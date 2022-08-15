ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Salman Rushdie’s ex-wife Padma Lakshmi shares message of support after ‘Friday’s nightmare’

Author and TV host Padma Lakshmi, the ex-wife of writer Salman Rushdie, has said he is “pulling through” after being stabbed on Friday (12 August).Rushdie, who who was once the subject of a fatwa for his writing, was attacked while on stage in western New York on Friday, and was rushed to hospital.You can follow the latest updates here.At the time of writing, Rushdie is still in hospital being treated for severe injuries. However, the author’s agent has said he is on the road to recovery.Writing on Twitter, Lakshmi told followers: “Relieved @SalmanRushdie is pulling through after Friday’s nightmare....
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Anne Heche's ex-husband says 'she's free from pain' as Hollywood pays tribute

Hollywood had Emmy-winning "Another World" star Anne Heche in mind Friday as her death was confirmed by her son Homer Laffoon. The TV and film actor died at 53 after sustaining severe injuries in a car crash in Mar Vista last week. Heche's death came after her representative said Thursday that she was not expected to survive.
Anne Heche’s Exes James Tupper & Coley Laffoon Pay Tribute To The Actress After Her Death

Anne Heche’s ex-boyfriend James Tupper eulogized the actress after she was declared brain dead at 53 on Friday, August 12. The Me & Orson Welles star posted a photo paying tribute to the Donnie Brasco star on his Instagram a week after the terrifying car accident on August 5. Following the news of her death, her ex-husband Coleman “Coley” Laffoon shared a video mourning her loss.
'It's Good To be Loved': Ellen DeGeneres Celebrates 14th Wedding Anniversary With Wife Portia De Rossi After Ex Anne Heche's Death

Despite mourning over the loss of an ex, Ellen DeGeneres is feeling the love on her 14th wedding anniversary to wife Portia de Rossi.The Ellen DeGeneres Show alum marked the monumental day with a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday, August 16, where she lovingly wrote: "'It's good to be loved. It's profound to be understood,' I love you, @portiaderossi. Happy 14!" alongside a montage of videos of the two throughout the years.The talk show personality's comments section was flooded with kind words for the couple, as one fan gushed, "True Love is beautiful," with three red heart emojis. ELLEN DEGENERES...
Anne Heche’s Ex Speaks out About ‘Crazy’ Rumors

Days after actress Anne Heche was taken off life support following a horrific car crash earlier this month, the late actress’ ex, James Tupper, is speaking out against the “crazy” rumors going around. According to Daily Mail, Anne Heche’s ex supported her one-time co-star Emily Bergl after...
