NFL fans were shocked at how high Mac Jones was ranked in NFL Network's top 100 players

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Mac Jones had a solid rookie year for the New England Patriots.

The 13 INTs weren’t great. But 22 touchdowns and 3,801 yards for a team that ran a fair amount in 2021? That’s good!

But … is that top-100 player good? I don’t think so.

The NFL Network revealed some of the names in its annual top 100 list, which is voted on by the players themselves. So they must have seen something in Jones that we all didn’t, because — according to them — Jones is the 85th best player in the NFL heading into the season.

That’s higher than Kirk Cousins (99). Higher than CeeDee Lamb (95). Not too much higher than Derek Carr (65? OK …) and Russell Wilson (61!).

Fans had takes:

Really?

