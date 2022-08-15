Read full article on original website
Related
Pizza Hut Goes Beyond Pizza with New Menu Items
Pizza Hut (YUM) , famous for its delicious pizza combinations like Pepperoni Pan Pizza and Large Edge Works Pizza (both the most ordered items), announced on July 27, 2022 that it will be releasing new menu items. Some will be sold domestically in the United States and some globally in Australia. Regardless of where these items will be released, they are undoubtedly unique from what the brand typically offers.
Bisquick skillet breakfast
This recipe can almost be considered as a breakfast pizza, but it could also be considered a casserole. Instead of making a pizza crust, I opted to make a simple Bisquick biscuit crust for the bottom layer. So it's one big biscuit with scrambled eggs, cooked sausages, chopped peppers, diced onions, and gooey cheese on top. It can be sliced like a pizza or scooped out with a spoon.
How to Make Copycat Olive Garden Chicken and Shrimp Carbonara Just Like the Original
We clearly have a thing for replicating Olive Garden recipes at home. From their comforting minestrone soup, richly flavored chicken marsala and succulent shrimp scampi, we’ve been making our way through their top customer favorites. It’s hard to say which is our favorite, but this copycat Olive Garden chicken...
Bacon, egg, cheese omelet
Here's a simple, but yet still yummy, breakfast that can be whipped up in less than ten minutes. For this recipe, to make homemade bacon bits, you can cook your bacon ahead of time and chop it up into bite-size pieces. Once cooked and chopped, I keep mine stored in an airtight container inside the freezer. Doing this step in advance makes preparing recipes, such as this one, a breeze.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thepioneerwoman.com
Sausage Gravy
Sausage gravy is hands down, one of the best comfort food recipes to make over and over again! It's a welcome kick-off to any weekend morning, as much as it pleases for a special occasion like Christmas brunch. Serve it over warm drop biscuits, top it with a fried or poached egg, or drizzle it over sausage breakfast casserole. It makes any breakfast dish that much more crave-worthy!
butterwithasideofbread.com
COPYCAT CHICK-FIL-A CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
Copycat Chick-Fil-A Chicken Tortilla Soup is a creamy soup full of chicken, beans, corn and lots of flavor! Delicious chicken tortilla soup recipe that tastes just like the popular version you find at Chick-Fil-A! Anyone else go to Chick-Fil-A a little more often than they’d like to admit? I’m pretty...
Comments / 0