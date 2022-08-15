Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'There are going to be a lot of unhappy people:' Louisville subdivision pushes against concrete plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Eastern Jefferson County subdivision is pushing back on a concrete plant planning to build across the street. SI Ready Mix has already started clearing ground on Aiken Road near Lake Forest and the company will complete construction if given a permit to do so. It's...
wdrb.com
Louisville food truck owner asks for public's help to save home after filing for bankruptcy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of a Louisville food truck filed for bankruptcy, according to court filings. According to a GoFundMe created by Celtic Pig owner Melissa Ingram, she and her husband are not able to fulfill a lease obligation for their now-closed restaurant in downtown Louisville. The Celtic...
Healthcare company to build new headquarters in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Confluent Health LLC is opening their new company headquarters in Louisville. The $10 million project will reportedly create 350 full-time jobs. The Kentucky-bred healthcare company will expand its previous office space in Lyndon, doubling from 18,000-square-feet to 36,000-square-feet, according to a press release. Jobs created with...
wdrb.com
Developer plans to build 206-unit apartment community in Charlestown, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A developer plans to bring more than 200 new multi-family apartments to southern Indiana. Denton Floyd Real Estate Group wants to build a 206-unit apartment community called Forest Edge on Depot Street in Charlestown. The "garden-style apartment community" would have a clubhouse, a heated outdoor pool,...
Wave 3
Plans move forward for apartments at site of burned down church
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The site of the church that burned and was ultimately torn down on the corner of Floyd and Jacob Streets could soon be home to a new apartment complex. It’s a 97-family apartment complex with the goal of providing affordable housing to people in the area....
WTVQ
Incentives offered at Kentucky State Fair if you get your COVID vaccine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Association of Health Plans is offering a COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic at the State Fair — and if you get your vaccine, or boosted, you could win an unlimited ride wristband or a $25 gift card. This is the second year the fair...
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Ky. issued stop work order to yacht club 2 days before diver was electrocuted
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio described decisions on masking to be “excruciating,” acknowledging a sharply divided public. Plans move forward for apartments at site of burned down church. Updated: 7 hours ago. The site of the church that burned and was ultimately torn down on the corner of...
WTVQ
9/11 Never Forget exhibit arrives at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A special attraction and a salute to 9/11 victims has made its way to the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville. Since 2013, the 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit has been used as a way to help honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.
wdrb.com
Residents oppose building of concrete plant across from residential Louisville neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in one Louisville neighborhood want to settle the dust surrounding the construction of a concrete plant they say will ruin their air quality. Construction is underway a concrete plant on Aiken Road, but across the street is a neighborhood where many people are trying...
wdrb.com
$3M grant will double water capacity at River Ridge, officials say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $3 million grant will double the water capacity at River Ridge Commerce Center in southern Indiana. The grant, awarded by U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA), will fund a portion of a new 20-inch transmission water main, which will double water capacity.
WLKY.com
Meet K9 Callie: Four-legged hero helped recover eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A four-legged hero is back in Louisville after helping recover victims from the eastern Kentucky flooding. K9 Callie is the first search and rescue dog in the entire U.S. Military and an official member of the Kentucky Air National Guard. The 5-year-old Dutch Shepherd returned to...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana tree trimmer accused of scamming customers out of thousands of dollars
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A tree-trimming service that primarily serves southern Indiana is accused of scamming dozens of people after taking deposits and never doing any work. Branchwalker Tree Service, owned by James Morgan, is accused both in civil and criminal court of stealing hundreds of dollars from at...
Wave 3
Section of I-64 West to be closed today for emergency road repair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you are traveling from Frankfort to Louisville today be on the lookout for a detour that will take you off Interstate 64. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says an emergency closure is taking place at the 49.8 mile marker to allow crews to patch the bridge deck over KY 1665 (Evergreen Road).
Wave 3
Bullitt County Housing hosts shoe drive to support Homelessness Prevention
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt County Housing First (BCHF) is hosting a shoe drive fundraiser until Sept. 30 to raise funds for Homelessness Prevention. The fundraiser began on Aug. 1. with the group collecting pairs of gently worn, used, and new shoes. Anyone can donate their shoes at 295 N...
WLKY.com
Life-size dinosaur placed back atop downtown Louisville building after 14 years in storage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you look up to the roofs of downtown Louisville and see a dinosaur perched, your eyes are not deceiving you. Watch video of the dinosaur being lowered in the player below. A life-size triceratops that used to be on top of the Kentucky Science Center's...
spectrumnews1.com
Can you fix it? Louisville Tool Library lets you rent tools instead of buying them
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Have you ever needed a tool to finish a DIY project, but couldn’t justify paying for something you might only use once? A new Louisville nonprofit has a solution for you. What You Need To Know. The Louisville Tool Library is located at 1226 Logan...
Wave 3
Complete list of road closures for Kentucky State Fair 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year’s Kentucky State Fair starts on Aug. 18, and Louisville Metro Police have provided a list of road closures for drivers headed to the Kentucky Expo Center. Police said the list provided includes restricted traffic areas as well as roads closed off to street...
Wave 3
Ky. AG Daniel Cameron urges JCPS to end required mask mandate
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron penned an open letter to the commonwealth’s largest school district to end its mandatory mask mandate. The letter was sent to Jefferson County Public Schools on Tuesday, which said Cameron’s office is looking into whether the school district has the ability to impose its mask mandate.
wdrb.com
1 man shot at apartment complex in Louisville's Bashford Manor neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in serious condition at a Louisville hospital after being shot early Tuesday morning. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded around 12:45 a.m. to the report of a shooting on River Chase Court, an apartment complex near Goldsmith Lane and Interstate 264.
wdrb.com
Kentucky attorney general wants JCPS board to drop mandatory masks 'immediately'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron sent a letter Tuesday urging the Jefferson County Board of Education to drop its mask mandate “immediately” for Kentucky’s largest public school district. Cameron, who is also seeking the Republican gubernatorial nomination in the 2023 primary election,...
