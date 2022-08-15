Read full article on original website
inforney.com
Natural gas pipeline to pass through Washington County
The Matterhorn Express Pipeline Project is an approximately 580 mile, intrastate pipeline, designed to transport up to 2.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico to the Katy Area of Texas. The pipeline will pass through Southwest Washington...
kwhi.com
RUN FOR THE YOUTH OF WASHINGTON CO. DONATES $56,000 TO BRENHAM ATHLETICS
Brenham athletic programs received a significant contribution on Monday from a local organization. Run for the Youth of Washington County, the group that puts on the Blue Bell Fun Run each spring, presented a $56,000 donation for Brenham athletics during Monday’s Brenham School Board meeting. Crystal Locke, board president...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO DISCUSS INFRASTRUCTURE MANUAL AT NEXT MEETING
The Brenham City Council is scheduled to hear a presentation on the City of Brenham’s Infrastructure Design Manual at their next meeting. The Public Infrastructure Design Manual would enforce the quality of professional design standards and materials used for the construction of public infrastructure, such as the water utility and road network within the City of Brenham.
kwhi.com
CHAPPELL HILL GARDEN CLUB DONATES $3,000 TO WASHINGTON CO. EMS
An organization promoting beautification in Chappell Hill has donated to Washington County first responders. The Chappell Hill Garden Club gave Washington County EMS a donation of $3,000 on Tuesday, during Washington County Commissioners Court. Garden Club President Dale Ramey recalled the care EMS provided to her late husband, Bobby, saying...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
CONSTRUCTION COMPANY DEFIES BURN BAN ORDER-REPEATED CITATIONS AND MULTIPLE TRIPS BY FIREFIGHTERS
“MAGNOLIA RIDGE DEVELOPMENT CONTINUES TO BURN”. This company believes it is cheaper to pay the fines than to pay to have the land clearing debris hauled off. They also believe that their profit from the jobs they do is more important than everyone’s local home. Maybe the power of sharing their way of doing business on FB reduces their future job potential in our area.
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING TUESDAY FOR FIVE FIELD FARM
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Tuesday) for an equestrian center east of Brenham. The Chamber will welcome new member Five Field Farm, located at 9400 Champion Lane on the Dos Brisas Ranch, with a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. Five Field Farm offers...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM, BURTON STUDENTS RETURN TO SCHOOL
Washington County students return to the classroom today (Wednesday). Brenham and Burton ISDs open today for the start of the new school year. Opening enrollment at Brenham ISD is projected at 4,953 students, while approximately 521 students are enrolled in Burton ISD. A priority for both Brenham ISD Superintendent Dr....
kwhi.com
MORAN ELECTED TO TEXAS 4-H COUNCIL
A Washington County 4-H member was recently elected to the Texas 4-H Council, and participated in a retreat at West Texas A&M University to prepare her for her upcoming year representing 4-Hers across Texas. Madison Moran was elected District 11 4-H Council Chairman. She is the daughter of David and...
kagstv.com
Firefighters battle Washington County wildfire
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — The Burns Creek fire broke out near the Lake Somerville area on August 7 and quickly spread to 100 acres of land. On August 8, the fire had grown to approximately 300 acres. There have been efforts to extinguish the fire by the Texas A&M Forest Service, as well as a number of fire departments from Washington County.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO DISCUSS SUMMER, BACK-TO-SCHOOL STAFF DEVELOPMENT
Brenham ISD’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction will be tomorrow's (Thursday) guest for the Brenham ISD Roundtable on KWHI. Brandi Hendrix will discuss the summer months and staff development to prepare for the start of school. The program can be heard every Thursday during the school year at...
Supply shortages delaying Hwy. 105 project in Montgomery
The Texas Department of Transportation is continuing its work to improve Hwy. 105 between FM 2854 and I-45 from Montgomery through Conroe. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) A project on Hwy. 105 to add raised medians, widen the pavement and modify traffic signals between FM 2854 and I-45 was 24% complete...
kwhi.com
COMMUNITY CORNER TO DISCUSS WASHINGTON CO. CHAMBER EVENTS, GUNS & HOSES BLOOD DRIVE
Two guests will be featured on this week’s Community Corner on KWHI. Chamber President Jamie Rankin and Business Programs Manager Shae Janner will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Tuesday) morning about upcoming Chamber events. Retired Brenham firefighter Rob Aguilar will discuss the Guns and Hoses Blood Drive, happening Friday and...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM, BURTON SCHOOLS RECEIVE PASSING TEA GRADES
The Brenham and Burton school districts received passing grades in their new accountability ratings released this (Monday) morning by the Texas Education Agency. Brenham ISD received a “B” accountability grade of 81, while Burton ISD scored an “A” grade of 94. Brenham ISD Superintendent Dr. Tylor...
Construction to begin this fall for Katy’s historic J.V. Cardiff & Sons Rice Dryer
The landmark, located at 5321 First St. in Katy, has been mostly unmaintained for decades. (Laura Robb/Community Impact Newspaper) After nearly three decades of disuse, a plan for new life for Katy’s J.V. Cardiff & Sons Rice Dryer is underway. A permit for $2.1 million in construction to the...
lonelyplanet.com
Past and future meet in quaint-but-hip Brenham, Texas
Brenham weaves together Texas’ legendary past with a modern, hip vibe © Image courtesy of Visit Brenham, Texas; Graphics by Jacob Rhoades / Lonely Planet. Want a charming destination that weaves together Texas’ legendary past with a modern, hip vibe? Look no further than Brenham, Texas, conveniently located halfway between Houston and Austin. It’s the perfect hub for a region full of callbacks to history and a forward-looking energy.
kwhi.com
SNOOK VFD HOSTING THEIR 50TH ANNUAL FUNDRAISER
The Snook Volunteer Fire Department is getting ready for their 50th Annual Barbecue Fundraiser. The fundraiser is being held on Sunday, August 28, at the SPJST Lodge #9 located at 457 County Road 269 in Snook. Barbecue Chicken and Sausage plates are being served from 11am-1pm at a cost of...
foodsafetynews.com
Blue Bell criminal trial ends in mistrial
BULLETIN — The United States v. Paul Kruse trial in Austin, Texas ended Monday in a mistrial. The jury apparently split 10-to-2 with the majority wanting to acquit the 67-year-old retired president of Blue Bell Creameries, based in Brenham, Texas. He was tried on federal felony counts of conspiracy and fraud related to a 2015 listeriosis outbreak that shut down Blue Bell’s ice cream production in three states and caused the recall of all its products.
cw39.com
Nightly total closure of I-45 in The Woodlands begins Tuesday
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KIAH) — TxDOT continues construction projects around Houston with a total closure of I-45 between The Woodlands Parkway and Rayford Road. Starting Tuesday, August 16, at 9 p.m. all southbound lanes will be shutdown and traffic will be diverted to the frontage road. Drivers will be able to reenter the freeway at the next available entrance ramp after Rayford Rd.
Woodlands Online& LLC
45 South @ FM1488 Closure
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- IH 45 Southbound, all lanes, will be closed from Friday 8/19/22 at 9 pm until Monday 8/22/22 at 5 am. TxDOT crews are replacing the metal “finger joint” on the San Jacinto River Bridge before the FM 1488 Exit. SB vehicles will be detoured at the Creighton Road exit to the I45 Feeder.
kwhi.com
GRIMES COUNTY SENDS PAROLEE BACK TO PRISON FOR 40 YEARS
A parolee that led law enforcement on a chase from Grimes County to Walker County is going to be spending the next 40 years in prison. On December 16, 2020, the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance in the Bedias area. 57-year-old Scott Hunter Colley fled the...
