ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algood, TN

Comments / 1

Related
newstalk941.com

Livingston Aldermen Set Process For Police Chief Search

The Livingston Board of Alderman set the requirements and time line for the police chief application process in a special called session Tuesday night. Alderman Kelly Coleman offered an initial draft that was amended several times before approval. Coleman said he used samples to form the listing. “Basically, I went...
LIVINGSTON, TN
newstalk941.com

Sparta Facing Trash Emergency Following County’s Landfill Study

White County closing its landfill for study has caused an “emergency in the sanitation department” of Sparta. City Administrator Brad Hennessee said now that the county is diverting trash, city employees drive 160 miles a day to dump in McMinnville. Sparta has regularly used White County’s landfill to dump in the past.
SPARTA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Algood, TN
Local
Tennessee Cars
newstalk941.com

THDA Grant Funds Improvements To Four Byrdstown Homes

Four Byrdstown residents received home improvements this summer thanks to a $500,000 grant. Mayor Sam Gibson said through the funds, two homes were completely rebuilt and two others were improved. “As long as they live there and maintain that house, they do not have to pay anything back,” Gibson said....
BYRDSTOWN, TN
wjle.com

Motorcyclist thrown over side of Center Hill Dam during Crash

A woman died Saturday after she was thrown from her motorcycle during a crash and hurled over the side of Center Hill Dam plunging several feet into the lake. E-911 received the call and paged out first responders at 4:26 p.m. According to the crash investigation by Trooper Dylan Palmer...
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Three Police Vehicles#Algood City Council
newstalk941.com

Commissioners’ Questioning Park View Increased Costs

$15 million. That is the dollar amount it would take to build the upper grade wing of the new Park View School. Director of Schools Corby King addressed the full Putnam County Commission Monday night after Commissioner Dale Moss requested a firm number for the project in a work session last week. Commissioner Cathy Reel said she was disappointed that the full school is not moving forward as one project.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Rutherford Co officials asking for information about shooting at bar

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s office have been requesting assistance from the public asking for information about a shooting at a bar. One person was shot at Handlebars early Sunday morning on East Main Street. Officials said the victim was taken to a local...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
newstalk941.com

Algood Water Tower Removal Begins This Week

After almost 60 years since it was erected, the removal of the Algood Water Tower starts Tuesday. Mayor Lisa Chapman-Fowler said the structure is no longer used and would cost too much money to maintain. “I remember sitting on my grandparents front porch watching it go up, and so it...
ALGOOD, TN
newstalk941.com

Overton Schools Working With Police And Sheriff’s Dept. For SROs

Overton County Schools hoping to work with Livingston Police and Overton Sheriff’s Department to provide student resource officers at every school. Director of Schools Donnie Holman said in the past, the school system would apply for state grants that provide funding for SRO salaries. “Some of those grants are...
LIVINGSTON, TN
WATE

Two injured after vehicle hits tree in Cookeville

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers in Cumberland County are investigating a crash involving a commercial vehicle. THP reported that the driver may have blown a steer tire causing him to lose control. The vehicle looks to be in the middle of a field after it ran...
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Fentress Allocates TDEC Funds To Allardt, Jamestown, County Utility District

Fentress County has approved disbursements of TDEC funds to Allardt, Jamestown, and the Fentress County Utility District. County Executive Jimmy Johnson said Fentress County received some $4.3 million. Among the allocated funds, the commission approved some $700,000 to Allardt and $1.83 million to Jamestown. “I believe they’re going to do...
FENTRESS COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Tennessee Treasury Unclaimed Property on the road to reunite Tennesseans with missing money

The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division is traveling to events across the state to reunite Tennesseans with missing money. Last fiscal year, the Division returned 50,345 claims, totaling $57.6 million, to the rightful owners. There is currently over $1.2 billion waiting to be claimed in Tennessee. Unclaimed property is money turned over to the State by businesses and organizations that were unable to locate the rightful owner. The Unclaimed Property Division is a consumer protection program of the State Treasury that works to reunite the millions of missing dollars turned over every year with its rightful owners.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy