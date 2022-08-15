ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Chelsea Will Make A Third Offer To Leicester City For Wesley Fofana

By Melissa Edwards
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 2 days ago

Thomas Tuchel is refusing to end the transfer window without adding another new centre back and is not giving up on his number one target Wesley Fofana.

Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella make up two of three summer recruits and highlight where Tuchel believes his squad is really lacking; in their Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen-less defence.

Fofana tackling Gabriel Martinelli.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Blues had previously sent in two separate bids for the defender, but both were rejected out of hand by Leicester City, who have been adamant since the beginning of their pursuit that they do not want to sell.

However, the Frenchman has been much more receptive to the move, going as far as taking the Foxes out of his social media bios and leaving cryptic messages along his social media.

The latest report from The Times journalists Tom Roddy and Paul Joyce has claimed that Chelsea will step up their efforts to secure the 21-year-old in the next few days, with the transfer window closing in less than three weeks.

Thiago Silva attends to Fofana during the 2021 FA Cup Final.

IMAGO / PA Images

It is not up for discussion that Leicester will be expecting a much improved deal from the London outfit if they are really serious about getting their man, but what's not clear is how far Todd Boehly and co are willing to go.

