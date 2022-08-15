(Undated) – Classes start this week for students in the county and it appears as though schools will have fewer COVID restrictions. State officials announced last week that Illinois will be adopting the new COVID-19 guidelines announced last week by the CDC for K – 12 and early education students. The new guidelines drop the requirement for quarantines and ease physical distancing rules. Schools are still encouraged to keep students home if they are ill, and to use testing to confirm or rule out COVID-19 and other infections. Schools must also continue to provide remote learning to any student who is under isolation for COVID.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO