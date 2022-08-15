Read full article on original website
go955.com
Man who shot at police during armed robbery facing numerous charges
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man accused of opening fire during an armed robbery in Kalamazoo and then shooting at a police officer who was chasing him was charged with 17 criminal counts on Thursday, August 18. 42-year-old Juan Antonio Alvardo-Lopez was arraigned on four counts of attempted...
go955.com
Florida man arrested after chase by Van Buren County deputies with beer in hand
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Florida man was arrested for drunk driving by Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies while still holding onto to his beer. It all began around 6:45 Wednesday evening, August 17, when a passing motorist flagged down deputies to alert them of a reckless driver in front of them traveling east bound on M-43.
go955.com
Fire in garbage can spreads to Kalamazoo home; extinguished within 15 minutes
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 200 block of Douglas Avenue Wednesday, August 17, around 12:17 p.m. for a report of a garbage can on fire near the home. When KDPS officers arrived, the fire had extended to the...
go955.com
Investigation underway on KDPS Chief Coakley
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo City Mayor David Anderson says he’s confident in the team overseeing the investigation of Kalamazoo Police Chief Vernon Coakley. According to a statement from the office of City Manager James Ritsema, Coakley was put on leave Tuesday, August 16, while under investigation for harassment accusations made by city employees.
go955.com
Kalamazoo County back to ‘high’ COVID-19 spread level
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services says COVID-19 cases in Kalamazoo County have escalated back to a “high” community spread level. The announcement made on their website on Thursday, August 18. Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services is recommending that community members...
go955.com
East Centre Avenue lane closure eastbound beginning at Lovers Lane
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — On Monday, August 22, at 8 a.m., the curb lane will be closed for eastbound traffic on East Centre Avenue, from Lovers Lane to Oakside Street for utility connections. Motorists may wish to seek an alternate route to avoid delays. The lane closure will...
go955.com
Sprinkle Road ramps closing for I-94 lane shift in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan Department of Transportation will be moving to the next phase of I-94 expansion in Kalamazoo starting Friday, August 19, as crews will move westbound I-94 traffic onto eastbound lanes as part of the project to widen 2.7 miles of I-94 from four to six lanes between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo.
go955.com
Improvement project on Angling Road to start Monday, August 22
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — An improvement project on Angling Road from Merryview Drive to Oakland Drive is scheduled to start on Monday, August 22. The project will include replacing two large culverts for West Fork Portage Creek under Angling Road, repaving the roadway, and storm water improvements to reduce ponding and improve performance during intense rain.
go955.com
Water valve replacement work in Battle Creek continues Friday, August 19
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — City crews will continue replacing broken water valves, which will require temporary water shutoffs and a road closure beginning Friday, Aug. 19. City officials say this work will require temporary water shutoffs from 10 p.m. Friday, August 19, to 6:00 a.m. Saturday, August...
go955.com
$26 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding allocated by Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners Tuesday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners Tuesday night handed out $26 million American Rescue Plan Act funding, after struggling for a year over how best to dispense the money. The funding will help the elderly, the poor, small businesses, recovery groups, court and community...
go955.com
State to remember birthday of late Kalamazoo State Representative today
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Flags in the state Capitol complex will fly at half-staff today to honor the birthday of late State Representative Mary Brown. The Kalamazoo Democrat served from 1976 to 1994 and died in November 2021 at the age of 86. Brown was named among the...
go955.com
Ascension Michigan names new president of its Southwest Region
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Ascension Michigan announced on Thursday, August 18, Thomas Rohs, MD, as it’s new regional president and chief executive officer of Ascension Michigan’s Southwest Region, which includes Ascension Borgess Hospital (Kalamazoo), Ascension Borgess. Allegan Hospital (Allegan), Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital (Dowagiac) and Ascension Borgess-Pipp...
go955.com
Guest speakers at Binder Park Zoo to paint the picture of animal conservation
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Education and Community Development Programs Manager for Painted Dog Conservation Wilton Nsimango, will share how bringing the community into conservation efforts helps save African painted dogs. Nsimango is set to speak to guests at Binder Park Zoo on Saturday, August 20, at 11:30am...
go955.com
Growlers win Northwoods League title
DULUTH MN (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Growlers are the 2022 Northwoods League champions. Kalamazoo clinched the title with an 8-3 win over the Duluth Huskies Thursday night in Duluth. The Growlers scored three runs in the 2nd inning to take control of the game. Alex Calarco (Northwestern University)...
