Former Alabama Star Reveals He Constantly Fought With Nick Saban
Najee Harris dominated at Alabama before beginning a bright NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The running back broke Derrick Henry's school records for all-time rushing yards and touchdowns before becoming a first-round selection. However, his time with the Crimson Tide didn't always go smoothly. Appearing on The...
Lane Kiffin Is Looking Forward To 1 College Football Game This Season
We're just a few weeks away from the start of the 2022 college football season and this year's SEC West is primed to be as competitive as ever. For Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, there's one game he's looking forward over all the others. As you might have guessed, it's the November 12 home game against Alabama.
Alabama Football: Against Bama what Steve Sarkisian could, should and must do
The Texas Longhorns football program faces a reality check against Alabama Football in Austin. On top of already being a decided underdog, recent injuries have moved the Longhorns from a long shot to pull off an upset – to no shot. A short list of the difficulties facing Sarkisian...
Golf Digest
Lane Kiffin says Ole Miss found their new punter “at a keg party or something”
College football fans, we are less than two weeks away from the start of Week 0. We are waiting for kickoff like your girlfriend for PSLs to drop. The vibes make Christmas Eve seem like just another Tuesday. We are yearning and burning for college football in ways that are not altogether wholesome, and if you thought we had reached your Maximum Anticipation Threshold, think again.
Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday
Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
saturdaytradition.com
SEC QB reportedly 'walking away from football'
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan announced Monday that he will be stepping away from the game of football. According to Kristian Garic of WWL Radio New Orleans, Brennan was informed that he will not be the starting quarterback this fall. LSU head coach Brian Kelly confirmed the report with a statement...
Steelers RB Najee Harris reveals how he stood up to Nick Saban at Alabama
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris had a breakout rookie season last year. He showed that he was ready for the NFL day one. Apparently, it didn’t happen overnight either. Harris was a strong, powerful tailback in college at Alabama for Nick Saban. But unlike many of Saban’s players, Harris was not one to back down from the legendary coach.
Alabama is not giving up on Texas DB commit Malik Muhammad
Alabama's Travaris Robinson remains in contact with Texas Longhorns cornerback commitment Malik Muhammad. Will Bama receive another visit?
Najee Harris Says He Felt ‘Belittled’ by Nick Saban in 2020
The Steelers running back previously opened up about the two clashing during his college career at Alabama.
Alabama Morning Drive: What Nick Saban said following the Tide's first scrimmage of fall camp
Good morning, Tide fans! Welcome to our Monday edition of Alabama Morning Drive. I hope each of you had a fantastic weekend as we continue to inch closer and closer to the start of the 2022 college football season. On Saturday, head coach Nick Saban and the Alabama football team...
Kiffin, Ole Miss leaning on transfers to keep winning going
Lane Kiffin needs only a quick look around the practice field to take inventory of the changes at Mississippi. There’s no Matt Corral flinging passes to Dontario Drummond. Kiffin also has new coordinators on both sides of the ball and an all-new offensive backfield. Kiffin leaned heavily on the transfer portal at various positions trying to sustain the success coming off the program’s first 10-win regular season.
Alabama Football: 3 bold predictions for Crimson Tide in 2022
Alabama football won the SEC title and a Heisman winner in 2021, but the Crimson Tide was still disappointed, and here are bold predictions for 2022. The expectations are high for Alabama football heading into the 2022 season. But that’s nothing new under head coach Nick Saban. It’s basically...
Alabama Football Recruiting Insider Report: Commitments set to enroll early, first year assistant coach grades
The Insider Report/recruiting thoughts highlights the latest scoop regarding the Alabama Crimson Tide. It’s been a busy month with commitments. It may slow down on the commitment front for. a few weeks, but plenty of news has happened and will continue to drop throughout the next few weeks. The...
