Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Winning ‘Lucky for Life’ ticket sold in Macomb County, worth $25K per year

A Michigan Lottery player is looking forward to a lifetime of cash after winning $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky For Life. A ticket matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night – 13-26-34-37-48 – to win the big prize. The winning ticket was bought at the Sunoco gas station, located at 45471 Ryan Road in Shelby Township. This is the fifth time a Michigan player has won a lifetime prize playing Lucky For Life this year.
Detroit, MI
Michigan Lifestyle
Detroit, MI
Southfield, MI
Southfield, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man sentenced for targeting members of LGBTQ community in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – A 35-year-old man from Indiana was sentenced on Wednesday on charges that he targeted members of the LGBTQ community in Metro Detroit. Diabolique Paris Johnson committed multiple offenses from September through December 2020. According to Michigan’s attorney general, the two offenses during this period involved victims from dating apps who were part of the LGBTQ community.
DETROIT, MI
hourdetroit.com

28 Metro Detroit Brunch Spots

Whether you go out to brunch for major celebrations or it’s part of your weekend routine, these 28 metro Detroit brunch spots are serving up savory and sweet dishes to satisfy your cravings. Bobcat Bonnies. From its Build Your Own Bloody Mary Bar to its Cereal Shooter Flight, Bobcat...
DETROIT, MI
Magnolia State Live

Ten times the fun — $50,000 Powerball prize turns into $500,000 win for lucky Mississippi player

A $50,000 win became a $500,000 bonanza for one Mississippi Lottery player who spent the extra dollar for the Powerplay multiplier for the Saturday Powerball drawing. The ticket was purchased from Broadway Mart on South Broadway in McComb. The player selected their own numbers and matched four out of five white balls, plus the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Saturday night’s drawing were: 19, 24, 35, 43, 62 with a Power Ball of 2.
MCCOMB, MS
fox2detroit.com

Giant slide reopens at Belle Isle Park in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A giant slide at Belle Isle Park in Detroit is back for a few weeks. The six-lane slide cost $1 to go down. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend. The Department of Natural...
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

New data show Detroit has 40,000 landlords and most of them are locals

Housing officials in Detroit say new information about the city's landlords will help them set priorities. The data shows Detroit has more than 40,000 landlords and a majority of them live within the city. 70% of those landlords in Detroit own one or two properties, mostly single family homes, according...
DETROIT, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

Metro Detroit Black-Owned Spas to Pamper Yourself

There’s always time for a fresh spa appointment; whether you’re getting a mani-pedi or full body massage, we’ve done the work for you in finding Black-Owned Spas in Metro Detroit to pamper and indulge yourself. Bare Skin Facial and Waxing Studio 2921 E Jefferson Ave Ste. 305, Detroit, MI 48207 View this post on Instagram […] The post Metro Detroit Black-Owned Spas to Pamper Yourself appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Cars 108

Faygo Brings Back A Popular Flavor To Michigan

Faygo lovers rejoice - the popular Michigan company is once again selling a soda flavor that has not been available in the Great Lakes State for 15 years. If you have been waiting for the return of Jazzin' Bluesberry Faygo to Michigan shelves, your wait is over. The beverage is available in 24-ounce bottles across the state. According to MLive, Jazzin' Bluesberry will be available for a few months - but not forever.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

It’s National Thrift Shop Day: Great Thrift Stores in Metro Detroit

Now Macklemore may have recently made thrifting popular with the kids, but we all know they’ve been a source of great deals and that they’ve helped out communities for a very, very long time! And you really can find some pretty great items on their shelves. Whether you’re looking for random art, old vinyl records, cookware or clothing items on a budget they certainly have you covered. Plus a lot of the organizations give back to the community with the money they receive from those resale purchases so be sure to visit a shop and be a part of this good deed!
DETROIT, MI
nbc25news.com

Clarkston woman charged with auto insurance fraud

OKALAND COUNTY, Mich. - An Oakland County woman charged with auto insurance fraud has been arraigned, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced. 32-year-old Brittany Brown of Clarkston was arraigned on the following felonies:. one count of false pretenses $20,000 or more but less than $50,000, punishable by 15 years and/or...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Belle Isle Giant Slide to reopen Friday

DETROIT – The Giant Slide at Belle Isle will be re-opening for a limited time. Giant’s definitely the proper word to use. It’s got over 80 stairs leading 40 feet to the top and Detroiters can’t wait to make their way down. “Me and my brothers,...
DETROIT, MI

