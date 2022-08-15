Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-vehicle crash blocks section of Highway 9 near Longs; 1 person taken to hospital
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a two-vehicle crash that blocked a section of Highway 9 near Longs in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash near Harvest Moon Drive was reported at 7:53 a.m., the South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s traffic […]
1 person suffers minor injuries in early morning Myrtle Beach area house fire
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person suffered minor injuries during a house fire early Wednesday morning on Grousewood Drive in the Myrtle Beach area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR responded at 5:19 a.m. and crews quickly got the fire under control. The injured person was treated at the scene and later taken […]
Police report lists ‘reckless driving’ as possible charge in North Myrtle Beach fiery crash
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An incident report provides new details on a fiery crash that damaged several vehicles and three homes in North Myrtle Beach. North Myrtle Beach police said just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday they saw a car speeding and swerving on South Ocean Boulevard. Police...
1 hurt in crash near Highway 707 and Dick Pond Road, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a two-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 707 and Dick Pond Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR responded at 7:46 a.m. to the crash, which blocked lanes of traffic in the area. Motorists are asked to avoid […]
‘Pretty scary’: Homeowner, neighbor describes early morning Socastee house fire; 1 hurt
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The roof of a home was left blackened and charred after flames engulfed it early Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to Grousewood Drive in the Socastee area at 5:19 a.m. and was assisted by Myrtle Beach Fire. The injured person was transported...
1 dead after fiery single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle wreck in Georgetown County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 1:45 p.m. a 2002 Chevy Tahoe was traveling south on Hwy 41 when it went over the road to the left, overturned, and caught fire.
1 dead after vehicle overturns, catches fire in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died after a vehicle overturned Saturday night and caught fire. The crash happened on SC 41 south of Morgan Avenue near Andrews, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones. Jones said a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on...
Driver dies in rollover crash near Andrews in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe was killed early Saturday in a rollover crash near Andrews in Georgetown County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened about 1:45 a.m. on Highway 41, also known as South Morgan Avenue, Master Trooper David Jones said. The 2022 Tahoe was headed […]
Missing woman with Alzheimer’s found safe, Horry County PD says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County woman diagnosed with Alzheimer’s who was reported missing and “at risk,” has been found safe, Horry County police say. Elizabeth “Betty” Harvath, 76, was reported as last seen leaving her home in Little River around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Crews work to clean up 1,000-gallon fuel spill in Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are working to clean up a fuel spill Tuesday morning in Little River. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to the 1,000-gallon spill in the area of Park Street Extention. Officials added there are no injuries and no threats to the public...
Nearly 700 power outages reported in Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Nearly 700 customers are without power Monday night in the Conway area. Horry Electric Cooperative posted to Facebook and said the outage is due to a broken pole from a car crash. They said a pole replacement takes a minimum of four hours from...
Myrtle Beach neighborhood evacuated while authorities investigate ‘suspicious item’ on Futrell Drive
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach authorities have evacuated an area on Futrell Drive after a “suspicious item” was found at a home Monday afternoon, a city police spokesman said. Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest said “the area is safe and anyone who may be affected has been moved to safety” but […]
Brunswick County man found dead along side of the highway
WALLACE, NC (WWAY) — A body was spotted earlier today by a driver heading down Highway 117 South in Wallace. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Police have identified the body as 61-year-old Sydney Louis Miller from Brunswick County. Miller’s body has been sent to...
5 dogs placed under quarantine after man attacked in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Five dogs have been placed under quarantine following an attack of a man Monday afternoon on Oven Bottom Road in the Lake View community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Animal Shelter Director Randy Grimsley. Grimsley said at this time they aren’t sure...
Vehicles, rental home damaged in fiery North Myrtle Beach crash
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A rental home and a number of vehicles were damaged after a fiery crash in North Myrtle Beach early Sunday. The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers saw a vehicle involved in a collision involving private property in the area of 6th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard at around 4:20 a.m.
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on scene Tuesday evening of a person found shot to death in a car on River Bend Drive just outside of Timmonsville, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said at this time officers are in the early stages of the...
Missing Little River woman with Alzheimer’s found safe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing Little River woman with Alzheimer’s was found safe, according to police. The woman has been reunited with her family. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information has been removed from the story.
Woman dead in alligator attack near Hilton Head; 2nd person killed in SC this summer
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD/WNCN) – Authorities responded to an alligator attack that killed a woman in Sun City Monday — less than two months after a man was killed in an alligator attack in the Myrtle Beach area. According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to reports...
Body found near Timmonsville identified as missing man; being investigated as homicide
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A body found Tuesday evening near Timmonsville has been identified as that of a missing man, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. The body was found in the 1700 block of Timmons Road, according to Major Michael Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating along with […]
Person bitten by 'some type of marine life' at Myrtle Beach oceanfront
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a scene in Myrtle Beach Monday afternoon for reports of a person being bitten. A person had an encounter with some type of marine life, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. Witnesses said a woman was...
