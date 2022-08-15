Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
94.3 Jack FM
Man Accused of Killing Children in Kaukauna Convicted for Trying to Escape Jail
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Matthew Beyer was convicted Thursday of trying to escape from the Outagamie County jail. Also, as expected, his trial for allegedly killing his two children in their Kaukauna home was postponed to allow his defense team time to get an expert witness on new DNA tests performed by the state crime lab.
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Police Seek Person Behind Damage to ‘Eagle Eye’ Surveillance Trailer
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay Police are looking for whoever damaged a new piece of equipment. The Green Bay Police Department has recently purchased the “Eagle Eye”, a hybrid powered surveillance trailer to help combat gun violence, drug activity, and social disorder which negatively impacts the quality of life for our citizens in our community.
94.3 Jack FM
Settlement Likely in Fatal School Bus Crash
WAUTOMA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A settlement is likely in a civil wrongful death lawsuit filed after a 6-year-old girl was killed at a bus stop, court records show. Maryana Kranz, 6, was killed outside her Plainfield home Feb. 10, 2020, while waiting for the bus. A pickup truck, driven by Carl Mullenix, drove on the right side of the bus, hitting Maryana and her sister. Due to Mullenix’s mental condition, the criminal charges were dropped in the case.
94.3 Jack FM
Programs on Pause at Senior Citizens’ Center in Appleton Following Fire
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Activities at a senior citizens’ center in Appleton are on pause following a fire. The Thompson Center on Lourdes has canceled classes from Aug. 22 through Sept. 2 in the wake of a fire last week at the St. Bernadette Center, where the Thompson Center is housed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
94.3 Jack FM
Driver in Fond du Lac County Evades Deputies in Cornfield
TOWN OF WAUPUN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A driver who led deputies on a high-speed pursuit in Fond du Lac County was able to escape arrest. The pursuit started just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 26 near Willow Creek Road in the town of Waupun when a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a speeding violation.
94.3 Jack FM
Former Car Dealer Agrees to Guilty Plea in Fraud Case
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A former Suamico and Kaukauna car dealer has agreed to plea guilty to mail fraud, and is expected to be convicted Friday afternoon. John Solberg faces 15 charges of conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud. Solberg operated dealerships under the names: Standard PreOwned, Backwoods Bargains, Suamico Investment Group and Bella Investments, LLC. In documented complaints, car owners say Standard PreOwned sold their used vehicles for them, but the owners were never paid.
94.3 Jack FM
Waupaca County 1992 Homicide Case on Hold Until Suspect Hires Attorney
WAUPACA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The case against the suspect charged last week in a 1992 double homicide is on hold while he hires an attorney. Tony Haase is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the murders of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in rural Waupaca County.
94.3 Jack FM
Opening of Menasha’s New Racine Street Bridge Delayed
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The new Racine Street Bridge in Menasha will open a few months later than originally planned. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the bridge will now open in mid-December. That’s delayed from the original estimate of September. The DOT says parts that go in the raising and lowering mechanism are scheduled for delivery this month, with installation beginning next month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
94.3 Jack FM
Menasha Bridge Opening Delayed
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The new Racine Street Bridge in Menasha will open a few months later than originally planned. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the bridge will now open in mid-December. That’s delayed from the original estimate of September. The DOT says parts that go in the raising and lowering mechanism are scheduled for delivery this month, with installation beginning next month.
94.3 Jack FM
Packers Announce Free Train Concert as Part of Home-Opener ‘Kickoff Weekend’
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Festivities for the Green Bay Packers home-opener are shaping up to span the weekend, as the team announced a free concert as part of the ‘Kickoff Weekend’ activities. Train is set to perform the night before the Packers take on the Chicago...
94.3 Jack FM
Brown County Approves 0.5% Sales Tax Extension
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brown County’s half percent sales tax isn’t going anywhere any time soon. The county board voted Wednesday night to extend it until the county’s debt is eliminated, which is projected to be in 2037. In the past four years, Brown County’s...
94.3 Jack FM
Michels Says Removing Trump Endorsement from Website was Mistake
BELLEVUE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels traveled around the state today and made a stop in Northeast Wisconsin. The appearance comes after some confusion from his campaign’s website. Former President Trump’s endorsement of Michels was taken down from his campaign website, only to return less...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
94.3 Jack FM
UW System Announces Tuition Program Aimed at Low-Income Students
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ/WLUK) — University of Wisconsin System leaders have announced a new program aimed at making college more affordable. The Wisconsin Tuition Promise will begin in the fall of 2023 to ensure underserved Wisconsin students can attend any UW System university without paying tuition or fees. UW-Green...
Comments / 0