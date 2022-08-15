Read full article on original website
Car thefts force woman to quit new job days after moving to TN
Janeice Young had only been living in Murfreesboro for three weeks when her car was stolen by a group of underage burglars who are still on the run.
newstalk941.com
Livingston Aldermen Set Process For Police Chief Search
The Livingston Board of Alderman set the requirements and time line for the police chief application process in a special called session Tuesday night. Alderman Kelly Coleman offered an initial draft that was amended several times before approval. Coleman said he used samples to form the listing. “Basically, I went...
newstalk941.com
Sparta Facing Trash Emergency Following County’s Landfill Study
White County closing its landfill for study has caused an “emergency in the sanitation department” of Sparta. City Administrator Brad Hennessee said now that the county is diverting trash, city employees drive 160 miles a day to dump in McMinnville. Sparta has regularly used White County’s landfill to dump in the past.
Murfreesboro Car Burglars Still on the Run After Stealing Multiple Vehicles and Firing Shots at Officers
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – No officers were injured when a group of car burglars fired at them during a foot pursuit on West Street Monday morning. The individuals remain on the run. Police received a call around 4:57 a.m. for an abandoned vehicle parked on East Street with the doors...
newstalk941.com
THDA Grant Funds Improvements To Four Byrdstown Homes
Four Byrdstown residents received home improvements this summer thanks to a $500,000 grant. Mayor Sam Gibson said through the funds, two homes were completely rebuilt and two others were improved. “As long as they live there and maintain that house, they do not have to pay anything back,” Gibson said....
wjle.com
Motorcyclist thrown over side of Center Hill Dam during Crash
A woman died Saturday after she was thrown from her motorcycle during a crash and hurled over the side of Center Hill Dam plunging several feet into the lake. E-911 received the call and paged out first responders at 4:26 p.m. According to the crash investigation by Trooper Dylan Palmer...
Remains in Watertown now identified, police considering it a homicide
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has now identified the remains of a 22-year-old found in Watertown earlier this month.
newstalk941.com
White Co. Approves Appointment Of New State Residential Building Inspector
White County has approved the appointment of Brett Nash to be the new Residential Building Inspector. County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson said the idea is to keep the money paid to the state for inspections circulating in the county. “Right now White County doesn’t do its own inspections the state...
wgnsradio.com
Fire Crews in Rutherford County were swamped by calls this past week (w/photos)
UPDATE: The Rutherford County Fire & Rescue Department was busy this past week responding to fire calls, at times, one-after-another. Two calls were relatively close to one another, with one on Castlewood Court and a second on Franklin Road (Highway 96). On Castlewood Court near Rucker Lane, a one-story home...
newstalk941.com
Commissioners’ Questioning Park View Increased Costs
$15 million. That is the dollar amount it would take to build the upper grade wing of the new Park View School. Director of Schools Corby King addressed the full Putnam County Commission Monday night after Commissioner Dale Moss requested a firm number for the project in a work session last week. Commissioner Cathy Reel said she was disappointed that the full school is not moving forward as one project.
28-Year-Old Brooke Murphy Died In A Motorcycle Crash In DeKalb County (DeKalb County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motorcycle collision was reported in DeKalb County on Saturday. The officials stated that the crash occurred when a woman, Brooke [..]
WSMV
Rutherford Co officials asking for information about shooting at bar
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s office have been requesting assistance from the public asking for information about a shooting at a bar. One person was shot at Handlebars early Sunday morning on East Main Street. Officials said the victim was taken to a local...
newstalk941.com
Algood Water Tower Removal Begins This Week
After almost 60 years since it was erected, the removal of the Algood Water Tower starts Tuesday. Mayor Lisa Chapman-Fowler said the structure is no longer used and would cost too much money to maintain. “I remember sitting on my grandparents front porch watching it go up, and so it...
newstalk941.com
Overton Schools Working With Police And Sheriff’s Dept. For SROs
Overton County Schools hoping to work with Livingston Police and Overton Sheriff’s Department to provide student resource officers at every school. Director of Schools Donnie Holman said in the past, the school system would apply for state grants that provide funding for SRO salaries. “Some of those grants are...
newstalk941.com
Commission Passes Resolution Against Campaigning On County Services Drive
The Putnam County Commission approved a resolution that restricts campaigning on County Services Drive and the property off Willow Avenue. Attorney Jeff Jones said the action is allowed since the county owns the road but is not listed as a county road. The Election Commission Office is also located on the property.
WATE
Two injured after vehicle hits tree in Cookeville
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers in Cumberland County are investigating a crash involving a commercial vehicle. THP reported that the driver may have blown a steer tire causing him to lose control. The vehicle looks to be in the middle of a field after it ran...
newstalk941.com
White Co Executive Meeting With TDEC On Next Step For Landfill Cell
White County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson meeting with TDEC officials and an engineer next week to discuss the next step on its landfill cell. The county closed the cell for study last month as it approaches capacity. Robinson said they will discuss if it is time to open a new cell.
Worker safe after tractor overturns during a mowing job in Lebanon
A City of Lebanon employee sustained only minor injuries Tuesday despite being in the cab of a John Deere tractor overturning while he mowed a hill.
newstalk941.com
Fentress Allocates TDEC Funds To Allardt, Jamestown, County Utility District
Fentress County has approved disbursements of TDEC funds to Allardt, Jamestown, and the Fentress County Utility District. County Executive Jimmy Johnson said Fentress County received some $4.3 million. Among the allocated funds, the commission approved some $700,000 to Allardt and $1.83 million to Jamestown. “I believe they’re going to do...
wgnsradio.com
Tennessee Treasury Unclaimed Property on the road to reunite Tennesseans with missing money
The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division is traveling to events across the state to reunite Tennesseans with missing money. Last fiscal year, the Division returned 50,345 claims, totaling $57.6 million, to the rightful owners. There is currently over $1.2 billion waiting to be claimed in Tennessee. Unclaimed property is money turned over to the State by businesses and organizations that were unable to locate the rightful owner. The Unclaimed Property Division is a consumer protection program of the State Treasury that works to reunite the millions of missing dollars turned over every year with its rightful owners.
