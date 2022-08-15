ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo Disgusted With Manchester United Team And Has Been Unhappy For Some Time Says Body Language Expert

By Alex Wallace
 2 days ago

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is said to have shown emotions of disgust and contempt during United’s 4-0 loss at Brentford on Saturday and a body language expert claims he has clearly been unhappy for some time.

Ronaldo’s name has dominated headlines for some weeks due to his desire to leave United over the summer so far.

The Portuguese striker has been linked with moves away due to his unhappiness at United and his desire to play in the UEFA Champions League this season rather than the Europa League.

Ronaldo was clearly frustrated during the game against Brentford and was seen shouting at teammates before ignoring both the fans and manager following the final whistle.

A body language expert named Darren Stanton was speaking to MyBettingSites about Ronaldo’s body language during the Brentford game, he said;

“Ronaldo is not a man to hide his emotions, he has been unhappy for quite some time and showed this throughout Saturday’s match.

During the defeat, Ronaldo flashes the emotions of disgust and contempt while on the pitch. This is shown by a one-sided or bilateral smile, which comes from either moral superiority or a combination of anger towards a certain person.

The micro expression of disgust is when his nose crinkles and the whole mouth moves upwards. These expressions can last nothing longer than a fifth of a second so it can almost be imperceptible to the human eye if you have not had training.”

