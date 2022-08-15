Read full article on original website
The 12 Poorest Towns and Cities in Idaho Revealed
The 12 Poorest Towns and Cities in Idaho Revealed
boisestatepublicradio.org
Need more evidence of climate change, Idaho? Look no further than the ER.
Dr. Ethan Sims spends many of his days and nights in the emergency rooms of St. Luke’s Health System. He also heads Idaho Clinicians for Climate and Health. Sad to say, he and his colleagues in Idaho and across the globe see too many links between climate change and health care crises.
'The unwinding': Idaho Medicaid must recheck eligibility for 131K people when U.S. emergency ends
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Since January of 2020, the nation has been under a public health emergency declaration for the coronavirus pandemic, and as a result, states have been forbidden from kicking people off of Medicaid because their income or other eligibility criteria changed.
Live In Idaho? Keep A Look Out For This Rabid Animal
We really, really didn't need another thing to worry about in 2022. We're on the tail-end of covid, gas prices are still in flux, and we're supposed to wait another year for the final season of Stranger Things?. 2022 is tough. Yet, here we are with another story about something...
Idahoans Owe A LOT Of Money To This Industry
A hairline fracture here. A really bad stomach ache there. Minor medical issues can add up. Fast. Don't believe us? Taking a look at Idaho's medical debt may change your mind. There are 50 nifty United States, and Idaho ranks among the top when it comes to having the most medical debt. It's so bad that only seven states on average have it worse than Idahoans.
KREM
Idaho governor eyes special session to deal with inflation
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday confirmed that he's considering calling a special session of the Legislature, saying rumors of the effort are “relatively right.”. “We're working on that,” he said in brief comments to The Associated Press. “As I've always said, for the special...
Idaho leaders OK $321,000 in transgender-birth certificate case
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho lawmakers who made it more difficult for transgender people to change the sex listed on their birth certificates despite a U.S. court ruling banning such obstacles must pay $321,000 in legal fees to the winning side after losing in the same court. Republican Gov. Brad...
idahobusinessreview.com
Posted: K-12 job applicants welcome
Idaho school districts are hustling to fill vacancies for teachers, bus drivers, custodians — and especially paraprofessionals — before students arrive in a matter of days. Most districts have the staff they need to welcome students, but they’ll take more. As nearly every district would tell the public: We’re hiring.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Affordable housing out of reach in Idaho
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the cost of rent in Boise has gone up almost 40 percent, according to an analysis from BoiseDev.com. A new national report recently revealed that affordable housing is out of reach for many Idaho residents. And according to Jesse Tree, which works to keep Treasure Valley residents housed, the problem may be worse than many realize.
Post Register
Kick off the Western Idaho Fair this year by donating to the Idaho Food Bank
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The 125th Western Idaho Fair is almost here, starting this Friday, Aug. 19 and running through the 28th. Besides the animals, the rides, the food and of course the entertainment, this year's fair also presents a great opportunity to give back to our community. In...
Biden Administration invests $ 3.5 million to improve health care for communities across Idaho
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Director for Idaho Rudy Soto announced Tuesday USDA is awarding more than $3.5 million in grants to improve health care facilities in rural towns across Idaho. The post Biden Administration invests $ 3.5 million to improve health care for communities across Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Which Boise Company Employs The Most People?
It's no secret that the Treasure Valley continues to grow and along with it, the companies that employ its residents. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, Idaho's population is expected to top 2 million by 2031. One can only imagine what the business landscape of Idaho will look like...
Idaho Ranks Among Top 5 Places to Live, New Survey Says
We're lovers of lists on the internet and that seems to be why websites and research companies continue to create them. One of the most well known finance and living websites, Wallet Hub, has just released a list that once again, Boise is nearly topping. We've been saying for a...
Board of Examiners sends $321,000 lawsuit bill to Idaho Legislature
This story was first published by Idaho Reports on Aug. 16, 2022. The Board of Examiners has approved a $321,224 payment to plaintiffs who sued the state over its process for changing gender markers on birth certificates. During its Tuesday meeting, the board sent the bill to the Legislature, rather than paying it immediately through […] The post Board of Examiners sends $321,000 lawsuit bill to Idaho Legislature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho rated one of the best states to live in the US. Here is where it ranked and why
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Have you ever considered leaving Idaho to find a state offering a better quality of life?. You’ll be hard-pressed to find it, at least according to personal finance website WalletHub’s 2022 report on the best states to live in. WalletHub rated Idaho as...
Arizona Firefighters Find Backpack Belonging to Idaho man Missing for Eight Years
GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of a missing Boise man, David Alford, inside. Alford was 36 when he went missing...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Health Data Exchange files for bankruptcy, with $4 million owed to creditors
Bankruptcy would keep the IHDE operating while it pays off debts. A small organization that operates a massive database of Idaho patient medical records filed for bankruptcy Friday, reporting it owes creditors $4 million and is defending itself in three lawsuits. Chapter 11 bankruptcy would allow the Idaho Health Data...
WWEEK
A Southeast Portland Church Is Left Behind as Mormons Leave Oregon
Address: 2931 SE Harrison St. Owner: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For two years, one of Oregon’s oldest Mormon churches has stood empty. After its congregation left four years ago, the Gothic-style Portland Stake Tabernacle in the Richmond neighborhood of Southeast Portland was briefly used solely as a library—until the pandemic closed that too.
Idaho Raked 4th Best State to Live in, Washington 26th, Says Study
Idaho is the 4th-best state in which to live in the U.S., according to a recent study by WalletHub. Washington state ranked 26th. In order to determine the best and worst states to live in, WalletHub compared the 50 states across five key dimensions: 1) Affordability, 2) Economy, 3) Education & Health, 4) Quality of Life, and 5) Safety.
