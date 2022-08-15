Author and TV host Padma Lakshmi, the ex-wife of writer Salman Rushdie, has said he is “pulling through” after being stabbed on Friday (12 August).Rushdie, who who was once the subject of a fatwa for his writing, was attacked while on stage in western New York on Friday, and was rushed to hospital.You can follow the latest updates here.At the time of writing, Rushdie is still in hospital being treated for severe injuries. However, the author’s agent has said he is on the road to recovery.Writing on Twitter, Lakshmi told followers: “Relieved @SalmanRushdie is pulling through after Friday’s nightmare....

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO