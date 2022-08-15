ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

94.3 Jack FM

Man Accused of Killing Children in Kaukauna Convicted for Trying to Escape Jail

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Matthew Beyer was convicted Thursday of trying to escape from the Outagamie County jail. Also, as expected, his trial for allegedly killing his two children in their Kaukauna home was postponed to allow his defense team time to get an expert witness on new DNA tests performed by the state crime lab.
KAUKAUNA, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Green Bay Police Seek Person Behind Damage to ‘Eagle Eye’ Surveillance Trailer

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay Police are looking for whoever damaged a new piece of equipment. The Green Bay Police Department has recently purchased the “Eagle Eye”, a hybrid powered surveillance trailer to help combat gun violence, drug activity, and social disorder which negatively impacts the quality of life for our citizens in our community.
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Settlement Likely in Fatal School Bus Crash

WAUTOMA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A settlement is likely in a civil wrongful death lawsuit filed after a 6-year-old girl was killed at a bus stop, court records show. Maryana Kranz, 6, was killed outside her Plainfield home Feb. 10, 2020, while waiting for the bus. A pickup truck, driven by Carl Mullenix, drove on the right side of the bus, hitting Maryana and her sister. Due to Mullenix’s mental condition, the criminal charges were dropped in the case.
WAUTOMA, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Driver in Fond du Lac County Evades Deputies in Cornfield

TOWN OF WAUPUN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A driver who led deputies on a high-speed pursuit in Fond du Lac County was able to escape arrest. The pursuit started just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 26 near Willow Creek Road in the town of Waupun when a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a speeding violation.
WAUPUN, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Former Car Dealer Agrees to Guilty Plea in Fraud Case

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A former Suamico and Kaukauna car dealer has agreed to plea guilty to mail fraud, and is expected to be convicted Friday afternoon. John Solberg faces 15 charges of conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud. Solberg operated dealerships under the names: Standard PreOwned, Backwoods Bargains, Suamico Investment Group and Bella Investments, LLC. In documented complaints, car owners say Standard PreOwned sold their used vehicles for them, but the owners were never paid.
KAUKAUNA, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Opening of Menasha’s New Racine Street Bridge Delayed

MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The new Racine Street Bridge in Menasha will open a few months later than originally planned. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the bridge will now open in mid-December. That’s delayed from the original estimate of September. The DOT says parts that go in the raising and lowering mechanism are scheduled for delivery this month, with installation beginning next month.
MENASHA, WI
94.3 Jack FM

94.3 Jack FM

Brown County Approves 0.5% Sales Tax Extension

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brown County’s half percent sales tax isn’t going anywhere any time soon. The county board voted Wednesday night to extend it until the county’s debt is eliminated, which is projected to be in 2037. In the past four years, Brown County’s...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Michels Says Removing Trump Endorsement from Website was Mistake

BELLEVUE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels traveled around the state today and made a stop in Northeast Wisconsin. The appearance comes after some confusion from his campaign’s website. Former President Trump’s endorsement of Michels was taken down from his campaign website, only to return less...
WISCONSIN STATE
94.3 Jack FM

UW System Announces Tuition Program Aimed at Low-Income Students

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ/WLUK) — University of Wisconsin System leaders have announced a new program aimed at making college more affordable. The Wisconsin Tuition Promise will begin in the fall of 2023 to ensure underserved Wisconsin students can attend any UW System university without paying tuition or fees. UW-Green...
GREEN BAY, WI

