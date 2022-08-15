ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerhonkson, NY

Catskills Resort That Inspired Dirty Dancing Goes Up in Flames

The Dirty Dancing inspired resort in the Catskill Mountains has gone up in flames three days before the film's 35th anniversary. Grossinger's Catskill Resort in Liberty, New York is no more. Firefighters spent hours putting out flames that broke out at the once famous hotel that inspired Kellerman's in the movie Dirty Dancing.
LIBERTY, NY
The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State

Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
This Fun, Upstate New York Hotel Was Rated One of The Best in The US

Whenever you take a trip anywhere that requires accommodations, you always look for a place that peaks your interest. Maybe they have really great amenities like continental breakfast or a pool, maybe a determining factor is how comfortable the beds are, maybe you like the interior decor or, maybe it's simply just in a really great location.
ROXBURY, NY
Police Find Remains of NY Woman Reported Missing Last Month

Police say an autopsy conducted this week has determined that human remains found in a wooded area in Walkill, NY is that of a woman who was reported missing last month. Brittany Hendershot was reported missing on July 5, police said. The 21-year-old Port Jervis woman was last seen in Walkill. New York State Police say several agencies conducted a search on Monday of this week and were able to locate her remains:
PORT JERVIS, NY
Driver Arrested in May Crash in Davenport that Killed Meredith Woman

An arrest has been made after a months-long investigation into a fatal crash that happened in May. The New York State Police based at the Oneonta barracks and the NYSP's Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) say that the driver of the passenger vehicle involved in the incident, 39-year-old Adam S. Bright of East Meredith, New York, was arrested on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.
MEREDITH, NY
