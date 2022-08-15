ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

Branch County Fair: Manager reports good attendance for week

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y44ER_0hHe5qhP00

Sunday morning, Keith Bildner looked tired, but he was smiling at the Branch County Fair office.

"Attendance was really up," he said. " If we didn't have the two rain days, we probably would have set some records."

This was Bildner's first year as manager, taking over from veteran Jan Murphy.

The work for the manager and fair board was not just a week-long event.

"It takes us to two and a half weeks to get ready for fair outside, putting fence up and everything, Bildner said.

That includes setting up the barns for the animals and displays. Benches and tickets booths come out of storage. Even trash cans must be placed.

The Friday before fair week, campers for the kids and parents who volunteer arrive, get set up and connected. They are a place to relax and try to get some sleep during the week. Then the live stock begins to move into the barns, their home for eight days.

"From last year it went up tick. I think it was over 800 youth participation," the manager said. "Not all have to be involved in 4-H, but a majority are."

These other youth are in open classes getting their animals judged.

"It's always good to get in a club that has leaders who know how to help them out with their projects," Bildner said.

Come Sunday, just after midnight, livestock is moved into trailers for the haul back home. Sunday morning only the horses remained. By noon most everything was gone.

The 4-H members and parents mucked the manure out of the barns for one last time. The daily morning chore left the stalls clean for next year.

Two days and nights of rain dampened some turnout.

"Our new ride company, Elliott's Amusement, they are great, great people to work with," the manager said. Because of COVID-19 and other fair cancellations last year, rides were a problem. "Even with the weather they pleased with the turnout."

"We had lots of concessions. All the food vendors were happy. They kept really busy. Like everybody else, they were all shorthanded," Bildner said. "In fact, we had some food vendors that didn't show up because they had nobody to help them."

For the top in animals and classes there were auctions, a financial reward for the hard work of raising and showing the livestock entered. Bildner said. "We had a lot more buyers this year. Kids are happier. Yep. We haven't had those numbers for a while, but it seems that everything was up in the auction sale," the manager said.

Final numbers for the 2022 Branch County Fair won't be available for several weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
wtvbam.com

Branch County Fair auctions bring in nearly $427,900

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Junior Livestock Association reports the grand total from Thursday’s Small Animal Auction and Friday’s Large Auction at the 2022 Branch County Fair was $427,897.03. Swine brought in over $133,405.03, followed by starter calves at $84,800, beef at $78,132, and lambs...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Branch County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Branch County, MI
Government
WANE-TV

City shuts down water in trailer park over missed payments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Residents of a Waynedale trailer park were left without water most of the day Monday after the city of Fort Wayne said the owner went months without paying the bill. The water was turned back on hours after WANE 15 began to look into...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wtvbam.com

Kolassa accepts Quincy Police Chief position, begins work on August 22

QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The Village of Quincy will have its new police chief in place next Monday, August 22. Village Manager Brittany Butler says in her report to the Quincy Village Council for Tuesday’s meeting that Mike Kolassa has accepted the position after his hiring was approved by the Village Council last month.
QUINCY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Auction#Barns#Amusement
wtvbam.com

Former Coldwater Mayor Gene Wallace passes away at 86

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Former Coldwater Mayor and Coldwater Community Schools Assistant Superintendent Gene Wallace passed away Monday at Maple Lawn at the age of 86. The funeral service will be held Friday, August 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 4-7:00 PM at the Dutcher Funeral Home.
COLDWATER, MI
103.3 WKFR

4 Apple Orchards In SW Michigan For The Whole Family

With fall right around the corner, for one, it's crazy that fall is literally just over a month away by definition, and if you go by the weather it could start tomorrow. Fall is many people's favorite season of the four that we experience on earth from the leaves changing colors and falling, to wearing hoodies, watching scary movies, drinking hot chocolate, and Halloween fall has become very popular.
KALAMAZOO, MI
CBS Detroit

Motorcyclist Killed In West Michigan Crash

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A west Michigan man is dead after being struck while riding his motorcycle in Van Buren County early Wednesday morning. According to Michigan State Police, the driver of a Ford Bronco was attempting to make a left hand turn from County Road 665 onto M-43 in the village of Glendale. As the driver was turning left, the Bronco collided with a motorcycle being driven by 49 year-old Matthew Perry, of Bangor. Perry was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford Bronco, only identified as a 26 year-old man from Grand Junction, sustained minor injuries. Neither drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. The roadway was closed for several hours as crews cleared the scene but has since reopened. Charges have not been announced. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Auctions
WILX-TV

Man critically injured in Jackson County after crashing into tree

RIVES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 38-year-old man was hospitalized following a Monday morning crash. According to authorities, a silver Ford truck had driven off the Dixon Road and struck a tree near Inman Drive. The driver and only occupant was extricated from the vehicle and rushed to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Calhoun County road reopens to traffic after crash prompts closure

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Part of Columbia Avenue has reopened after a crash prompted its closure in Calhoun County Monday morning. Dispatchers say the closure affected the area between 30th Street and Helmer Road. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX...
The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Coldwater, MI from Coldwater Daily Reporter.

 http://thedailyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy