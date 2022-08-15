A 19-year-old Appleton woman was among the injured Sunday night when three people were shot in the Six Flags Great America parking lot in Gurnee, Illinois, according to a news release from the Gurnee Police Department.

The Appleton woman had a lower leg injury and was taken to a nearby hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries.

About 8 p.m. Sunday, a white sedan drove up to the entrance of the park, and the suspects left the vehicle, fired shots and then quickly left, authorities said.

The shooting appears to "be a targeted incident," police said. The suspects didn't enter the park.

A 17-year-old male from Aurora, Illinois, suffered a thigh injury and was taken to a nearby hospital. A third person with a shoulder injury declined being taken to the hospital.

Both the park and law enforcement said that the incident was still under investigation. Additional details about the suspects weren't immediately released.

Six Flags Great America said in a statement that park security responded immediately to the shooting along with Gurnee officers. Spokeswoman Rachel Kendziora said the park closed early Sunday evening, with guests and employees leaving the site under the direction of Gurnee police.

The park reopened as scheduled Monday morning, she said. Six Flags closed early the day of the shooting.

Six Flags Great America is a theme park about 11 miles south of the Wisconsin-Illinois border.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Appleton woman and 2 others injured in Sunday night shooting at Six Flags Great America