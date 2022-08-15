Branch County Fair: Manager reports good attendance for week

Sunday morning, Keith Bildner looked tired, but he was smiling at the Branch County Fair office.

"Attendance was really up," he said. " If we didn't have the two rain days, we probably would have set some records."

This was Bildner's first year as manager, taking over from veteran Jan Murphy.

The work for the manager and fair board was not just a week-long event.

"It takes us to two and a half weeks to get ready for fair outside, putting fence up and everything, Bildner said.

That includes setting up the barns for the animals and displays. Benches and tickets booths come out of storage. Even trash cans must be placed.

The Friday before fair week, campers for the kids and parents who volunteer arrive, get set up and connected. They are a place to relax and try to get some sleep during the week. Then the live stock begins to move into the barns, their home for eight days.

"From last year it went up tick. I think it was over 800 youth participation," the manager said. "Not all have to be involved in 4-H, but a majority are."

These other youth are in open classes getting their animals judged.

"It's always good to get in a club that has leaders who know how to help them out with their projects," Bildner said.

Come Sunday, just after midnight, livestock is moved into trailers for the haul back home. Sunday morning only the horses remained. By noon most everything was gone.

The 4-H members and parents mucked the manure out of the barns for one last time. The daily morning chore left the stalls clean for next year.

Two days and nights of rain dampened some turnout.

"Our new ride company, Elliott's Amusement, they are great, great people to work with," the manager said. Because of COVID-19 and other fair cancellations last year, rides were a problem. "Even with the weather they pleased with the turnout."

"We had lots of concessions. All the food vendors were happy. They kept really busy. Like everybody else, they were all shorthanded," Bildner said. "In fact, we had some food vendors that didn't show up because they had nobody to help them."

For the top in animals and classes there were auctions, a financial reward for the hard work of raising and showing the livestock entered. Bildner said. "We had a lot more buyers this year. Kids are happier. Yep. We haven't had those numbers for a while, but it seems that everything was up in the auction sale," the manager said.

Final numbers for the 2022 Branch County Fair won't be available for several weeks.