Idaho State

The 12 Poorest Towns and Cities in Idaho Revealed

“Money, money! It’s like the sun we walk under; it can kill or cure.”. If you are a bit of a theater nerd, that quote should sound eerily familiar to you. It’s from Thorton Wilder’s 1954 play The Matchmaker, which inspired the script for the musical Hello, Dolly! ten years later. Deeper into the monologue, Dolly Levi goes on to say:
IDAHO STATE
Need more evidence of climate change, Idaho? Look no further than the ER.

Dr. Ethan Sims spends many of his days and nights in the emergency rooms of St. Luke’s Health System. He also heads Idaho Clinicians for Climate and Health. Sad to say, he and his colleagues in Idaho and across the globe see too many links between climate change and health care crises.
BOISE, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Idahoans Owe A LOT Of Money To This Industry

A hairline fracture here. A really bad stomach ache there. Minor medical issues can add up. Fast. Don't believe us? Taking a look at Idaho's medical debt may change your mind. There are 50 nifty United States, and Idaho ranks among the top when it comes to having the most medical debt. It's so bad that only seven states on average have it worse than Idahoans.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho governor eyes special session to deal with inflation

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday confirmed that he's considering calling a special session of the Legislature, saying rumors of the effort are “relatively right.”. “We're working on that,” he said in brief comments to The Associated Press. “As I've always said, for the special...
BOISE, ID
Posted: K-12 job applicants welcome

Idaho school districts are hustling to fill vacancies for teachers, bus drivers, custodians — and especially paraprofessionals — before students arrive in a matter of days. Most districts have the staff they need to welcome students, but they’ll take more. As nearly every district would tell the public: We’re hiring.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Affordable housing out of reach in Idaho

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the cost of rent in Boise has gone up almost 40 percent, according to an analysis from BoiseDev.com. A new national report recently revealed that affordable housing is out of reach for many Idaho residents. And according to Jesse Tree, which works to keep Treasure Valley residents housed, the problem may be worse than many realize.
IDAHO STATE
Which Boise Company Employs The Most People?

It's no secret that the Treasure Valley continues to grow and along with it, the companies that employ its residents. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, Idaho's population is expected to top 2 million by 2031. One can only imagine what the business landscape of Idaho will look like...
BOISE, ID
Politics
Politics
Board of Examiners sends $321,000 lawsuit bill to Idaho Legislature

This story was first published by Idaho Reports on Aug. 16, 2022. The Board of Examiners has approved a $321,224 payment to plaintiffs who sued the state over its process for changing gender markers on birth certificates. During its Tuesday meeting, the board sent the bill to the Legislature, rather than paying it immediately through […] The post Board of Examiners sends $321,000 lawsuit bill to Idaho Legislature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Health Data Exchange files for bankruptcy, with $4 million owed to creditors

Bankruptcy would keep the IHDE operating while it pays off debts. A small organization that operates a massive database of Idaho patient medical records filed for bankruptcy Friday, reporting it owes creditors $4 million and is defending itself in three lawsuits. Chapter 11 bankruptcy would allow the Idaho Health Data...
IDAHO STATE
