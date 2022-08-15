Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Salman Rushdie’s ex-wife Padma Lakshmi shares message of support after ‘Friday’s nightmare’
Author and TV host Padma Lakshmi, the ex-wife of writer Salman Rushdie, has said he is “pulling through” after being stabbed on Friday (12 August).Rushdie, who who was once the subject of a fatwa for his writing, was attacked while on stage in western New York on Friday, and was rushed to hospital.You can follow the latest updates here.At the time of writing, Rushdie is still in hospital being treated for severe injuries. However, the author’s agent has said he is on the road to recovery.Writing on Twitter, Lakshmi told followers: “Relieved @SalmanRushdie is pulling through after Friday’s nightmare....
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Ex Anne Heche Car Crash, Hospitalization
After nearly a week of silence, Ellen DeGeneres finally spoke out about Anne Heche’s life-threatening car crash. The TV host was seen in Santa Barbara, California, having lunch with a friend when she was approached by Daily Mail regarding Anne Heche’s condition. When asked if she had heard...
Anne Heche's Ex-Husband Coleman Laffoon Posts Touching Video Tribute After Actress' Sudden Death
Anne Heche's former husband Coleman "Coley" Laffoon gave a touching farewell to the 53-year-old actress after she succumbed to the injuries she suffered from a fiery car wreck. On August 12, the day she was pronounced deceased, the real estate agent, with whom she shares 20-year-old son Homer with, recorded...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Slams Rumors Late Actress Was 'Crazy'
The late actress and Canadian actor were together for over a decade.
AOL Corp
Anne Heche's ex-husband says 'she's free from pain' as Hollywood pays tribute
Hollywood had Emmy-winning "Another World" star Anne Heche in mind Friday as her death was confirmed by her son Homer Laffoon. The TV and film actor died at 53 after sustaining severe injuries in a car crash in Mar Vista last week. Heche's death came after her representative said Thursday that she was not expected to survive.
Anne Heche’s Exes James Tupper & Coley Laffoon Pay Tribute To The Actress After Her Death
Anne Heche’s ex-boyfriend James Tupper eulogized the actress after she was declared brain dead at 53 on Friday, August 12. The Me & Orson Welles star posted a photo paying tribute to the Donnie Brasco star on his Instagram a week after the terrifying car accident on August 5. Following the news of her death, her ex-husband Coleman “Coley” Laffoon shared a video mourning her loss.
'It's Good To be Loved': Ellen DeGeneres Celebrates 14th Wedding Anniversary With Wife Portia De Rossi After Ex Anne Heche's Death
Despite mourning over the loss of an ex, Ellen DeGeneres is feeling the love on her 14th wedding anniversary to wife Portia de Rossi.The Ellen DeGeneres Show alum marked the monumental day with a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday, August 16, where she lovingly wrote: "'It's good to be loved. It's profound to be understood,' I love you, @portiaderossi. Happy 14!" alongside a montage of videos of the two throughout the years.The talk show personality's comments section was flooded with kind words for the couple, as one fan gushed, "True Love is beautiful," with three red heart emojis. ELLEN DEGENERES...
RELATED PEOPLE
32 Married People On Twitter Who Should Have Majored In "Brutally Hysterical Honesty" In College
"My husband and I promised to never go to sleep angry. We've been awake since Thursday."
Anne Heche’s Ex Speaks out About ‘Crazy’ Rumors
Days after actress Anne Heche was taken off life support following a horrific car crash earlier this month, the late actress’ ex, James Tupper, is speaking out against the “crazy” rumors going around. According to Daily Mail, Anne Heche’s ex supported her one-time co-star Emily Bergl after...
Nicki Swift
47K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0