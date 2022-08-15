ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Bluff, TN

World Honeybee Day Festival returns to White Bluff

By Chris Gadd, Nashville Tennessean
The Dickson Bee Club is hosting the 2nd Annual World Honeybee Day Festival on Saturday, Aug. 20 in White Bluff.

The family friendly event includes beekeeping classes, kids activities, arts and crafts vendors, local farms selling fresh produce, food trucks, live music, and lots of local honey.

The festival, which is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bibb-White Bluff Civic Center, is one of the Dickson Bee Club’s annual fundraisers to help the club maintain its hives, host beginning beekeeper classes, book speakers, and more.

The festival’s date originated from World Honeybee Day and National Honeybee Day, which is the third Saturday of every August. The day is supposed to recognize both the honeybee and beekeepers.

The Dickson Bee Club, which was founded in 2010 as the Three Rivers Bee Association, is a nonprofit organization of beekeepers from across Dickson County and Middle Tennessee that aims to “promote sustainable beekeeping practices through mentorships and educational classes for new beekeepers.”

The club hosts regular meetings 6-8 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month with guest speakers as well as maintaining four teaching hives. The meetings are open to anyone interested in bees and beekeeping.

For more information about the club, go to dicksonbeeclub.com.

