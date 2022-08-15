Read full article on original website
Alabama Football: 3 bold predictions for Crimson Tide in 2022
Alabama football won the SEC title and a Heisman winner in 2021, but the Crimson Tide was still disappointed, and here are bold predictions for 2022. The expectations are high for Alabama football heading into the 2022 season. But that’s nothing new under head coach Nick Saban. It’s basically...
Top Alabama target Edric Hill moves up decision date
Alabama is after a number of top defensive linemen in the class of 2023, especially considering it’s a position of need for Nick Saban and company this cycle. One prospect of note is Edric Hill, a four-star recruit from Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City, now has a commitment date set for Monday, Aug. 22. He will decide between Alabama, LSU, Mizzou, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.
Nick Saban Prepping Alabama for Its Next Football Evolution
In 15 seasons in Tuscaloosa, the coach has won national championships with stifling defenses and wide-open offenses. So what will he do next?
ESPN names Alabama's biggest question mark heading into 2022 season
The Alabama Crimson Tide will enter the 2022 season as No. 1 in nearly every ranking and poll that is released ahead of Week 1. Nick Saban’s squad will be favored to win every game this year and is expected to make it to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game with a perfect record.
Paul Finebaum Identifies Alabama's Biggest National Championship 'Threat'
Alabama is the overwhelming favorite to win the College Football Playoff National Championship this season. Can any team stand in the Crimson Tide's way? Paul Finebaum thinks it's worth keeping any eye on one potential "threat." Finebaum has identified Ohio State football to be the biggest national championship threat to...
Jermaine Burton explains his thought process in decision to transfer to Alabama
Jermaine Burton has made a smooth transition to Alabama following his transfer from Georgia, and the wide receiver even said that his new teammates have congratulated him on the national championship. Burton said he’s not looking back at his time with Georgia, and instead focusing on this team and what Alabama can do this season.
Tuscaloosa, Alabama Ranks High in Something Other Than Football
Tuscaloosa, Alabama is known for The University of Alabama plus everything sports-related, especially football. Our wonderful town is nearly centered around the wildly successful Crimson Tide football program. Just recently Bama football regained the top spot in recruiting rankings. As reported by Tide 100.9, “Alabama is sitting at No. 1...
Former Alabama Edge Enters Transfer Portal
Former Alabama edge Eyabi Anoma has entered the transfer portal for the third time, according to Chris Hummer from 247Sports. The former five-star recruit received his offer in January 2017 and went on three unofficial visits and an official visit before his commitment, signing, and enrollment in January of 2018.
Live Steps Away from Bryant-Denny Stadium in this Tuscaloosa Condo
If you have ever wanted to live super close to Bryant-Denny Stadium, now is the time. A perfect condo has hit the real estate market that literally is steps away from Crimson Tide tailgating and more. This condo that is located in a prime location is listed by Wilson Glaze...
SBLive's LA City Section Top 10 Football Preseason Rankings: Birmingham starts at No. 1
The Patriots won the LA City Section Open Division title 24-14 over San Pedro last season.
Alabama's Andrews Sports Medicine adds 2 surgeons
Charles Pitts, MD, and Christopher Beaumont, MD, have joined Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center in Birmingham, Ala., according to a press release sent to Becker's. Both physicians graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham's orthopedic surgery residency program in 2021. Dr. Beaumont completed his fellowship training at the...
Birmingham may have lost historic Terminal Station, but…
Today’s guest columnist is Gordon G. Martin. But I feel we sometimes focus on our failures and forget to celebrate our victories. How many of you have had an opportunity to visit Charlotte, North Carolina?. Charlotte’s downtown will impress you with its shiny new buildings. But where are...
‘Even my own mother went up it’: Tuscaloosa grain elevator demolished
With the demolition of the Tuscaloosa grain elevator completed, locals reflect on the structure's legacy as a popular trespassing spot.
Trans student rejected from every sorority at University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (TND) — A transgender woman with a large social media following has revealed she was rejected by every University of Alabama sorority during recruitment season. Grant Sikes, who has hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers and millions of views on her videos, has been documenting her efforts...
Faith in Action Alabama continues pursuit of justice and longevity in community with second support grant
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT)– The Birmingham police department has recorded over 80 homicides so far this year in Birmingham. Five homicides occurred in Birmingham just last week. With the recent uptick in crime here in the Magic City, a local community-based group is working toward being a positive force in hopes of turning this cycle of […]
High speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood.
Tuscaloosa County to host second chance hiring event
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — West AlabamaWorks! will be partnering with the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office to host a hiring event at the end of August. The hiring event will be focused on finding jobs for qualified men and women who have a criminal history and need a second chance at employment. The Tuscaloosa DA’s […]
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
5 great meat-and-three restaurants in the Birmingham area
Meat-and-three is comfort food: classic, hearty and satisfying. Folks in Alabama have plenty of options when they want a plate filled with country fried steak, Greek chicken, fried catfish, fried pork chops or beef tips and rice, surrounded by a plethora of yummy side dishes. (When mac and cheese is listed as a vegetable, you know you’re in the right place.)
Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
