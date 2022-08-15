ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiwaradio.com

Iowa State’s Jirehl Brock On Competition At Running Back

Iowa State’s Jirehl Brock feels he is ready to become the featured running back for the Cyclones. After spending a couple of seasons behind All American Breece Hall, Brock stepped into the starting role in a Cheez-It Bowl loss to Clemson and finished with 42 yards of rushing on 14 carries.
AMES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy