Kalamazoo, MI

go955.com

Man who shot at police during armed robbery facing numerous charges

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man accused of opening fire during an armed robbery in Kalamazoo and then shooting at a police officer who was chasing him was charged with 17 criminal counts on Thursday, August 18. 42-year-old Juan Antonio Alvardo-Lopez was arraigned on four counts of attempted...
KALAMAZOO, MI
go955.com

Investigation underway on KDPS Chief Coakley

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo City Mayor David Anderson says he’s confident in the team overseeing the investigation of Kalamazoo Police Chief Vernon Coakley. According to a statement from the office of City Manager James Ritsema, Coakley was put on leave Tuesday, August 16, while under investigation for harassment accusations made by city employees.
KALAMAZOO, MI
City
Chase, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
go955.com

Kalamazoo County back to ‘high’ COVID-19 spread level

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services says COVID-19 cases in Kalamazoo County have escalated back to a “high” community spread level. The announcement made on their website on Thursday, August 18. Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services is recommending that community members...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
go955.com

East Centre Avenue lane closure eastbound beginning at Lovers Lane

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — On Monday, August 22, at 8 a.m., the curb lane will be closed for eastbound traffic on East Centre Avenue, from Lovers Lane to Oakside Street for utility connections. Motorists may wish to seek an alternate route to avoid delays. The lane closure will...
PORTAGE, MI
go955.com

Sprinkle Road ramps closing for I-94 lane shift in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan Department of Transportation will be moving to the next phase of I-94 expansion in Kalamazoo starting Friday, August 19, as crews will move westbound I-94 traffic onto eastbound lanes as part of the project to widen 2.7 miles of I-94 from four to six lanes between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
go955.com

Improvement project on Angling Road to start Monday, August 22

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — An improvement project on Angling Road from Merryview Drive to Oakland Drive is scheduled to start on Monday, August 22. The project will include replacing two large culverts for West Fork Portage Creek under Angling Road, repaving the roadway, and storm water improvements to reduce ponding and improve performance during intense rain.
KALAMAZOO, MI
go955.com

Ascension Michigan names new president of its Southwest Region

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Ascension Michigan announced on Thursday, August 18, Thomas Rohs, MD, as it’s new regional president and chief executive officer of Ascension Michigan’s Southwest Region, which includes Ascension Borgess Hospital (Kalamazoo), Ascension Borgess. Allegan Hospital (Allegan), Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital (Dowagiac) and Ascension Borgess-Pipp...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Public Safety
go955.com

Growlers win Northwoods League title

DULUTH MN (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Growlers are the 2022 Northwoods League champions. Kalamazoo clinched the title with an 8-3 win over the Duluth Huskies Thursday night in Duluth. The Growlers scored three runs in the 2nd inning to take control of the game. Alex Calarco (Northwestern University)...
KALAMAZOO, MI

