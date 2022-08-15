Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Police investigate report of shots fired near Davis Avenue
Paducah Police investigated a report of shots fired on Tuesday evening. Police said they responded to the 1000 block area of Davis Avenue after witnesses reported hearing a single gunshot and people talking in a wooded area near the end of Oak Street. A search of the wooded area did...
KFVS12
Carbondale Police investigating porch theft
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department wants your help identifying a suspect in a theft captured on a surveillance camera. Two suspects were recorded Friday, Aug. 12 on a property on the 300 block of South Glenview Drive. One suspect stole property from the porch as the other...
KFVS12
Two of nine hurt in house explosion in critical condition
wpsdlocal6.com
Police name suspect arrested in Paducah shooting that injured 2
PADUCAH — Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday night at the Five Star gas station across from Noble Park in Paducah. Wednesday afternoon, police released the name of the suspect arrested in connection to the incident. The shooting happened at the Five Star on H.C. Mathis Drive...
KFVS12
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man was seriously injured in a crash on Sunday evening, August 14. The crash happened at 6:25 p.m. on Highway C, one mile south of Pocahontas, in Cape Girardeau County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 49-year old Brian P....
KFVS12
9-year-old juvenile killed in vehicle-bicycle wreck
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A 9-year-old juvenile was killed in a wreck involving a vehicle and a bicycle. The Marion Police Department, Marion Fire Department and United Ambulance Service responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist on the 200 block of East Allen Street. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
9-year-old in Marion killed after being hit by car
MARION, IL- On Friday at about 3:11p.m., the Marion Police Department , Marion Fire Department, and United Ambulance Service responded to a report of a crash in the 200 Block of E. Allen Street, Marion, IL involving a bike and a car. When emergency responders arrived on scene it was...
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with Malden shooting
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County man arrested after leading officers on vehicle chase in Paducah, police say
PADUCAH — A man faces multiple charges after police say he harassed a woman before leading officers on a vehicle chase — nearly hitting another driver — followed by a foot chase through a Paducah neighborhood. The Paducah Police Department says officers responded Friday to a disturbance...
cilfm.com
Four arrested in Jefferson County drug raid
BLUFORD, Ill. (WJPF) – Fentanyl and methamphetamine have been taken off the streets of Jefferson County. Early Tuesday morning, police in tactical gear raided a house in Bluford and arrested four people – two men and two women – on drug charges. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office...
kbsi23.com
Woman arrested in connection to Cape Girardeau robbery
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police arrested a woman in connection with a robbery that happened on August 9. Emma E Stroup, 20, faces a class B felony charge of robbery in the first degree. Stroup is one of the suspects identified after a robbery on Hillcrest...
westkentuckystar.com
Krebs Station crash injures Calvert City woman
A Calvert City woman was injured in a Saturday crash on Krebs Station road. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department said they responded to a crash with injuries on Krebs Station road a little after noon Saturday. Deputies said Holly Hillman of Calvert City was traveling eastbound and turned into a drive at the crest of a hill, pulling in front of Dale Wano of Paducah.
kbsi23.com
Dog found in Perry County cave reunited with family, recovering well
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Jeff Bohnert was stunned to learn that a group of spelunkers had found his 13-year-old dog Abby in a cave about a quarter-mile from his house. “It was like, how could that be? It’s been two months,” he said. Bohnert said Abby...
KFVS12
1 killed in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion
Cape Girardeau woman faces attempted robbery charges connected to shooting. Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt at about 7 a.m. to a report of a house explosion on Monday, August 15. Drone 12 video of Wyatt, Mo. house explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau woman faces attempted robbery charges connected to shooting
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah police seek help locating missing teen
The Paducah Police Department requests the public's help locating a missing teenager. They said 17-year-old Jaedyn Dick was last seen on Anderson Court in Paducah. She is described as a white female, 5'02" tall, weighing 95 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is...
cilfm.com
West Nile Virus detected in Jackson County mosquitoes
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (WJPF) – West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Jackson County. Symptoms of West Nile can include nausea, fever, headache, and body aches. No human cases have yet been reported.
wmix94.com
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – AUGUST 16TH, 2022
MT. VERNON, IL — On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 45-year-old David Robinson of Mt. Vernon was arrested Monday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Possession of Drug...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office warns of potential phone scam
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of a potential phone scam. Someone calls and says you have a summons or that someone in your family needs the summons to be served to them. They go as far as to give...
Missouri house explosion leaves multiple people hurt
A house explosion in southeast Missouri has left several people injured and a neighboring home in flames, authorities say.
