schoenherr in Sterling Heights.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Winning ‘Lucky for Life’ ticket sold in Macomb County, worth $25K per year
A Michigan Lottery player is looking forward to a lifetime of cash after winning $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky For Life. A ticket matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night – 13-26-34-37-48 – to win the big prize. The winning ticket was bought at the Sunoco gas station, located at 45471 Ryan Road in Shelby Township. This is the fifth time a Michigan player has won a lifetime prize playing Lucky For Life this year.
Harper Woods woman wins $1 million in $1.28-billion Mega Millions jackpot
A Wayne County woman couldn’t believe her eyes when she logged in to her Michigan Lottery account and saw a $1 million Mega Millions prize pending, according to the Michigan Lottery. Nikki Lawson, 39, of Harper Woods, matched the five white balls — 13-36-45-57-67 — in the July 29 drawing to win a $1 million...
The winner has the choice of annual payments of $25,000 for life or a minimum of 20 years, whichever is greater, or they can collect a lump sum of $390,000.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man sentenced for targeting members of LGBTQ community in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – A 35-year-old man from Indiana was sentenced on Wednesday on charges that he targeted members of the LGBTQ community in Metro Detroit. Diabolique Paris Johnson committed multiple offenses from September through December 2020. According to Michigan’s attorney general, the two offenses during this period involved victims from dating apps who were part of the LGBTQ community.
hourdetroit.com
28 Metro Detroit Brunch Spots
Whether you go out to brunch for major celebrations or it’s part of your weekend routine, these 28 metro Detroit brunch spots are serving up savory and sweet dishes to satisfy your cravings. Bobcat Bonnies. From its Build Your Own Bloody Mary Bar to its Cereal Shooter Flight, Bobcat...
Ten times the fun — $50,000 Powerball prize turns into $500,000 win for lucky Mississippi player
A $50,000 win became a $500,000 bonanza for one Mississippi Lottery player who spent the extra dollar for the Powerplay multiplier for the Saturday Powerball drawing. The ticket was purchased from Broadway Mart on South Broadway in McComb. The player selected their own numbers and matched four out of five white balls, plus the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Saturday night’s drawing were: 19, 24, 35, 43, 62 with a Power Ball of 2.
Labor Day march down Michigan Avenue canceled
The annual Labor Day march down Michigan Avenue in Detroit has been canceled this year amid COVID amid monkeypox concerns.
fox2detroit.com
Giant slide reopens at Belle Isle Park in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A giant slide at Belle Isle Park in Detroit is back for a few weeks. The six-lane slide cost $1 to go down. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend. The Department of Natural...
michiganradio.org
New data show Detroit has 40,000 landlords and most of them are locals
Housing officials in Detroit say new information about the city's landlords will help them set priorities. The data shows Detroit has more than 40,000 landlords and a majority of them live within the city. 70% of those landlords in Detroit own one or two properties, mostly single family homes, according...
Big Sean bringing back DON weekend to Detroit with block party, other events
Detroit rapper Big Sean is bringing back Detroit's On Now (DON) weekend later this month, bringing a large block party to Detroit's west side.
Faygo brings back fan favorite flavor to Michigan not sold in state in years
It’s back! An old fan favorite flavor of Faygo soda pop is now on Michigan store shelves for the first time in more than a decade. Jazzin’ Bluesberry is now being sold in Michigan again after not being available in the state for at least 15 years. Even...
Metro Detroit Black-Owned Spas to Pamper Yourself
There’s always time for a fresh spa appointment; whether you’re getting a mani-pedi or full body massage, we’ve done the work for you in finding Black-Owned Spas in Metro Detroit to pamper and indulge yourself. Bare Skin Facial and Waxing Studio 2921 E Jefferson Ave Ste. 305, Detroit, MI 48207 View this post on Instagram […] The post Metro Detroit Black-Owned Spas to Pamper Yourself appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Detroit Black-Owned Spots to Feast on Good Barbecue
From burnt ends to brisket and beyond, these are your best favorite Black-owned spots for barbecue in Detroit. The post Detroit Black-Owned Spots to Feast on Good Barbecue appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Faygo Brings Back A Popular Flavor To Michigan
Faygo lovers rejoice - the popular Michigan company is once again selling a soda flavor that has not been available in the Great Lakes State for 15 years. If you have been waiting for the return of Jazzin' Bluesberry Faygo to Michigan shelves, your wait is over. The beverage is available in 24-ounce bottles across the state. According to MLive, Jazzin' Bluesberry will be available for a few months - but not forever.
1051thebounce.com
It’s National Thrift Shop Day: Great Thrift Stores in Metro Detroit
Now Macklemore may have recently made thrifting popular with the kids, but we all know they’ve been a source of great deals and that they’ve helped out communities for a very, very long time! And you really can find some pretty great items on their shelves. Whether you’re looking for random art, old vinyl records, cookware or clothing items on a budget they certainly have you covered. Plus a lot of the organizations give back to the community with the money they receive from those resale purchases so be sure to visit a shop and be a part of this good deed!
nbc25news.com
Clarkston woman charged with auto insurance fraud
OKALAND COUNTY, Mich. - An Oakland County woman charged with auto insurance fraud has been arraigned, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced. 32-year-old Brittany Brown of Clarkston was arraigned on the following felonies:. one count of false pretenses $20,000 or more but less than $50,000, punishable by 15 years and/or...
MetroTimes
Get ready to burn your ass on Belle Isle’s giant slide in Detroit again when it reopens Friday
If you didn’t burn your hands going down the giant slide on Belle Isle as a kid, then you didn’t grow up in Detroit. After being closed for several years during the pandemic, the slide will reopen on Friday, Aug. 19. It’s only open for a limited time...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Belle Isle Giant Slide to reopen Friday
DETROIT – The Giant Slide at Belle Isle will be re-opening for a limited time. Giant’s definitely the proper word to use. It’s got over 80 stairs leading 40 feet to the top and Detroiters can’t wait to make their way down. “Me and my brothers,...
