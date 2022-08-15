Read full article on original website
Yankees on the verge of pulling the trigger on major decision amid Aaron Hicks slump
The New York Yankees still can’t shake their way out of a slump, as they have now lost three games in a row after absorbing a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays at home Tuesday night. The Bronx Bombers have now dropped 11 of their most recent 13 games and if […] The post Yankees on the verge of pulling the trigger on major decision amid Aaron Hicks slump appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night
Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gerrit Cole lays out what Yankees need with 3-word truth bomb after loss to Rays
Frustrations are getting louder in the Bronx. The New York Yankees are struggling mightily so far in the second half of the 2022 MLB season, and after losing 4-0 at home to the Tampa Bay Rays, have dropped 12 of the last 14 outings. That is not ideal for the Yankees, who are still looking to regain the incredible form they had in the first half of the season, during which they appeared to play with a cloak of invincibility. That’s no longer the story for them this time, and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole just wants his team to find that “spark” to get New York going again.
David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis
Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
Fernando Tatis Jr’s Dad reveals the hidden truth behind PED suspension for Padres’ star
There weren’t many people who bought Fernando Tatis Jr’s excuse for using PEDs. Tatis Jr claimed it was a misunderstanding and that he did not take the banned substance on purpose. He said he was getting treatment for ringworm and made a mistake. Tatis Jr’s father, Fernando Tatis Sr, recently revealed the hidden truth behind the San Diego Padres shortstop’s debacle, per Hector Gomez.
‘The timing couldn’t be worse in something like this’: Taijuan Walker sends frustrating message amid Mets debacle
The New York Mets are in a massive rough patch. After dropping two games in a row to the Atlanta Braves, they will also be without two of their starting pitchers after Taijuan Walker’s injury. With Carlos Carrasco sidelined for weeks due to an oblique strain, New York’s pitching situation is not looking great.
Yardbarker
Phillies broadcast trolls Mets legend Keith Hernandez with new graphic
The feud between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets legend and broadcaster Keith Hernandez isn't cooling off this summer. As Jared Greenspan explained for the New York Post, Hernandez raised eyebrows when he said during a recent broadcast that he "hates" working Phillies-Mets games and claimed he went so far as to ask the front office of SNY, the television home of the Amazins, to avoid having to call such contests.
Pedro Martinez blasts Padres over Fernando Tatis Jr. PED suspension
While Fernando Tatis Jr. made a big mistake leading to his massive PED suspension, baseball Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez couldn’t help but blame the San Diego Padres as well. The MLB recently slapped Tatis with an 80-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Apparently, a banned substance called Clostebol was found […] The post Pedro Martinez blasts Padres over Fernando Tatis Jr. PED suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sal says Yankees need to make big changes: 'Not a total rebuild, but a rebuild'
Sal Licata says the Yankees’ current approach isn’t working, and they need to undergo a “rebuild” starting with shedding Giancarlo Stanton’s contract.
NBC Sports
Ruf night for Mets: Ex-Giant achieves odd stat ... on mound
The New York Mets acquired Darin Ruf from the Giants with the hope that he could provide clutch hits during the National League playoff race. They did not make the trade with the idea that he would ever have to pitch for them. But that's what happened Monday night in Atlanta.
How to watch Team Latin America vs. Team Caribbean (8/17/22): FREE live stream, time, USA TV, channel for Little League World Series
Willemstad, Curacao, faces Managua, Nicaragua, in the first round of the 2022 Little League World Series on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (8/17/22) at the Little League complex in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Fans can watch the game –– and every game of the tournament –– online for free via a trial of...
Mets call up huge prospect as push to hold off Braves heightens
The New York Mets are calling up prospect Brett Baty for the rest of their series with the Braves as they try to hold the NL East lead. It wasn’t long ago that New York Mets fans were excited because one of their top prospects (No. 2 to be exact) Brett Baty made the move from Double-A to Triple-A. But after only six games following that move to Syracuse, he’s set to make his major league debut.
Cubs Top Nationals in Nailbiter Finale
The Chicago Cubs fought a tightly won rubber match in the national's capital against the Washington Nationals Wednesday afternoon.
numberfire.com
Rafael Ortega resting Monday for Cubs
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Ortega will take a seat for the third in four games, with each of the last two coming against right-handers. Christopher Morel will move to center field while Zach McKinstry starts on third base. Nick Madrigal will enter the lineup as the second base man and leadoff batter.
FOX Sports
Giants host the Diamondbacks on 5-game home win streak
Arizona Diamondbacks (53-63, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (59-57, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 4.11 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (11-6, 2.95 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 168 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -210, Diamondbacks +174; over/under is 7...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Vs. Brewers Game Preview: Road Trip Continues At American Family Field
The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Milwaukee Brewers as they continue with a road trip after having their 12-game winning streak snapped in a shutout loss to the Kansas City Royals. Even with the defeat, the Dodgers’ 19 wins since the All-Star break are the most in baseball and their...
