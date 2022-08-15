ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester City Annoyed About Barcelona's 'Dirty Tricks'

By Dylan Mcbennett
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jj198_0hHe3WAZ00

The reports in Spain this summer have been in stark contract to the reports in England. Spanish reports have been reporting on Barcelona's confidence of securing Bernardo Silva, whereas English reports have heard no such thing.

Manchester City are said to be annoyed by Barcelona's dirty tricks in relation to their chase of Bernardo Silva this summer.

The reports in Spain this summer have been in stark contract to the reports in England. Spanish reports have been reporting on Barcelona's confidence of securing Bernardo Silva, whereas English reports have heard no such thing.

Manchester City will not budge on their £85million valuation of Bernardo Silva, and do not want to lose the player.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WQ9Ts_0hHe3WAZ00
Joan Laporta and Barcelona have been employing dirty tricks this summer.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

According to Simon Mullock of the Mirror, Manchester City are disappointed with Barcelona's behavior this summer in their chase of Bernardo Silva. The Manchester club feel the Catalan club have not conducted themselves in a respectful manner, and are said to be annoyed by their "dirty tricks".

Manchester City have set a strict £85million fee on Bernardo Silva this summer, but reports in Spain, namely Gerard Romero, stated that a fee below €80million had already been agreed for the player three weeks ago.

It will be interesting to see in the end which side of Europe has the correct scoop on Bernardo Silva. The Frenkie De Jong situation may give some indication, with Mark Ogden of ESPN previously stating what Barcelona told Manchester United in negotiations was a lot different than what was said to the media.

Bernardo Silva is open to a move, and the fact he was on the bench in the last two games may point towards the fact there is no smoke without fire.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

‘Argumentative’ Rafa Benitez had problems with Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo and John Terry, says Italy icon Materazzi

MARCO MATERAZZI says “argumentative” Rafa Benitez had "problems" with him, John Terry at Chelsea and even Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid. The 48-year-old Italian World Cup-winning defender played under the Spaniard at Inter Milan in 2010. Since then, the former Everton centre-half has publicly criticised Benitez on several...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Joan Laporta
Daily Mail

CHRIS WHEELER: Does Erik ten Hag DARE to drop Lisandro Martinez and Cristiano Ronaldo? Some tough decisions loom ahead of Liverpool clash as Man United boss fights to stave off a full-scale crisis

Only five weeks ago, Erik ten Hag’s first game as Manchester United manager ended with a thumping 4-0 win over Liverpool in Thailand. Jurgen Klopp’s side were under-prepared and put out three separate teams at the Rajamangala National Stadium, but there was still plenty of reasons for Ten Hag to be optimistic as he lifted the Bangkok Century Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo gives a thumbs up as he leads glum-faced Man United arrivals at Carrington for the first time since running more than eight miles in 30C heat on Sunday... with Erik ten Hag's men looking to dig club out of crisis after Brentford thrashing

Manchester United's players cut glum figures as they turned up at Carrington to start another week of scrutiny amid the crisis at the club. The Red Devils sit bottom of the Premier League table following chastening defeats by Brighton at Old Trafford and Brentford in west London, making Erik ten Hag the first United manager in 101 years to have lost his first two league games in charge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester United#Manchester City#Spanish#Imago#Catalan
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Cristiano Ronaldo a loner at Manchester United amid exit talks

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United are off to an abysmal start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. The Portuguese superstar is actively seeking a move away from the club, and it seems that Manchester United players are beginning to grow tired of his antics. According to a recent report from MEN, Ronaldo doesn’t appear to be in close standing with many of his teammates. The report indicates that Ronaldo has been spotted eating meals alone on multiple occasions in the Manchester United canteen, leading to the belief that his relationship with his teammates has soured.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Emerson Palmieri: West Ham in talks with Chelsea over a move for Italy defender

West Ham are in talks with Chelsea over their Italy full-back Emerson Palmieri. Hammers boss David Moyes has turned to the 28-year-old as he looks to bolster his defence. Injuries to new signing Nayef Aguerd and experienced duo Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna have forced Moyes to use Ben Johnson in central defence so far this season alongside Kurt Zouma.
PREMIER LEAGUE
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy