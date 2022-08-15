Read full article on original website
Darwin Nunez rinsed in brutal fail compilation after red card vs Crystal Palace
Darwin Nunez has been destroyed in a brutal fail compilation after seeing red on his first ever Premier League start on Monday night. The Uruguayan striker, a club-record £85 million signing from Benfica in the summer, opened his account on his debut when he came off the bench to score against Fulham last week.
Manchester United Vs Liverpool Referee Revealed
The Premier League have announced the officials responsible for conducting Manchester United's upcoming fixture against Liverpool.
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace | Man Of The Match
After another disappointing draw for Liverpool against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday, we can now bring you details of our LFCTR man of the match.
Yardbarker
Watch: Diogo Jota appears to tell LFC teammate to ‘shut up’ on the bench during Palace clash
It would seem that Joel Matip may have been guilty of taking things too lightly in Diogo Jota’s eyes during Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at the start of the week. Footage shared on Twitter by @lfcnxco (courtesy of Sky Sports) appeared to show the Portuguese international...
Report: Two Midfielders Allowed to Leave Manchester United
Manchester United are prepared to allow two young players to leave the club on loan.
Yardbarker
Manchester United board ready to move for Chelsea star
According to reports, Manchester United are ready to make a move for Hakim Ziyech as long as Chelsea doesn’t expect an astronomical fee. According to French journalist Nabil Djellit, the 29-year-old Morroco international is one of Erik ten Hag’s priority signings this summer. The United board are now ready to move forward for the Chelsea star.
Graeme Souness labelled ‘disgraceful’ for ‘man’s game’ comment after Chelsea vs Tottenham
Graeme Souness has been called “disgraceful” after using the term “a man’s game” while analysing Chelsea’s draw with Tottenham.The Sky Sports pundit, working alongside former England international Karen Carney, with David Jones as presenter, discussed the ill-tempered affair, with the two managers Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte twice clashing on the touchline.Souness, while reacted to the 2-2 draw, said: “Referees are letting a lot more go and it makes for a better watch. We’ve all played the game, with simulation and people throwing themselves into the ground. I haven’t seen that in the two games today. It’s a man’s game...
Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold 'forgot they were at Anfield' before Palace KO, the footage is hilarious
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah completely forgot they were at Anfield in front of 52,000 supporters ahead of Liverpool's clash with Crystal Palace. Check out the footage below:. The Reds slipped to a 1-1 draw on Monday evening and that makes it two points from two games, following a 2-2...
Report: Liverpool Quit Matheus Nunes Transfer Talks - Fee Wanted Revealed
Liverpool have walked away from talks regarding the transfer of Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes according to a report.
Callum Hudson-Odoi ‘free to leave Chelsea on loan’ amid Newcastle, Leicester and Southampton interest
What the papers sayThe Evening Standard says Chelsea have given midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi the green light to leave the club in the summer – but only on loan.The 21-year-old is said to be a major target for Newcastle, while Borussia Dortmund, Leicester and Southampton are also eager to offer a temporary switch.Staying with Chelsea, The Telegraph reports Newcastle also have eyes for Blues pair Conor Gallagher and Christian Pulisic.Magpies bosses have made formal enquiries about whether either of the duo could be loaned out this month, although Premier League stipulate only one of them could make the move.Atletico Madrid have...
Report: Crystal Palace Interested In Manchester United Defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Crystal Palace are interested in Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to a report.
How To Watch: Newcastle United vs Manchester City (Premier League): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time
Manchester City are looking to extend their perfect start to the Premier League season. Pep Guardiola's side travel to Tyneside on Sunday afternoon, where they face a resurgent Newcastle United. The Sky Blues thrashed newly promoted Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium last weekend, courtesy of first-half goals from Ilkay Gundogan,...
Is Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League play-off
Rangers will face PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their Champions League qualifying play-off on Tuesday evening (kick-off 8pm BST) as the Scottish side aim to reach the group stage for the first time since the 2010-11 season.The first leg of the play-off takes place at Ibrox - scene of so many memorable European nights during the Gers’ run to the Europa League final last year and also of the 3-0 triumph over Union Saint-Gilloise in the third qualifying round last week that saw them overturn a two-goal deficit from the first leg against the Belgians.For their part, PSV...
UEFA・
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace: Darwin Nunez Goes From Hero To Zero As Reds Drop More EPL Points
Nunez had been Liverpool's hero in matchweek one when he came off the bench to score and assist in a 2-2 draw at Fulham. But he was sent off on his Anfield debut.
Everton vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch on TV live stream, kick-off time, team news & predictions
Previewing Everton vs Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, with team news, TV channel & live stream details, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Report: Why Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo Could Push For Manchester United Move
Reasons why Brighton's Moises Caicedo could push for a move to Manchester United have been revealed, according to a report.
Chelsea Women vs Olympique Lyon | Pre-season | Where To Watch
Chelsea kick off their pre-season tour of the United States with their first match of the Women's International Champions Cup (WICC) against European giants Olympique Lyonnais.
'It Wasn't Even A Headbutt' - Former Liverpool Player Offers Darwin Nunez Defence
Former Liverpool player Dietmar Hamann has defended Darwin Nunez after he was sent off in the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on Monday.
Premier League fixtures on TV: Where to watch the matches this weekend
GRAB your popcorn football lovers as the Premier League returns for another weekend of scintillating action - and they'll be plenty to feast your eyes on at the click of a button. Manchester United were humiliated live for the world to see on the last Saturday evening showing. Whilst Chelsea...
Watch: Sensational Luis Diaz Goal Equalises For Liverpool Against Crystal Palace
Watch Luis Diaz's incredible long-range effort, as ten-man Liverpool equalise against Crystal Palace.
