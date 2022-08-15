The Philadelphia Phillies are trying to stay afloat in the NL East and in order to do so, they’ll need to put together a strong showing in their upcoming series against the New York Mets. The Mets are traveling to Citizens Bank Park this weekend, and ahead of the important stretch, the Phillies have made a surprising adjustment to their starting rotation. Noah Syndergaard was slated to pitch against his former team on Sunday in the series finale, but that will no longer be the case. According to Anthony DiComo of SNY, Syndergaard will receive an extra day of rest, pushing his start back to Monday.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO