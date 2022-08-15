ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Yankees on the verge of pulling the trigger on major decision amid Aaron Hicks slump

The New York Yankees still can’t shake their way out of a slump, as they have now lost three games in a row after absorbing a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays at home Tuesday night. The Bronx Bombers have now dropped 11 of their most recent 13 games and if […] The post Yankees on the verge of pulling the trigger on major decision amid Aaron Hicks slump appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night

Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Gerrit Cole lays out what Yankees need with 3-word truth bomb after loss to Rays

Frustrations are getting louder in the Bronx. The New York Yankees are struggling mightily so far in the second half of the 2022 MLB season, and after losing 4-0 at home to the Tampa Bay Rays, have dropped 12 of the last 14 outings. That is not ideal for the Yankees, who are still looking to regain the incredible form they had in the first half of the season, during which they appeared to play with a cloak of invincibility. That’s no longer the story for them this time, and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole just wants his team to find that “spark” to get New York going again.
David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis

Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Fernando Tatis Jr’s Dad reveals the hidden truth behind PED suspension for Padres’ star

There weren’t many people who bought Fernando Tatis Jr’s excuse for using PEDs. Tatis Jr claimed it was a misunderstanding and that he did not take the banned substance on purpose. He said he was getting treatment for ringworm and made a mistake. Tatis Jr’s father, Fernando Tatis Sr, recently revealed the hidden truth behind the San Diego Padres shortstop’s debacle, per Hector Gomez.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Phillies broadcast trolls Mets legend Keith Hernandez with new graphic

The feud between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets legend and broadcaster Keith Hernandez isn't cooling off this summer. As Jared Greenspan explained for the New York Post, Hernandez raised eyebrows when he said during a recent broadcast that he "hates" working Phillies-Mets games and claimed he went so far as to ask the front office of SNY, the television home of the Amazins, to avoid having to call such contests.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pedro Martinez blasts Padres over Fernando Tatis Jr. PED suspension

While Fernando Tatis Jr. made a big mistake leading to his massive PED suspension, baseball Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez couldn’t help but blame the San Diego Padres as well. The MLB recently slapped Tatis with an 80-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Apparently, a banned substance called Clostebol was found […] The post Pedro Martinez blasts Padres over Fernando Tatis Jr. PED suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Thairo Estrada
Homer
Gabe Kapler
Ruf night for Mets: Ex-Giant achieves odd stat ... on mound

The New York Mets acquired Darin Ruf from the Giants with the hope that he could provide clutch hits during the National League playoff race. They did not make the trade with the idea that he would ever have to pitch for them. But that's what happened Monday night in Atlanta.
QUEENS, NY
Mets call up huge prospect as push to hold off Braves heightens

The New York Mets are calling up prospect Brett Baty for the rest of their series with the Braves as they try to hold the NL East lead. It wasn’t long ago that New York Mets fans were excited because one of their top prospects (No. 2 to be exact) Brett Baty made the move from Double-A to Triple-A. But after only six games following that move to Syracuse, he’s set to make his major league debut.
ATLANTA, GA
Rafael Ortega resting Monday for Cubs

Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Ortega will take a seat for the third in four games, with each of the last two coming against right-handers. Christopher Morel will move to center field while Zach McKinstry starts on third base. Nick Madrigal will enter the lineup as the second base man and leadoff batter.
CHICAGO, IL
Giants host the Diamondbacks on 5-game home win streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (53-63, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (59-57, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 4.11 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (11-6, 2.95 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 168 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -210, Diamondbacks +174; over/under is 7...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
