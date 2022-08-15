ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Former Alabama Star Reveals He Constantly Fought With Nick Saban

Najee Harris dominated at Alabama before beginning a bright NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The running back broke Derrick Henry's school records for all-time rushing yards and touchdowns before becoming a first-round selection. However, his time with the Crimson Tide didn't always go smoothly. Appearing on The...
Lane Kiffin says Ole Miss found their new punter “at a keg party or something”

College football fans, we are less than two weeks away from the start of Week 0. We are waiting for kickoff like your girlfriend for PSLs to drop. The vibes make Christmas Eve seem like just another Tuesday. We are yearning and burning for college football in ways that are not altogether wholesome, and if you thought we had reached your Maximum Anticipation Threshold, think again.
Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday

Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
SEC QB reportedly 'walking away from football'

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan announced Monday that he will be stepping away from the game of football. According to Kristian Garic of WWL Radio New Orleans, Brennan was informed that he will not be the starting quarterback this fall. LSU head coach Brian Kelly confirmed the report with a statement...
Kiffin, Ole Miss leaning on transfers to keep winning going

Lane Kiffin needs only a quick look around the practice field to take inventory of the changes at Mississippi. There’s no Matt Corral flinging passes to Dontario Drummond. Kiffin also has new coordinators on both sides of the ball and an all-new offensive backfield. Kiffin leaned heavily on the transfer portal at various positions trying to sustain the success coming off the program’s first 10-win regular season.
