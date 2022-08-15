ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your feelings hurt?
2d ago

The media and government love to spin the truth, the more irritating thing about that is people fall for it! Wrongfully detained? Wow!!! People who have know common sense believe it too, she admitted it! Open and closed case, they call that a slam dunk🤣🤣!! So you don't like the out outcome, oh well!!

Yvonda Levings
2d ago

wasn't wrongfully detained she broke their law plain and simple the United States should not even consider swapping w/russia

Daves not here
2d ago

found this on a lawyers website usa law is no different If you are convicted of drug smuggling in federal court, you could face a potential punishment of 10 years to life in prison and up to $5 million in fines, though there are certain circumstances that can significantly increase the criminal penalties resulting from a drug smuggling conviction. For instance, under 21 U.S.C. § 960, if death or serious bodily injury results from the use of a smuggled substance, the punishment increases to 20 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million. If the defendant has a prior conviction for serious drug felony or serious violent felony, the punishment increases to 15 years to life in prison and up to $20 million in fines.

BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
shefinds

Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'

Olivia Troye— a national security official who worked as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence— is opening up about the Trump White House being frivolous with important documents. In a new interview with MSNBC, Troye, 45, revealed that while working with the Trump administration, it was a “known thing” that her colleagues were careless with sensitive papers and information.
POTUS
Indy100

Russian intelligence plot fails after Ukrainians realise defector's girlfriend is 'too hot' for him

An undercover Russian intelligence plot against Ukraine fell apart because they noticed the “girlfriend” of one of the men was too hot. The plot was foiled by maverick former intelligence agents who noticed Maria, the alleged girlfriend of an FSB (Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation) agent and pilot, seemed far too attractive to be with him and because he seemed to know nothing about her.
EUROPE
Business Insider

Putin has 2 daughters he barely ever talks about, and is rumoured to have at least 2 more. His rumored mistress has just been slammed with sanctions.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has at least two daughters he rarely talks about. He has two adult daughters with his ex-wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva: Maria, 36, and Katerina, 35. One rumored mistress, Alina Kabaeva, was sanctioned by the US in August. President Vladimir Putin is famously secretive of his personal life,...
POLITICS
Bossip

F This Guy: Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderer Gregory McMichael Begs For Life Sentence Leniency In Federal Hate Crimes Case

The audacity of caucasity is galling, to put it mildly. It’s high-key infuriating that people who have committed some of the most atrocious crimes in modern history believe that they should get a soft spot to land. That’s not how this works. Pardon, that’s not how any of this is supposed to work. The late great Paul Mooney is famous for coining the phrase “the complexion for the protection” but best believe there will be problems if that applies to this case…
PUBLIC SAFETY

