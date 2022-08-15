President Joe Biden this week signed into law ambitious new legislation that aims to address human-caused climate change over the next decade. The Inflation Reduction Act, which passed in the House and the Senate along party lines earlier this month, also addresses inflation, the federal budget deficit, prescription drug prices, health insurance subsidies and corporate taxes, among other issues. Biden returned briefly from a vacation to sign the bill into law on Tuesday, reports Jim Tankersley for the New York Times.

