$15 million. That is the dollar amount it would take to build the upper grade wing of the new Park View School. Director of Schools Corby King addressed the full Putnam County Commission Monday night after Commissioner Dale Moss requested a firm number for the project in a work session last week. Commissioner Cathy Reel said she was disappointed that the full school is not moving forward as one project.

PUTNAM COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO