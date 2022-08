The Notre Dame football team may have a tough schedule in 2022, but all that means is that they control their destiny this upcoming season. The Notre Dame football team will certainly be one to watch this upcoming season, as they play in some of the biggest games of the 2022 slate for college football. The Irish were recently ranked at No. 5 overall in the first AP Poll, so there are high expectations for the team in Marcus Freeman’s first season as head coach as well.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO