ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
landgrantholyland.com

Four-star safety pledge eyes two Ohio State trips in September

A defensive back commitment from Florida revealed on Tuesday that he misses Columbus, and fortunately he won’t be waiting much longer to get back to the Ohio State campus. Plus, the head coach of the Buckeyes latest commitment discusses what he can bring to the table for the defensive secondary in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ask LGHL: How does losing Evan Pryor impact the Ohio State offense?

Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Roddy Gayle Jr.

As the basketball offseason continues and we move into the fall, Land-Grant Holy Land will put out our basketball player and team previews. There will be two previews a week leading all the way into the start of the season, starting with player previews. Last time we went with big...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy