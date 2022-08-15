Read full article on original website
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Donate diapers for families in need
Hannah’s Treasure Chest enriches the lives of children in need by providing care packages of clothes, shoes, books, safety equipment and hygiene items. The organization’s development director Kelly Kempton says one in three American mothers have a hard time providing diapers for their babies, a situation that is exacerbated in Dayton, where 40 percent of children live in poverty according to census.gov.
Porchfest spotlights talent, diversity and community Saturday in St. Anne’s Hill
While the Porchfest concept isn’t unique to Dayton, the local version’s focus on hometown talent, musical diversity and community makes it perfect for the Gem City. The Collaboratory presents the annual outdoor festival utilizing the porches, patios and lawns of more than 45 participating residents in the historic St. Anne’s Hill neighborhood on Saturday, Aug. 20.
Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes
KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
Moeller Brew Barn to open Friday in Dayton: ‘All of our beers tell a story’
Moeller Brew Barn, a new destination located across the street from right field at Day Air Ballpark, is opening to the public Friday. “We built this for the people of Dayton,” said founder and co-owner Nick Moeller. The brewery features a taproom with three bars and over 70 taps,...
Trailer for movie filmed in downtown Middletown available on YouTube
A feature film shot entirely in Middletown is being previewed in a trailer now available to watch on YouTube. The United Front Films crew shot “A Bachelor’s Valentine” throughout downtown Middletown in January. The movie is directed by Middletown native Lana Read, who graduated from Monroe High School in 1990, relocated to Cincinnati, then moved back to Middletown.
Crumbl Cookies to open Huber Heights store
It’s official! Crumbl Cookies is coming to Huber Heights. 🍪💗. Cassidy Salisbury, a PR Strategist for Crumbl Cookies, said they are “very excited” to join the Huber Heights community. Described as the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation, Crumbl Cookies is known for its weekly rotating...
Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival returns next weekend at new location
The Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival, presented by St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church, returns Aug. 26-28 at its new location on the corner of State Route 48 and Nutt Road in Washington Township. “We’re looking forward to seeing our patrons again,” said Will Thomas, vice chair of the Greater...
Dot’s Market announces opening date for Centerville store
Dot’s Market, a locally owned and independently operated grocery store, announced via Facebook the opening date of its third store. “Dot’s Market at Cross Pointe will be open on March 1st, 2023,” noted the Facebook post. “We are excited to open our third store located at Cross Pointe Center in Centerville. We will begin hiring at the first of the year.”
The ‘tomato cage’ comes down: Dayton Convention Center renovations kick off
‘This is the beginning of something special;’ $31 million upgrade aims to revitalize downtown anchor. Construction crews on Tuesday began to remove the three-story steel mesh cylindrical sculpture at the entrance of the Dayton Convention Center that was installed as part of renovations completed about 15 years ago. The...
New Kettering park to include zip line, links to UD, regional trail system
KETTERING — Plans to add a new 19-acre neighborhood park near Kettering Business Park include a zip line and a bike path feeding into the regional trail system. Gentile Park’s path would provide a link to the Dayton-Kettering Connector at Wiltshire Boulevard, a newly installed piece of a pedestrian trail that extends to the University of Dayton’s campus, records show.
Area professor working with data-driven tech that improves golf swings
Science and analytics have become common in sports. That is probably most visible in baseball with the bizarre movement of an entire infield of four players shifting to one side or the other of second base because of tendencies of a particular batter to hit to one side. Baseball hitting...
Slight chance of rain this afternoon; Partly cloudy, warm through Friday
It will be partly cloudy and warm today, with a slight chance for rain in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Clouds will decrease in the evening for mostly clear skies overnight. Highs will be around 81 degrees, falling to around 61 degrees overnight. Thursday will...
New restaurant planned at Austin Landing
The Park Grille & Bar, a new restaurant, is in the works at Austin Landing. The restaurant will reside in the former spot of Bar 145 and Reset Bar, Kim Bowman, property manager at Austin Landing, confirmed on Aug. 15. According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, Kaboom Bros...
Beloved downtown optical business to close in Fire Blocks District
Downtown Dayton Optical is closing after more than 13 years of operation in the Fire Blocks District, which patrons say is a big loss for a busy section of the city that has been recently transformed by small, independent businesses like the affordable eyewear shop. The Dayton Daily News was...
