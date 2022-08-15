Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 19-21
From racing to runways to reggae, there’s something for everyone to do this weekend in the Pittsburgh area. MotoAmerica Superbikes at Pittsburgh is planned for 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Pittsburgh International Race Complex at 201 Penndale Road, Wampum, Lawrence County. MotoAmerica...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Step Up Your Wedding Photos at These Pittsburgh Locales
Pittsburgh may be known for its bridges, but the city also has countless staircases that are bound to elevate any wedding photoshoot. One popular location for staircase pictures is the Carnegie Museums in Oakland. Tony Araujo, co-owner of Araujo Photography, describes the staircase near the museum’s main entrance as one of his favorite locations for wedding photos.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Banana split celebration returns to Latrobe this weekend
There is a bunch of appeeling fun in store for Latrobe this weekend. Beginning Friday, the city will kick off the 2022 Great American Banana Split Celebration to commemorate the invention of the dairy delight. Latrobe pharmacist David Strickler created the fruity treat in 1904 at Tassell Pharmacy on Ligonier Street.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Remember When: New Ken's Aluminum City Terrace still going strong 81 years since inception
As World War II approached, New Kensington was truly “The Aluminum City.”. In 1940, there were 7,500 people employed at ALCOA facilities in the city at the riverfront aluminum works, the powder plant along the river in Plum and at the research center along Freeport Road. Thousands of other...
butlerradio.com
Presentation Will Look At Butler’s Lost History
Some lesser-known local stories will be the focus of a new free presentation scheduled for later this week. Local storyteller Bill May will present the tale of Butler’s Lost History in the Alameda Park Carousel Shelter beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. This program will include stories of the Nixon...
pghcitypaper.com
“Bring earplugs”: Skull Fest brings punk, heavy metal to the ’Burgh
Don’t be surprised to hear Dusty Hanna, Skull Fest co-founder and owner of Allentown’s Skull Records, being wished a “Happy Birthday” during this weekend’s 12th annual punk and heavy metal festival. It’s not actually his birthday, but he doesn’t correct them — the gathering of over 70 hardcore acts is one heck of a way to celebrate another rotation around the sun. It’s all due to Skull Fest’s origins as a 30th birthday party thrown in 2009 for Hanna and his festival co-founder, Jimmy Rose.
nextpittsburgh.com
Your move: Would you live in one of these dome homes?
Not long after Kevin Schwarz listed a geodesic dome home in Penn Hills for sale, a real estate agent for a woman in California called to express her interest. “They don’t come up very often. It’s a unique property,” says Schwarz, a Keller Williams agent who became a quick study on dome homes when Stephen and Christina Burns asked him to list their Penn Hills property at 520 Crocus Ave. for $180,000. They’re relocating to Cleveland, where they’ll try to find another unique house.
PhillyBite
Exploring Buttermilk Falls in Armstrong County
Philadelphia, PA - The most dramatic waterfall in western Pennsylvania is located just east of Pittsburgh in the nature area of Buttermilk Falls in Armstrong County. Despite its soaring 46-foot height, Buttermilk Falls is easy to reach and off the beaten path, with an accessible trail to the waterfall platform that does not venture into the gorge. Further along the trail, less-maintained trails lead across the creek for additional views. A walk to the waterfall is less than a quarter mile.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gatto Harley-Davidson moving from Tarentum; watersports, bike sales will remain
A cycle shop that has grown to become a Tarentum institution since opening in 1964 will move part of its operations from the borough. Gatto Cycle Shop announced it will close its Harley-Davidson dealership along East Sixth Avenue. It will merge it with a shop along Glenn Avenue in Shaler, which the family has owned since 2007.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh's Cookie Cruise ready to set sail again
PITTSBURGH — The Cookie Cruise is back, ready to set sail on the Gateway Clipper Fleet Thursday evening. The Bob O'Connor Foundation is hosting the 29th annual event. Proceeds support the foundation, which strives to honor the memory of the late Pittsburgh mayor through charitable acts in and around the city.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Marty Griffin moves to KDKA Morning Show
It didn’t take the powers that be at KDKA Radio long to find a replacement for Kevin Battle on the station’s morning show. Marty Griffin, a sharp-tongued talk show host and well-known investigative reporter for KDKA-TV, is being moved from his mid-morning slot to the new “Big K Morning Show,” airing from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. He is replacing popular co-host Kevin Battle as Larry Richert’s on-air partner.
explore venango
Future of Cranberry Mall in Question as Property Hits the Market Again
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Cranberry Mall has been a cornerstone of our community since its opening in 1981. Of course, forty years ago, every town in America had a mall just like ours: sprawling one-story indoor bazars of shoes, cinnamon rolls, movie theaters, gadgets, and clothing. Every step was...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Pittsburgh, PA — 30 Top Places!
Have a terrific bonding time with your travel buddies, or enjoy a leisurely morning alone as you enjoy mouth-watering dishes at a brunch restaurant in Pittsburgh. This magnificent Pennsylvanian metropolis offers an impressive array of eateries boasting inventive takes on morning favorites, bottomless mimosas, and freshly brewed coffees. Discover places...
KDKA Radio Morning Show host Kevin Battle let go by Audacy as part of layoffs
Kevin Battle, co-host of the popular “KDKA Radio Morning Show,” has been let go by the station’s parent company Audacy, Inc. in an apparent cost cutting move. Battle joined the 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. show as a co-host with Larry Richert in March 2020. Also let...
pghcitypaper.com
Saint Ravioli brings heavenly pasta to Bloomfield
Bloomfield has started to look a bit more heavenly, and it has nothing to do with the grand St. Joseph Church that has long loomed over the busy thoroughfare. Rather, new stained glass window accents and signage sporting little dumplings with halos have added celestial touches to the earthly storefront that previously housed the Claussen Cafehaus on Liberty Avenue.
wtae.com
Masks return indoors at Pitt ahead of student move-in
PITTSBURGH — On Thursday, it was announced that the COVID-19 community spread level in Allegheny County moved to “high,” based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. With that move, the University of Pittsburgh soon announced that, per its policy, masks will be required indoors on...
wtae.com
North Versailles Stadium 18 movie theater is closing
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Phoenix Theatres is closing its North Versailles location, effective Sept. 6, the company announced Monday. Labor Day will be the final chance to see a movie at the North Versailles Stadium 18 theater. "Though we reopened after the closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we...
Raising Cane’s opening first Pittsburgh-area location
SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. — The popular chicken chain Raising Cane’s is opening its first location in the Pittsburgh area. The fast-food restaurant is set to open in early 2023 at The Piazza in South Fayette. Burns Scalo Real Estate announced Wednesday in a release that it signed a...
Blank River Services, which served the Monongahela River for nearly 30 years, closes
PITTSBURGH — Blank River Services Inc., a shipyard that operated at the Elizabeth Marine Ways for 27 years, has closed, the owners said. Susan Blank, who owned the business alongside her husband, Richard Blank, said declining traffic on the waterway led to the decision. Blank River Services, located at 1 Church St. in Elizabeth, repaired and built barges and towboats, using dry-docks and cradles to lift the watercraft onto land where they could be repaired.
wtae.com
What will 6 pm look like in the coming months?
Pittsburgh's last 8:00 p.m., or later, sunset of 2022 is just around the corner on Aug. 26. Video above: The Science Behind Sunsets and Sunrises. The sun will set at 8:01 p.m. that day, making it the last sunset at or prior to 8:00 p.m. until April 17, 2023. With hours of daylight shrinking, we're taking a look look at what the 6:00 p.m. hour will look like in the coming months.
