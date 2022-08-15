ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
1440 WROK

Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems

Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
PEORIA, IL
ocscanner.news

ILLINOIS: SHOOTING AT SIX FLAGS

We are getting reports of a shooting at Six Flags in Gurnee Illinois. No other information is available at this time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Education
City
Sherrard, IL
wmay.com

Illinois Modifies COVID Guidelines For Schools

Illinois is modifying its COVID guidelines for schools after the CDC revised its own recommendations for dealing with the virus. Quarantine is no longer advised for students or staff who have been exposed to COVID, as long as they remain asymptomatic. Instead, people in the school setting who’ve been exposed to COVID should wear a high-quality mask for ten days, and get tested for the virus on Day Five. State education officials say the new guidance acknowledges the importance of in-person learning.
ILLINOIS STATE
wrmj.com

82nd Year For New Windsor Rodeo

New Windsor Rodeo week is here. The parade at 5 p.m., Thursday, kicks off the event says rodeo board vice president Kelly Weber. Three nights of rodeo action are set for 7 p.m., Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. This marks the 82nd year for the event.
SPORTS
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois State Fair#Karaoke#Highschool#Sherrard High School#Illinois Ffa Treasurer
foxillinois.com

Temporary Illinois Link card outage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois Link card users temporarily won't be able to make purchases or ATM withdrawals. Scheduled maintenance is set to take place from August 20 to August 21. Officials say this is because the state is transitioning to a new link card system. Link cards will...
ILLINOIS STATE
Travel Maven

5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Iowa You Must See

One of the world's most fascinating geological wonders, Iowa is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs with deep recesses to caves containing waterfalls, all of the caves featured on this list are accessible and open to the public for exploration.
IOWA STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Police say they found West Englewood woman's stolen Kia, but she wasn't told

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ms. Juanita Blalock's car was stolen from in front of her house in West Englewood this past Sunday after she returned from church. We told you her story on Thursday. She was one of hundreds of Kia and Hyundai drivers victimized by a spike in car thefts in Cook County and beyond this summer. It so happens that CBS 2's Tara Molina got a call from Illinois State Police after our Thursday story aired. It turns out state police found the 2020 Kia Sportage early this week – but no one called Blalock until we got involved....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
wcsjnews.com

Police Officials Investigating Fatal Train Vs. Pedestrian Incident

One person was killed in a train vs. pedestrian incident that occurred in Wilmington around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 11th. The Will County Coroner’s Office said an unidentified female was pronounced dead near the North Kankakee Street railroad in Wilmington. An autopsy performed revealed multiple injuries due to...
WILMINGTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy