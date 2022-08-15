KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan Department of Transportation will be moving to the next phase of I-94 expansion in Kalamazoo starting Friday, August 19, as crews will move westbound I-94 traffic onto eastbound lanes as part of the project to widen 2.7 miles of I-94 from four to six lanes between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo.

