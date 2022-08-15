Read full article on original website
NewsTimes
Sons of Sally’s Apizza founders to host ‘grillout’ with oysters and wings Aug. 20
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There will be a few additions to the Sally's Apizza menu for one day only Aug. 20, as Ricky and Bobby Consiglio host a "grillout" event at the original Wooster Street location. The brothers, whose parents Salvatore (Sally) and...
zip06.com
As Luck Would Have It: Dr. Robert Dorr Marks 40 Years in Branford
In 1982, two months before he finished his specialties training at Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital, a call from Branford reached Dr. Robert G. Dorr. You could say it was the luckiest call of his life. The call was from Dr. Herbert Goldenring, who founded Pediatric Associates of Branford in 1954....
zip06.com
North Branford Family Hosts FARA Annual Fundraiser Sept. 15
NORTH BRANFORD - The Caruso-Bode family will host their signature dinner event Thursday, September 15th to raise funds for The Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA). Join us at Branford’s Owenego Inn, 40 Linden Ave., for an Evening of Peace, Love, and Acceptance. Tickets are $75 in advance $100 at the door and available now at give.CureFA.org/PeaceLoveAcceptance.
NewsTimes
Branford commercial space sells for $18.95 million
A Branford shopping center has been sold for $18.95 million, according to officials with the commercial real estate firm that brokered the deal. Shoreline Plaza, which is located on Route 1 near the Cedar Street intersection, was sold by A&A Properties, a New Haven-based limited liability company, to Hamden-based Executive Two Hundred, according to officials with OR&L Commercial.
zip06.com
Branford Compassion Club’s 25th Anniversary Gala Sept. 23
Branford Compassion Club (BCC) feline rescue and adoption organization will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a gala at Pine Orchard Yacht & Country Club on Friday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. Grammy Award winner Julie Gold of “From a Distance” fame will entertain at the gala, emceed by Branford arts...
Eyewitness News
Channel 3 Ice Cream Social: UConn Dairy Bar vs Rich Farm
(WFSB) – The search for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream continues. We started with a top 20 list, now we need your help getting it down to the top 10!. Each week we’ll have head-to-head battles. This week it’s between UConn Dairy Bar in Storrs and Rich Farm...
zip06.com
Downes Named New Town Manager for North Branford
NORTH BRANFORD – The North Branford Town Council has appointed Michael Downes, a North Branford native with a 25-year career in public service, as the new Town Manager for the Town of North Branford. The appointment came during the Town Council’s Aug. 16 meeting. Downes, who previously served...
zip06.com
Branford Plaza Sold for $18,950,000 By O,R&L Commercial
O,R&L Commercial is pleased to announce the sale of the Shoreline Plaza, a premier Branford retail shopping center consisting of 77,037 square feet on 7.84 acres, located at 91-103 North Main Street in Branford. The property is located in the heart of Branford’s retail corridor on U.S. Route 1 at...
newhavenarts.org
"Boricua All Day:" Puerto Rican Fest Turns The Green Into A Heartbeat
Top: Daleishka Flores, Destiny Lugo, Yeraliz Figueroa and Mia Santos. Bottom: A high-stakes game of dominoes among Johanna Torres, Sylvia Rivera, Armando Sanchez, and Priscilla Montavo. Lucy Gellman Photos. It was the keys and percussion that got the New Haven Green moving for the fifteenth time in a single afternoon....
Why Doesn’t Connecticut Have Many Walkable Communities?
I moved to Downton Danbury to be in the center of the action, to be around people and live in a walkable community. This is very important to me as someone who grew up in Brewster, NY where you can't walk to anything. So, when I saw this topic appeared...
tornadopix.com
The architect’s legacy gracefully dominates the tip of Fishers Island – FishersIsland.net
Buried in Stonington Cemetery is another treasure trove of tale, this one that links the beautyrest royalty, Kennedy heraldry (and the Skakel scandal), and rock ‘n’ roll kings themselves, one of the Beatles. The link is an architect named Eric Keppon, who died in 1964 at the age...
This $15 Million European-Style Chateau in Connecticut Comes With a 24-Car Showroom
Located on Connecticut’s affluent Gold Coast, this European-inspired chateau in New Canaan is nothing if not transporting. Fairfield County is home to some extraordinary enclaves and this one-of-a-kind estate is no exception. The stately European beauty sits on six sprawling acres of pristine, professionally designed grounds an hour outside of New York City. The 18,000-square-foot mega-mansion, listed for $15 million by Cliff Smith and Todd David Miller of The Agency New Canaan, comprises seven bedrooms, nine full baths and a large 24-car underground garage. Per the listing, its owners were “focused on keeping the standards and aesthetics of grand European estates.” Think...
Register Citizen
Tentative Tweed New Haven Airport 43-year lease ready; Carfora miffed at lack of shared info
NEW HAVEN — Negotiators for the city and Tweed New Haven Regional Airport operator Avports, LLC have reached a tentative agreement for a 43-year lease that opens the door for airport expansion and would include moving Tweed’s passenger terminal to the East Haven side. They will present it...
NewsTimes
EV battery fires burn hot and long. CT firefighters may be ill-equipped to handle them.
Despite the growing popularity of electric vehicles in Connecticut, firefighters across the state have received little to no training on how to combat the intense fires that can erupt in their specialized high-voltage batteries, fire officials say. The lack of adequate training became apparent last month when one of the...
More CT towns choose armed school guards
The Connecticut towns of East Hampton and Lyme and Old Lyme are the latest communities to choose to arm its public school guards in votes cast Monday
Register Citizen
Madison woman gives away ‘buckets of blooms’ to nurses and teachers
MADISON — If you hear show tunes playing loudly outdoors, you’ll probably find Camille Ackermann weeding and cutting fresh flowers in her garden under the broiling summer sun. And, oh what a garden. Blazing yellow sunflowers bigger than saucers, “giant marigolds” more than a foot tall, deep purple,...
betheladvocate.com
Breaking News: First Selectman Knickerbocker Leaving Bethel to Accept Position as Wilton Town Administrator, Sept. 7th
Report by Paula Antolini, August 17, 2022, 1:21PM EDT. At last night’s Wilton Board of Selectman (BOS) Special Meeting, the Board voted unanimously to appoint Bethel First Selectman Matthew Knickerbocker to the position of Wilton Town Administrator, effective Sept. 7, 2022. The news comes as a surprise to Bethel residents as no official announcement had been made. Knickerbocker has served as the first selectman of Bethel for the last 13 years.
Genetic testing company lays off 250 workers, closes Branford lab
BRANFORD, Conn (WTNH) — Genetic testing company Sema4 has announced 250 layoffs and the closure of its Branford laboratory along with its 2022 second quarter financial results. Sema4 is also no longer doing somatic tumor testing, which finds changes in cancer cells and is used to assign treatment. The company will continue to do hereditary […]
Hartford HealthCare promised workers raises, instead they charged for meals never provided
The CT labor department found that over the 22 months it audited, Hartford HealthCare took $479,000 from 114 workers — and never provided the food.
zip06.com
Bushnell House to Come Under Town Control
One of the oldest houses in Connecticut, the David Bushnell House at 121 South Main Street, may soon have new ownership: the Town of Westbrook. First Selectman John Hall told members of the Board of Selectmen (BOS) at an Aug. 9 meeting that Leighton Lee III, the current property owner, is willing to donate the historic building to the town.
