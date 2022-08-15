Read full article on original website
Related
Williamson Daily News
Herd hoops players help out eastern Kentucky flood victims
HUNTINGTON — Thursday was scheduled to be the last summer workout for Marshall’s men’s basketball team. Instead of physical work, they took part in an exercise that benefited both the community and the team’s chemistry.
Williamson Daily News
Miners dominate River View in scrimmage game
NEWTOWN — Mingo Central head coach Chase Moore had a lot of positives to take away from the Miners’ first scrimmage of the 2022 season Saturday afternoon at James H. “Buck” Harless Stadium. While they did not keep score of the game, the Miners dominated the...
wymt.com
Knott Central Football Head Coach Joe Beder resigns
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott Central head football coach Joe Beder has resigned, athletic director Justin Amburgey confirmed Tuesday afternoon. Beder was named the new football coach in January, succeeding Brock Hall. Previously, Beder held the position from 2005-09, going 12-41 during his first stint. The program will announce a...
thelevisalazer.com
SEPTEMBERFEST 2022: Friday night will showcase Bobby Cyrus and wife Teddy, Larry Cordle, Noah Thompson and headliner Ricky Skaggs
On Monday August 15, 2022 the Lawrence County Fiscal Court had a Regularly Scheduled Monthly Meeting at the Fred M Vinson Museum in Louisa, Kentucky at 5:30PM. LC Tourism Chairman Wes Kingsmore was in attendance with Secretary Susie Chambers, Treasurer Brenda Hardwick, members Keith Chaffin, Chris Jobe and Debbie Hill. Rita Parker was absent. Also attending were LC Economic Development director Vince Doty and Louisa Mayor Harold Slone.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamson Daily News
Man announces 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame induction class
MAN — The newest class of the Man High School Athletic Hall of Fame has been announced as seven Hillbilly graduates have been added to the group. The newest additions to the Hall of Fame were announced by the Man Quarterback Club, which serves as the booster organization for the Man Hillbillies football team.
Williamson Daily News
Meta enters broadband partnership for Mingo, Logan
WILLIAMSON — Meta, formerly known as Facebook, recently announced it had partnered with Appalachian Power Company and Gigabeam to provide fiber internet service to more than 13,000 people in Logan and Mingo counties. “We’re excited to announce our new partnership with Appalachian Power Company (APC) and Gigabeam to bring...
Williamson Daily News
Dwight Williamson: Logan could use a community timepiece
Several years prior to the COVID situation, my wife and I made the decision that summer vacation visits to Myrtle Beach, Virginia Beach, Busch Gardens, the Outer Banks, Tennessee or just about any other getaway should be placed on the back burner of our lives, simply because we realized that we were consistently leaving West Virginia for other locations, when we really had not visited all of our own state. Something about that just didn’t make sense.
Williamson Daily News
MU med students travel to eastern Kentucky for flood relief effort
HUNTINGTON — Students from Marshall University’s School of Medicine and School of Pharmacy traveled to eastern Kentucky to provide relief after floods devastated the region late last month. Members of the Marshall Medical Outreach administered vaccines for tetanus and hepatitis A and administered medical and mental health checkups...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vanessa Baker still missing after Eastern Kentucky floods
"She was just cheerful," Vanessa's nephew, Anthony Mullins, said. "Good to be around. I'll never forget her laugh."
Williamson Daily News
Mingo Schools Central Office recovering from flood damage
WILLIAMSON — Like many other areas, the Mingo County Schools Central Office sustained some damage in the recent flooding. Maintenance Director William Hensley said the building was evacuated during the Aug. 1 flooding. He said Servpro has been working to clean up offices and other areas on the first flood that sustained water damage.
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County man perishes in single vehicle wreck
An Evarts man died as a result of a single vehicle incident last Tuesday. David Smith, 74, was pronounced deceased at the scene. According to a news release, at approximately 3:54 p.m. on Tuesday, Kentucky State Police Post 10, Harlan, received a report of a single vehicle collision on KY 38 in the Ages Community. Kentucky State Police Troopers responded to the scene and began an investigation. The initial investigation indicates Smith was operating a 1994 Chevrolet pickup truck on KY 38 when he left the road and hit a ditch. Smith was partially ejected from the vehicle when the truck overturned. Harlan County Coroner Phillip Bianchi responded to the scene and pronounced Smith deceased. Smith was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.
WSAZ
Golf cart, equipment stolen during breaking and entering
KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) – After two break-ins, West Virginia State Police has released a photo of a person they are searching for in connection with several thefts. According to State Police, the person is accused of stealing a green Yamaha golf cart loaded down with equipment worth close to $9,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAZ
Parent involvement with Cabell County Schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Parent involvement can be an important part of your child’s education. Dr. Ashley Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four to give some tips.
Williamson Daily News
University of Pikeville provides flood relief support
PIKEVILLE -- The University of Pikeville (UPIKE) has launched the UPIKE Family Flood Support initiative to assist areas devastated by recent flooding. Established in 2020, the UPIKE Student Emergency Fund was created to help students continue their education at UPIKE after being impacted by an emergency or disaster. Visit upike.edu/floodrelief and click Give Now to donate.
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Aug. 3 and returned 22 felony indictments, three felony informations and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
spectrumnews1.com
Eastern Kentucky community works together to create a temporary bridge to cross
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — The mantra “Kentuckians helping Kentuckians” continues in the most flood-ravaged parts of the state. Many bridges have been destroyed, cutting off access to people’s homes. In Knott County, one man started working on a solution to help his neighbors get access to the main road.
Family and friends mourn the loss of 12-year-old shot to death in Kentucky
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — On Monday, dozens of Stacia Collins’ closest friends and family members were in tears as they said their final goodbyes to the young 12-year-old girl they say was taken from them too soon. “It’s sad, you can’t ever deal with it,” said Collins’ best friend Hayley Oiler. “I miss talking […]
Metro News
City of Huntington officials hopeful following bid letting on Hal Greer Blvd project
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A major renovation project to Huntington’s Hal Greer Boulevard is one step closer following the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) accepting bids on the plan in the past week. The DOH announced the project, which stretches from Washington Boulevard to Third Avenue in Huntington,...
Ironton Tribune
South Point remains identified as Boyd County man
SOUTH POINT — South Point police have identified a set of human remains found in the village last month. Police chief Chris Mahjer said on Friday, that through dental records, they were able to identify the remains as being those of Edward Tate Jr, 33, of Boyd County, Kentucky, who had gone missing more than a year ago. He was last seen by family on March 7, 2021, after leaving home in his car in the morning to get food for the family.
Williamson Daily News
King Coal Festival questions continue
WILLIAMSON — More questions have arisen surrounding the King Coal Festival, traditionally held the third weekend of September each year in Williamson. Recent developments include a letter sent to the city of Williamson by the Action in Mingo group, and the approval of a King Coal Festival to be held in Kermit the same weekend as the one scheduled in Williamson.
Comments / 0