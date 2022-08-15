ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Yardbarker

Manchester United board ready to move for Chelsea star

According to reports, Manchester United are ready to make a move for Hakim Ziyech as long as Chelsea doesn’t expect an astronomical fee. According to French journalist Nabil Djellit, the 29-year-old Morroco international is one of Erik ten Hag’s priority signings this summer. The United board are now ready to move forward for the Chelsea star.
The Independent

Graeme Souness labelled ‘disgraceful’ for ‘man’s game’ comment after Chelsea vs Tottenham

Graeme Souness has been called “disgraceful” after using the term “a man’s game” while analysing Chelsea’s draw with Tottenham.The Sky Sports pundit, working alongside former England international Karen Carney, with David Jones as presenter, discussed the ill-tempered affair, with the two managers Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte twice clashing on the touchline.Souness, while reacted to the 2-2 draw, said: “Referees are letting a lot more go and it makes for a better watch. We’ve all played the game, with simulation and people throwing themselves into the ground. I haven’t seen that in the two games today. It’s a man’s game...
The Independent

Callum Hudson-Odoi ‘free to leave Chelsea on loan’ amid Newcastle, Leicester and Southampton interest

What the papers sayThe Evening Standard says Chelsea have given midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi the green light to leave the club in the summer – but only on loan.The 21-year-old is said to be a major target for Newcastle, while Borussia Dortmund, Leicester and Southampton are also eager to offer a temporary switch.Staying with Chelsea, The Telegraph reports Newcastle also have eyes for Blues pair Conor Gallagher and Christian Pulisic.Magpies bosses have made formal enquiries about whether either of the duo could be loaned out this month, although Premier League stipulate only one of them could make the move.Atletico Madrid have...
The Independent

Is Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League play-off

Rangers will face PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their Champions League qualifying play-off on Tuesday evening (kick-off 8pm BST) as the Scottish side aim to reach the group stage for the first time since the 2010-11 season.The first leg of the play-off takes place at Ibrox - scene of so many memorable European nights during the Gers’ run to the Europa League final last year and also of the 3-0 triumph over Union Saint-Gilloise in the third qualifying round last week that saw them overturn a two-goal deficit from the first leg against the Belgians.For their part, PSV...
