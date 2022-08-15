Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kiwaradio.com
Iowa State’s Jirehl Brock On Competition At Running Back
Iowa State’s Jirehl Brock feels he is ready to become the featured running back for the Cyclones. After spending a couple of seasons behind All American Breece Hall, Brock stepped into the starting role in a Cheez-It Bowl loss to Clemson and finished with 42 yards of rushing on 14 carries.
kiwaradio.com
Bird Says As Iowa’s Attorney General She’d Sue Biden Administration For Overreach
Statewide Iowa — The Republican candidate for Iowa Attorney General says if she’s elected in November, she’ll go to court to challenge the overreach of the federal government. Brenna Bird is currently the Guthrie County Attorney. As Iowa’s attorney general, Bird says she’d assign a squad of...
Ames High School alumni petition to name new auditorium after teacher
AMES, Iowa — For more than three decades, drama teacher Wayne "Hank" Hansen made Ames High School a better place. Now, a group of former Ames High drama students are working to carry out his legacy by petitioning to get the new auditorium named in his honor. Hansen taught...
Comments / 0