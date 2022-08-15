ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Smithonian

What the Inflation Reduction Act Hopes to Do About Climate Change

President Joe Biden this week signed into law ambitious new legislation that aims to address human-caused climate change over the next decade. The Inflation Reduction Act, which passed in the House and the Senate along party lines earlier this month, also addresses inflation, the federal budget deficit, prescription drug prices, health insurance subsidies and corporate taxes, among other issues. Biden returned briefly from a vacation to sign the bill into law on Tuesday, reports Jim Tankersley for the New York Times.
nationalinterest.org

Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans

The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
Smithonian

People are ‘Hunting’ Invasive Spotted Lanternflies—And You Should, Too

In 2014, swarms of white, red and black speckled bugs showed up around Pennsylvania. Eight years later, sightings of these insects have been reported in over a dozen other states. Spotted lanternflies, native to China and southeast Asia, are a voracious and quickly spreading threat to plants. Now, scientists and local governments are asking people to kill these invasive bugs on sight.
Andrei Tapalaga

60 Years Ago the United States Launched 500 Million Needles Into Space

Project Needles planned to launch nearly 500 million hair-like copper wires into Earth orbit, thereby forming a belt of dipole antennas.NASA. Most people are not aware that our orbit is still filled with millions of small copper needles the size of a hairstring. There have been unofficial reports of people all over the world complaining of copper needles falling from the skies with no logic to common knowledge.
Smithonian

FDA Approves Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids

In an effort to reduce the costs of hearing aids and make the devices more widely available, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finalized a ruling Tuesday that will allow adults with mild to moderate hearing problems to buy hearing aids over the counter and without a prescription. Hearing aids...
