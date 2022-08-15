ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Healthcare company to build new headquarters in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Confluent Health LLC is opening their new company headquarters in Louisville. The $10 million project will reportedly create 350 full-time jobs. The Kentucky-bred healthcare company will expand its previous office space in Lyndon, doubling from 18,000-square-feet to 36,000-square-feet, according to a press release. Jobs created with...
Wave 3

Plans move forward for apartments at site of burned down church

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The site of the church that burned and was ultimately torn down on the corner of Floyd and Jacob Streets could soon be home to a new apartment complex. It’s a 97-family apartment complex with the goal of providing affordable housing to people in the area....
WTVQ

9/11 Never Forget exhibit arrives at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A special attraction and a salute to 9/11 victims has made its way to the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville. Since 2013, the 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit has been used as a way to help honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.
wdrb.com

$3M grant will double water capacity at River Ridge, officials say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $3 million grant will double the water capacity at River Ridge Commerce Center in southern Indiana. The grant, awarded by U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA), will fund a portion of a new 20-inch transmission water main, which will double water capacity.
Wave 3

Section of I-64 West to be closed today for emergency road repair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you are traveling from Frankfort to Louisville today be on the lookout for a detour that will take you off Interstate 64. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says an emergency closure is taking place at the 49.8 mile marker to allow crews to patch the bridge deck over KY 1665 (Evergreen Road).
Wave 3

Bullitt County Housing hosts shoe drive to support Homelessness Prevention

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt County Housing First (BCHF) is hosting a shoe drive fundraiser until Sept. 30 to raise funds for Homelessness Prevention. The fundraiser began on Aug. 1. with the group collecting pairs of gently worn, used, and new shoes. Anyone can donate their shoes at 295 N...
Wave 3

Complete list of road closures for Kentucky State Fair 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year’s Kentucky State Fair starts on Aug. 18, and Louisville Metro Police have provided a list of road closures for drivers headed to the Kentucky Expo Center. Police said the list provided includes restricted traffic areas as well as roads closed off to street...
Wave 3

Ky. AG Daniel Cameron urges JCPS to end required mask mandate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron penned an open letter to the commonwealth’s largest school district to end its mandatory mask mandate. The letter was sent to Jefferson County Public Schools on Tuesday, which said Cameron’s office is looking into whether the school district has the ability to impose its mask mandate.
wdrb.com

1 man shot at apartment complex in Louisville's Bashford Manor neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in serious condition at a Louisville hospital after being shot early Tuesday morning. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded around 12:45 a.m. to the report of a shooting on River Chase Court, an apartment complex near Goldsmith Lane and Interstate 264.
