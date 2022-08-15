Read full article on original website
Smithonian
What the Inflation Reduction Act Hopes to Do About Climate Change
President Joe Biden this week signed into law ambitious new legislation that aims to address human-caused climate change over the next decade. The Inflation Reduction Act, which passed in the House and the Senate along party lines earlier this month, also addresses inflation, the federal budget deficit, prescription drug prices, health insurance subsidies and corporate taxes, among other issues. Biden returned briefly from a vacation to sign the bill into law on Tuesday, reports Jim Tankersley for the New York Times.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
North Korea tells South Korean president to 'shut his mouth' after offer of aid
SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Friday South Korea's president should "shut his mouth" after he reiterated that his country was willing to provide economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament.
nationalinterest.org
Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans
The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
A new study claims that two common viruses trigger Alzheimer's
A group of researchers has claimed that chickenpox and herpes viruses can team up to cause Alzheimer's. An experiment on model brains added more evidence to the hypothesis that the viruses responsible for chickenpox and herpes can team up to cause Alzheimer's disease, according to a report published in ScienceAlert on Tuesday.
Smithonian
People are ‘Hunting’ Invasive Spotted Lanternflies—And You Should, Too
In 2014, swarms of white, red and black speckled bugs showed up around Pennsylvania. Eight years later, sightings of these insects have been reported in over a dozen other states. Spotted lanternflies, native to China and southeast Asia, are a voracious and quickly spreading threat to plants. Now, scientists and local governments are asking people to kill these invasive bugs on sight.
60 Years Ago the United States Launched 500 Million Needles Into Space
Project Needles planned to launch nearly 500 million hair-like copper wires into Earth orbit, thereby forming a belt of dipole antennas.NASA. Most people are not aware that our orbit is still filled with millions of small copper needles the size of a hairstring. There have been unofficial reports of people all over the world complaining of copper needles falling from the skies with no logic to common knowledge.
Stocks have soared 16% since June. Here are 2 charts that explain why - and 1 that suggests the rally will soon end.
The S&P 500 has rebounded 17% from its June lows, with investors feeling strangely cheery. The rally has been driven by signs that inflation is cooling and that the Federal Reserve won't hike rates as hard. Yet US economic growth is also slowing sharply — and a recession would spell...
Smithonian
FDA Approves Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids
In an effort to reduce the costs of hearing aids and make the devices more widely available, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finalized a ruling Tuesday that will allow adults with mild to moderate hearing problems to buy hearing aids over the counter and without a prescription. Hearing aids...
