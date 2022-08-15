ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pizza Hut Goes Beyond Pizza with New Menu Items

Pizza Hut (YUM) , famous for its delicious pizza combinations like Pepperoni Pan Pizza and Large Edge Works Pizza (both the most ordered items), announced on July 27, 2022 that it will be releasing new menu items. Some will be sold domestically in the United States and some globally in Australia. Regardless of where these items will be released, they are undoubtedly unique from what the brand typically offers.
Bisquick skillet breakfast

This recipe can almost be considered as a breakfast pizza, but it could also be considered a casserole. Instead of making a pizza crust, I opted to make a simple Bisquick biscuit crust for the bottom layer. So it's one big biscuit with scrambled eggs, cooked sausages, chopped peppers, diced onions, and gooey cheese on top. It can be sliced like a pizza or scooped out with a spoon.
Bacon, egg, cheese omelet

Here's a simple, but yet still yummy, breakfast that can be whipped up in less than ten minutes. For this recipe, to make homemade bacon bits, you can cook your bacon ahead of time and chop it up into bite-size pieces. Once cooked and chopped, I keep mine stored in an airtight container inside the freezer. Doing this step in advance makes preparing recipes, such as this one, a breeze.
Sausage Gravy

Sausage gravy is hands down, one of the best comfort food recipes to make over and over again! It's a welcome kick-off to any weekend morning, as much as it pleases for a special occasion like Christmas brunch. Serve it over warm drop biscuits, top it with a fried or poached egg, or drizzle it over sausage breakfast casserole. It makes any breakfast dish that much more crave-worthy!
COPYCAT CHICK-FIL-A CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

Copycat Chick-Fil-A Chicken Tortilla Soup is a creamy soup full of chicken, beans, corn and lots of flavor! Delicious chicken tortilla soup recipe that tastes just like the popular version you find at Chick-Fil-A! Anyone else go to Chick-Fil-A a little more often than they’d like to admit? I’m pretty...
