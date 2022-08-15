Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFSB-TV3 on top of story in Enfield
Tuesday’s 11 p.m. local newscasts had many things in common, such as the drought that’s drying up the state and creating headaches for towns and the daily violence in Hartford. There was one lead story of local interest, however, that only made the front of the late newscast...
Bristol Press
Bristol's Minerva returns home
BRISTOL – As final details are being completed at the new Bristol Arts and Innovation Magnet School, some residents would say the former Memorial Boulevard School’s restoration wouldn’t be complete without one last touch, the return of Minerva. Minerva, the Roman goddess of arts, trade, strategy, wisdom...
Bristol Press
Local woman makes life saving donation
BRISTOL – A local woman, Shyanna Mohagel, recently made a life saving donation of bone marrow for a seven-year-old girl with leukemia. Mohagel, who lives in Bristol and works at the Sons of Italy in Southington as a bartender, signed up with the National Marrow Donor program when she was in college at the University of New Haven in 2017. At the time, she said, the football team was taking sign-ups and she and her sorority sisters registered and sent in a cheek swab.
NBC Connecticut
Deadline Approaching to Cash in Winning $100,000 CT Keno Ticket
The deadline is approaching for the winner of a $100,000 Keno game to cash in the ticket. The ticket was from March 30 and it was sold at Cassellas Package Store at 270 Newington Ave. in New Britain. The deadline to cash it in is Sept. 26. The winning numbers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol Press
Manchester woman sentenced for embezzling money from Bristol business
BRISTOL - A Manchester woman has received probation for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from a local motorcycle business. Kerri Kowalski, 41, was sentenced on Tuesday in New Britain Superior Court. The sentence she received includes no prison time. Instead, the 41-year-old was sentenced to five years of probation...
fox61.com
Marginalized communities impacted by rising inflation in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — Inflation is taking a hit on families and businesses across the country. Though it has impacted every one of us in one way or another, for some communities, the hit of inflation is even harder. The Hankersons are a family of seven in Hartford. Not long...
Reports: Catalytic converter thefts skyrocket in some Connecticut towns
Catalytic converter thefts are skyrocketing in some areas of Connecticut. Data obtained by News 12 from local police departments reveals some of the numbers have already doubled from last year's incidents.
foodmanufacturing.com
Connecticut Issues Warning Over Sushi
The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety division is urging Connecticut residents to check their refrigerators for EZ Noble Sushi, which was available for purchase this week at Geissler’s Supermarkets in Connecticut and Massachusetts. East Windsor-based EZ Noble Sushi is voluntarily recalling several products that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Thirtieth and final Osgood Tourney happens in New Britain
Fairfield Little League gets set for elimination game. Little leaguers played in hot and humid conditions on Monday. Little leaguers are playing baseball regionals in the high heat on Monday. Updated: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:55 PM UTC. Little leaguers played baseball in the high heat on Monday. Updated: Jul....
WTNH.com
Puerto Rican Parade set to return to Hartford
(WTNH) – A celebration of culture and heritage, the Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Parade is set to return on August 21 at 11 a.m.!. News 8 will be bringing you complete coverage of the event on Sunday, but until then, parade planners and participants are excited to share how the festivities will kick off.
Teacher shortage hits hard in Connecticut
The teacher shortage is hitting some of Connecticut’s larger school districts pretty hard. With less than two weeks left before the first day of school, Hartford is still trying to fill about 230 vacancies.
$16M grant to complete Farmington Canal Heritage Trail
A $16 federal million grant will help close the last gap in the 84-mile-long Farmington Canal Heritage Trail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsTimes
Two Connecticut residents win prizes more than $1M with Connecticut Lottery
Two Connecticut residents won big prizes through the Connecticut Lottery. A Westbrook resident won $1,378,149 off of a Lotto! ticket, which was claimed on Aug. 2. The ticket came from the Saybrook Wine & Spirits in Old Saybrook. This is currently the largest prize claimed for the month so far, according to the Connecticut Lottery's website.
NBC Connecticut
Newly-Opened Restaurant Inside Brewery in West Hartford to Close
A restaurant in WeHa Brewing & Roasting Company is closing its doors months after opening because of difficult times in the industry. Phatty Wagon Kitchen, which opened in mid-May, offered food options to customers at the popular brewery in West Hartford. The restaurant served up a variety of food options from burgers to tacos, and more.
NewsTimes
EV battery fires burn hot and long. CT firefighters may be ill-equipped to handle them.
Despite the growing popularity of electric vehicles in Connecticut, firefighters across the state have received little to no training on how to combat the intense fires that can erupt in their specialized high-voltage batteries, fire officials say. The lack of adequate training became apparent last month when one of the...
Bristol Press
Bristol Animal Shelter is taking part in the 2022 Clear the Shelters initiative
BRISTOL – As the mission to find forever homes for Bristol’s canine population continues to be a challenge, the Bristol Animal Shelter is taking part in the 2022 Clear the Shelters initiative, led by the NBCUniversal Local division. Clear the Shelters is a nationwide animal welfare donation and...
newbritainindependent.com
Happening in New Britain Aug 15th to 21st
New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, August 15, 2022 to Sunday, August 21st, include…. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to email information on the event to newbritainprogressive@gmail.com. NBHS home games are as available on the CIAC website as of 8/12/2022. With changes that may occur because of weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
'We Will Be Back': West Hartford Restaurant Closes Months After Opening
A Connecticut restaurant is shutting its doors just months after opening. The owner of Phatty Wagon Kitchen in West Hartford announced the closure on Wednesday, Aug. 17. "We are sad to announce we have to close our kitchen at WeHa Brewery due to times being very tough in this industry," the announcement reads. "Though our journey was short, we are very proud of the product we provided and full of joy with the support we received. We will be back, make no mistake about that."
Missing 11-year-old Hartford boy found safe
An 11-year-old boy who was reported missing from Hartford has been found safe, police said.
CT school districts approve armed guards
A school district in Connecticut has voted to add armed security guards to its schools, just a few weeks before the new school year begins.
Comments / 0