Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
South Carolina State
Horry County, SC
WMBF

1 dead after fiery single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle wreck in Georgetown County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 1:45 p.m. a 2002 Chevy Tahoe was traveling south on Hwy 41 when it went over the road to the left, overturned, and caught fire.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

1 dead after vehicle overturns, catches fire in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died after a vehicle overturned Saturday night and caught fire. The crash happened on SC 41 south of Morgan Avenue near Andrews, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones. Jones said a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on...
#Traffic Accident#The South Carolina Dept
wpde.com

Crews work to clean up 1,000-gallon fuel spill in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are working to clean up a fuel spill Tuesday morning in Little River. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to the 1,000-gallon spill in the area of Park Street Extention. Officials added there are no injuries and no threats to the public...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
wpde.com

Nearly 700 power outages reported in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Nearly 700 customers are without power Monday night in the Conway area. Horry Electric Cooperative posted to Facebook and said the outage is due to a broken pole from a car crash. They said a pole replacement takes a minimum of four hours from...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County man found dead along side of the highway

WALLACE, NC (WWAY) — A body was spotted earlier today by a driver heading down Highway 117 South in Wallace. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Police have identified the body as 61-year-old Sydney Louis Miller from Brunswick County. Miller’s body has been sent to...
WALLACE, NC
abcnews4.com

5 dogs placed under quarantine after man attacked in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Five dogs have been placed under quarantine following an attack of a man Monday afternoon on Oven Bottom Road in the Lake View community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Animal Shelter Director Randy Grimsley. Grimsley said at this time they aren’t sure...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Vehicles, rental home damaged in fiery North Myrtle Beach crash

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A rental home and a number of vehicles were damaged after a fiery crash in North Myrtle Beach early Sunday. The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers saw a vehicle involved in a collision involving private property in the area of 6th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard at around 4:20 a.m.
wpde.com

Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on scene Tuesday evening of a person found shot to death in a car on River Bend Drive just outside of Timmonsville, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said at this time officers are in the early stages of the...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

