The media and government love to spin the truth, the more irritating thing about that is people fall for it! Wrongfully detained? Wow!!! People who have know common sense believe it too, she admitted it! Open and closed case, they call that a slam dunk🤣🤣!! So you don't like the out outcome, oh well!!
wasn't wrongfully detained she broke their law plain and simple the United States should not even consider swapping w/russia
found this on a lawyers website usa law is no different If you are convicted of drug smuggling in federal court, you could face a potential punishment of 10 years to life in prison and up to $5 million in fines, though there are certain circumstances that can significantly increase the criminal penalties resulting from a drug smuggling conviction. For instance, under 21 U.S.C. § 960, if death or serious bodily injury results from the use of a smuggled substance, the punishment increases to 20 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million. If the defendant has a prior conviction for serious drug felony or serious violent felony, the punishment increases to 15 years to life in prison and up to $20 million in fines.
Comments / 21