Chipper Jones says Mets are one of the best teams in MLB
The Braves are embarking on arguably their toughest stretch of the season this week. It begins with a four-game series versus the Mets, who have owned Atlanta so far this season. And it ends with a World Series rematch against the Astros, as they come to Truist Park for a three-game set. Thankfully, all seven games take place at home, but this week still has the potential to sink the Braves’ ship if they don’t play their best baseball.
New York Mets to call up aptly named prospect Brett Baty
The New York Mets have been one of the best stories in baseball this season, and not just because of their on-field play. The Mets have personality, from Edwin Diaz's trumpets to Daniel Vogelbach coming up to bat to "Milkshake." The Mets, currently on top of the National League East,...
Braves SP Mike Soroka injury update should leave Mets fans worried
The Atlanta Braves are looking to do something no team has done since the New York Yankees in 1998, 1999 and 2000. That is win back-to-back World Series championships. They shocked the baseball world when they went on an unbelievable postseason run, eliminating the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros on their way to capturing their first title since 1995.
Braves play the Mets leading series 2-0
New York Mets (75-42, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (72-46, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.93 ERA, .93 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Braves: Jake Odorizzi (4-4, 3.80 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -150, Braves +128; over/under is 7...
MLB world reacts to Anthony Rizzo going wild in dugout after questionable call
Anthony Rizzo has been on quite a downslide at the plate the past 17 games. Having gone 12-for-60 with five home runs and 12 strikeouts prior to taking the field Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, his frustrations boiled over after a questionable call from the home plate umpire. During...
Alex Rodriguez: 'I’m not going to go to the Hall of Fame, probably, because of my own mistake'
Former New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez had plenty to say during the alternate broadcast of Sunday's game between the Bronx Bombers and Boston Red Sox that aired on ESPN2. Rodriguez explained he was "heartbroken" to learn that San Diego Padres All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had received an 80-game...
Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night
Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis
Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
MLB World Reacts To Crushing Dodgers Injury News
If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to make a run at a World Series, they're going to have to do it without one of their top pitchers. Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler has been ruled out for the season. Buehler will undergo season-ending surgery on his elbow. "Dodgers starter...
Groin strain lands Mets' Luis Guillorme on injured list
ATLANTA (AP) — The New York Mets placed infielder Luis Guillorme on the 10-day injured list Monday when an MRI revealed a moderate left groin strain. Guillorme was hurt while scoring from second base in the fourth inning of Sunday's win over Philadelphia. Eduardo Escobar started at third base Monday against the Atlanta Braves despite having tightness in his left oblique.
Ruf night for Mets: Ex-Giant achieves odd stat ... on mound
The New York Mets acquired Darin Ruf from the Giants with the hope that he could provide clutch hits during the National League playoff race. They did not make the trade with the idea that he would ever have to pitch for them. But that's what happened Monday night in Atlanta.
Little League World Series schedule: Full bracket, times, channels for every 2022 LLWS game
The stars of tomorrow take the field at Williamsport, Pennsylvania, today at the 2022 Little League World Series. This year's iteration represents the 75th anniversary of the competition. And it should be a doozy, with international teams slated to participate for the first time since 2019. Much remains the same....
Pedro Martinez Partially Blames Padres for Tatis Jr.’s Suspension
The MLB Hall of Famer believes San Diego is part of the blame for the Padres’ shortstop failing a PED drug test.
Mets SP Taijuan Walker gets encouraging update from Buck Showalter
The New York Mets can breath a sigh of relief. Mets manager Buck Showalter addressed the injury status of starting pitcher Taijuan Walker prior to Wednesday’s game against the Atlanta Braves. According to Mets beat writer Tim Healey, Showalter is not overly concerned with Walker’s injury. Showalter reportedly...
Sal says Yankees need to make big changes: 'Not a total rebuild, but a rebuild'
Sal Licata says the Yankees’ current approach isn’t working, and they need to undergo a “rebuild” starting with shedding Giancarlo Stanton’s contract.
NL Contenders Watch: After Dodgers, Mets, Braves, things get interesting
With a month and a half to go in the MLB season, the Dodgers, Mets and Braves have established themselves on a level of their own. Then the National League playoff picture gets interesting. The Dodgers are on a record pace, sitting comfortably 16 games ahead in their division. The...
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka sitting versus Rays Monday
Kyle Higashioka will not start in the New York Yankees' Monday game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Higashioka will take a seat Monday as the Yankees go with Jose Trevino behind the dish. Trevino is batting seventh. The veteran Yankee is batting .197 with a .609 OPS across 173 plate...
Phillies’ Noah Syndergaard dodging Mets again after moving upcoming start
The Philadelphia Phillies are trying to stay afloat in the NL East and in order to do so, they’ll need to put together a strong showing in their upcoming series against the New York Mets. The Mets are traveling to Citizens Bank Park this weekend, and ahead of the important stretch, the Phillies have made a surprising adjustment to their starting rotation. Noah Syndergaard was slated to pitch against his former team on Sunday in the series finale, but that will no longer be the case. According to Anthony DiComo of SNY, Syndergaard will receive an extra day of rest, pushing his start back to Monday.
Former Phillies, Yankees manager Joe Girardi to join Cubs television broadcast team
Former MLB manager Joe Girardi has resurfaced, joining the Cubs’ television broadcast team on Marquee Sports. Girardi, who played seven seasons for the Cubs, was fired by the Phillies earlier this year.
Red Bulls hold on to early lead, edge Atlanta United
Lewis Morgan scored his team-leading 11th goal of the season in the 11th minute and the visiting New York Red
